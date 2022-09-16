93 inspirational soccer quotes from the absolute legends of the sport

Inspiration is an essential aspect of life. It gives people an awareness of new possibilities. One can exceed limitations and change the perspective of the ability to achieve. Soccer, one of the most popular games worldwide, has been the centre stage of talent. Some players have lived on to become absolute legends of the sport. Here are some inspirational soccer quotes from them.

The beautiful game has brought about many soccer inspirational quotes vital in inspiration, motivation, and encouragement. This article mentions some of the soccer quotes from famous soccer players and other lovers of the game.

Inspirational soccer quotes

Everyone needs some inspiration to get us going. Sometimes you might feel hopeless and lack the will to push on. Inspiration goes a long way in providing the ability to pursue what's best for us. There have been a lot of soccer inspiration quotes since this lovely game has existed.

"You can overcome anything if and only if you love something enough." – Lionel Messi

"Keep working even when no one is watching." – Alex Morgan

"I love soccer; I want to be on the field." – Brandi Chastain

"My heroes were always soccer players." – Ronaldinho

"Whatever brings you down will eventually make you stronger." – Alex Morgan

"I am not a perfectionist, but I like to feel that things are done well." – Cristiano Ronaldo

"Some people think soccer is a matter of life and death. I don't like that attitude. I can assure them it is much more serious than that." – Bill Shankly

"Football is a simple game; 22 men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans win." – Gary Lineker

"Good soccer players need not be titans sculpted by Michelangelo. In soccer, the ability is much more important than shape, and in many cases, skill is the art of turning limitations into virtues." – Eduardo Galeano

"It is my conviction that there are no limits to learning, and that it can never stop, no matter what our age." – Cristiano Ronaldo

"Becoming a footballer is only the first half of the silent prayer a kid offers up to the sky or confides to his teacher in a primary school essay. The second part is the name of the team he wants to play for." – Andrea Pirlo

"The more difficult the victory the greater the happiness in winning." – Pelé

"If you’re attacking, you don’t get as tired as when you’re chasing.” – Kyle Rote, Jr.

"For me, soccer was a dance." – Rabih Alameddine

"Soccer is my life." – Ethan Zohn

"Soccer isn't the same as Bach or Buddhism. But it is often more deeply felt than religion, and just as much a part of the community's fabric, a repository of traditions." – Franklin Foer

"Everything is practice." – Pelé.

"I don't have time for hobbies. At the end of the day, I treat my job as a hobby. It's something I love doing." – David Beckham

"You should learn more every day, even from players younger than you." – Kylian Mbappe

Motivational soccer quotes

Sometimes you might need a little motivation to tackle that seemingly insurmountable task. Who is better to turn to in search for inspiration than footballers?

Establishing ways to be motivated is essential. It allows us to be creative, set goals and plans, and boost engagement, among other positive attributes. We can use some of the most famous quotes about soccer to provide motivation when need be.

"You can't play for Arsenal and give up, no matter what the score is." – Arsène Wenger

"You owe it to yourself to be the best you can be." – Christian Pulisic

"It's that tingle in my stomach, that lump in my throat, and that smile on my face that tell me I am part of an incredible team." — Kristine Lilly

"When you buy me you are buying a Ferrari." – Zlatan Ibrahimovic

"Soccer isn't brain surgery, have fun." — Michelle Akers

"Every time I went away I was deceiving my mum. I'd tell her I was going to school but I'd be out on the street playing football. I always had a ball on my feet." – Ronaldo

"I once cried because I had no shoes to play soccer, but one day, I met a man who had no feet." – Zinedine Zidane

"Alright, call me a tomboy. Tomboys get medals. Tomboys win championships. Tomboys can fly. Oh. And tomboys aren't boys." — Julie Foudy

"The secret is to believe in your dreams; in your potential that you can be like your star, keep searching, keep believing and don't lose faith in yourself." – Neymar

"I worked on my weaknesses and made them my strengths." — Sydney Leroux

"It is not just about the money, it is about what you achieve on the pitch." – Ronaldinho

"I'm living a dream I never want to wake up from." – Cristiano Ronaldo

"When people succeed, it is because of hard work. Luck has nothing to do with success." – Diego Maradona

"I just hate losing and that gives you an extra determination to work harder." – Wayne Rooney

"You have to fight to reach your dream. You have to sacrifice and work hard for it." – Lionel Messi

"Enthusiasm is everything. It must be taut and vibrating like a guitar string." – Pele

Best soccer quotes

Every soccer quote that has been recited to date plays a significant role in bringing out the best in someone, be it motivating or inspiring. Of course, it is difficult to determine which ones are the best but below is a mention of a few that go a long way.

"A champion is someone who does not settle for that day's practice, that day's competition, that day's performance. They are always striving to be better. They don't live in the past." – Briana Scurry

"One of my favorite things about soccer is how the art and passion of the game somehow unites people, nations and races." — Tobin Heath

"Pele called me the greatest footballer in the world. That is the ultimate salute to my life." — George Best

"Every soccer player can be on the edge, at the limit, be the bad guy. We have to get used to it. Sometimes I am one of those." — Luis Suarez

"If you are first you are first. If you are second, you are nothing." — Bill Shankly

"There are two types of football – there's physical football and football talent." – Xavi

"Every kid around the world who plays soccer wants to be Pele. I have a great responsibility to show them not just how to be like a soccer player, but how to be like a man." – Pele

"When I go to the press conference before the game, in my mind the game has already started." — Jose Mourinho

"I have a need to play intensely every day, to fight every match hard." — Zinedine Zidane

"To see the ball, to run after it, makes me the happiest man in the world." — Diego Maradona

