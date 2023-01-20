53 funny good morning quotes to share with your loved ones

Waking up in the morning is a blessing as it is the beginning of a new day. The way you start your day will determine how your entire day will be. It is, therefore, important to ensure that your loved ones start the day with a good laugh. And these funny good morning quotes are all you need.

Whether you are a morning person or not, starting the day with a good laugh is imperative. Sending funny good morning quotes to your family and friends will lift their spirits and have a productive day. Sharing these quotes is also therapeutic, especially on those days when you don’t feel like doing much.

Funny good morning quotes to send your family

A good sense of humour can put a smile on someone’s face and enlighten their mood the entire day. Below are some funny good morning quotes to get your loved one off to a good start.

There should be a rule against people trying to be funny before the sun comes up. — Kristen Chandler

Early morning cheerfulness can be extremely obnoxious. — William Feather

A day without laughter is a day wasted. — Charlie Chaplin

Work out at daybreak, before your brain figures out what you’re doing.

Have a great day lazy! Let this day be a productive one for someone else. That's obviously not you, right?

Progress isn’t made by early risers. It’s made by lazy men trying to find easier ways to do something. — Robert Heinlein

Arise and shine. Your little ray of sarcastic sunshine has arrived.

I always say 'morning' instead of 'good morning' because if it was a good morning, I'd still be asleep.

When reality and dreams collide, typically it’s just your alarm clock going off. — Crystal Woods

Sunrise is wonderful. Its only drawback is that it comes at such an inconvenient time of day. — Glen Cook

Prayer is the key to the daybreak and the bolt of the evening. — Mahatma Gandhi

Inspirational funny morning quotes

Life is full of ups and downs and every day people wake up hoping for a better day. Receiving an inspirational daybreak quote is motivating and helps one become creative and psyched for the day. Below are some inspirational funny morning quotes for your loved ones.

Everyone should experience a sunrise at least once a day. — Phil Dunphy

Getting a good start in the morning is the difference between having a mentally and physically good day and a terrible day. — Sumit Gautam

Morning will come whether you set the alarm or not.

Never rest on your laurels. Nothing wilts faster than a laurel sat upon. — Mary Kay

Keep the dream alive: Hit the snooze button. — Punit Ghadge

Arise and shine. Have a cup of coffee and start your engines because its still along way before the weekend.

The average, healthy, well-adjusted adult gets up at 7.30 at sunrise feeling just plain terrible. — Jean Kerr

Before you put on a frown, make sure there are no smiles available. — Jim Beggs

Now that your eyes are open, make the sun jealous with your burning passion to start the day. Make the sun jealous or stay in bed. – Malak El Halabi

Lose an hour at daybreak and you will spend all day looking for it. — Richard Whately

Today’s goals: Coffee and kindness. Maybe two coffees and then kindness. — Nanea Hoffman

Funny good morning texts for her

It is human nature for people to expect good words in the morning and women are not exempt. Receiving a funny good message at daybreak will brighten up her day. Here are some hilarious messages to put a smile on her face.

The sun is up, the sky is blue, today is beautiful and so are you.

Too much of everything, they say, is not good. So let this be a blank message for you. Good morning, sweetheart.

Sleeping late and waking up late will be the two biggest enemies of good health.

Remember to take your time when getting off bed. That’s a trouble queens have to endure. Sorry, and good daybreak, darling.

If you wake up high, kindly sleep back, so you can acknowledge this message when you read it. Happy sunrise, honey.

I’m pretty sure my pillow hates you because I want to trade it in for you!.

Always harbour positivity in your mind because you will never find it in the real world. Happy sunrise and have a great day!

A yawn is a silent scream for coffee. Have you gotten your fix yet? Good morning to you! And stop screaming.

Coffee is only harmful if a whole bag from the fifth floor falls on your head. Happy sunrise.

Arise and shine! Your sweet teddy bear misses you, and can’t wait to see you.

Good morning to the one who just earned one more day to have the privilege of spending time with his love.

Funny good morning texts for him

There’s no better way to start the day with a man than with a good laugh. Here are some amazing funny text messages you can send him at sunrise.

Today is going to be a good day, the only thing that would make it better is you.

Good morning my beloved. If you’re still sleeping, then you need to understand why folks call you fat and lazy.

Hot, hot, hot! That’s you this morning, handsome!

Three words: breakfast in bed. With you. Shoot, that’s five words.

Your phone must not be the first thing you touch when you wake, you know? Good morning to you, baby.

Things I hate the most… Alarm clocks, things I like the most… The snooze button… Whom I love the most… You.

Morning sweetheart! How is it even legal for someone to be so cute?

This is to remind you that there are another twenty-four hours ahead to experience earth again. Good morning to you, sweetie.

I would love to do this every day, but life is too sweet for that commitment. Good morning to you, sweetheart.

Wake up and stand tall, until you hit the wall above the door. Good morning, honey.

Short funny good morning quotes

A day break message to your loved one doesn’t have to be long. The message can be short and precise. Your loved ones will absolutely love these funny morning quotes.

Good morning is a contradiction of terms. — Jim Davis

Sunrise is starting to feel like a guilt trip. — Kris Kidd

The easiest time to fall asleep is just after turning off the alarm clock.

Never face facts; if you do you’ll never get up at sunrise. — Marlo Thomas

Daybreak not only forgives, but it also forgets. — Marty Rubin

Good morning. Let the stress begin.

Daybreak will come because it has no choice. — Marty Rubin

There is nowhere morning does not go. — Leah Hager Cohen

Even bad coffee is better than no coffee at all. — David Lynch

Let the sunrise keep what belongs to the morning. — Marie Rutkoski

Good morning texts are officially a staple of modern relationships. Waking up to a cute and funny message is a great way to start your day. Make the daybreak count for your loved ones to start their day with a good laugh. And the above funny good morning quotes are a great start.