"Please don't call me arrogant, but I'm a European champion and I think I'm a special one." — Jose Mourinho

"Most eyes can see what the player can do, but few eyes can see what effect the player has." – Andrea Pirlo

"If you want to be a professional soccer player, if you want to make the national team, you have to do everything possible to work hard. You've got to put it number one." – Carli Lloyd

"To be the ultimate team, you must use your body and your mind. Draw upon the resources of your teammates. Choose your steps wisely and you will win." — Jose Mourinho

"I'm going to remember to have fun this time. Life is too short for the stress and the drama." — Romelu Lukaku

"If I walked on water, my accusers would say it is because I can't swim." — Berti Vogts

"Take the risk, or lose the chance." — Eden Hazard

Soccer quotes for girls

Male dominance in soccer is a thing of the past. Women are getting more and more into the sport, both as players and as spectators. Girls have defied the bias of masculinity as an essential characteristic needed for one to participate in the game.

Here are a few soccer quotes for girls to inspire, motivate and encourage girls and women out there in love with the game or not.

"Every single day I wake up and commit to myself to become a better player" – Mia Hamm

“When I know I’m being underestimated, my performance improves. What are you going to do? The only recourse is to double down and play so well no one can doubt you again.” — Megan Rapinoe

"There are no hierarchies, no cliques … we are fit and we are fast." — Sam Kerr

"My coach said I ran like a girl. I said if he tried a little harder he could too." – Mia Hamm

"Whenever people say 'women's soccer,' I want to correct them to say 'soccer.' Every girl has had their sport diminished because they're girls." — Alex Morgan

"One to tell my kids about, any time you break a record, especially for your country, it is an amazing feeling." – Sam Kerr

"I know, firsthand that soccer brings people together - all it takes is a ball and a few people, and the seeds of friendship are planted." – Ali Krieger

"We're gracious and we're humble, and we play the game a certain way, whether we win or lose." — Megan Rapinoe

"Winning and losing isn't everything; sometimes, the journey is just as important as the outcome." — Alex Morgan

“Do what you love. If you love something, you aren’t going to care about the sacrifices you’re making to do whatever it is.” — Kelley O’Hara

“The past doesn’t matter. Take today.” — Becky Sauerbrunn

“You may get skinned knees and elbows, but it's worth it if you score a spectacular goal.” ― Mia Hamm

"You cannot win a game of football on your own; it's about the entire squad working together to achieve something. That's how football works: it has always been about the group, not the individual." — Lucy Bronze

"Football belongs to everyone." — Alexia Putellas

"I was told women couldn't play football. Now I can laugh at them." — Lieke Martens

"Always work hard, never give up, and fight until the end because it's never really over until the whistle blows." — Alex Morgan

"I'm attracted to soccer's capacity for beauty. When well played, the game is a dance with a ball." — Eduardo Galeano

"Many people say I'm the best women's soccer player in the world. I don't think so. And because of that, someday I just might be." — Mia Hamm

"I am building a fire, and every day I train, I add more fuel. At just the right moment, I light the match." — Mia Hamm

"It's hard to beat someone that never gives up." — Megan Rapinoe

“Failure happens all the time. It happens every day in practice. What makes you better is how you react to it.” – Mia Hamm

"Forget me, because the day I’m forgotten is the day we will succeed.” – Abby Wambach

Soccer quotes for guys

Everyone needs some cheering, motivation, and psychological boost on everyday endeavours. Guys, in particular, aren't an exception. So the following are some soccer quotes for guys to help achieve their goals, no pun intended.

"We must have had 99 percent of the game. It was the other three percent that cost us the match." – Ruud Gullit

"Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do." – Pele

"It needs time. Nobody wants to hear it, but that's the truth: if you want to have success in the future, you have to be ready to work now." – Jurgen Klopp

"The more difficult the victory, the greater the happiness in winning." – Pelé

"Talent without working hard is nothing." — Cristiano Ronaldo

"I have to keep working hard and playing well because I don't like to be second or third: they're the worst places to be. You would be proud, of course, because it means you're on the way, but you want to finish first." – Paul Pogba

"I'm lucky to be part of a team who help to make me look good, and they deserve as much of the credit for my success as I do for the hard work we have all put in on the training ground." – Lionel Messi

"Maybe they hate me because I'm too good." – Cristiano Ronaldo

"Hard work will always overcome natural talent when natural talent does not work hard enough." – Sir Alex Ferguson

"The ball is round, the game lasts ninety minutes, and everything else is just theory."- Josef "Sepp" Herberger

"Football is about joy. It's about dribbling. I favour every idea that makes the game beautiful. Every good idea has to last." – Ronaldinho

"Only in sport can you live through emotions like this. We knew how to put them in difficulty, we made them run, we prepared well." – Samuel Umtiti

"I had to lift the players' expectations. They should never give in. I said that to them all the time: 'If you give in once, you'll give in twice." – Sir Alex Ferguson

"The best decisions aren't made with your mind but with your instinct." - Lionel Messi

"Practice makes permanent." – Sir Bobby Robson

"People in football love to talk about mental strength. Well, I'm the strongest dude you're ever going to meet." – Romelu Lukaku

"Our country has been through difficult experiences in terms of unity. Sport — football in particular — has the power to help that. It is a special feeling." – Gareth Southgate

"Beauty comes first. Victory is secondary. What matters is joy."- Sócrates

Soccer quotes are viewed with great importance amongst sports fans. They can also be applied universally regardless of gender to inspire and motivate to achieve life goals. We all need some cheering up and drive to keep us going. The quotes mentioned above will go a long way to help attain that.

