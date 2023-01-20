53 quotes about pathways that will help you find your way in life

Life is a journey and people take different paths to achieve their goals. A path is a way of life, conduct thought or a set of actions that lead to a specified goal or result. To live a meaningful life and fulfil your purpose, you must follow the path that is right for you. And that is the more reason you need quotes about pathways that will help you find your way in life.

Living a life with a purpose is the core of joy and happiness for everyone. However, human beings are constantly faced with challenges and dilemmas that require them to redefine their life. Quotes about pathways will help you decide which actions to take to get back to living your purpose. They will motivate you and your loved ones to keep going forward no matter what.

Quotes about pathways to help you through life

There is no right way to achieve your goals and live a life of success. You can only hope the choice you make takes you to your life purpose. Below are some quotes about finding your way in life.

God is more than able to guide you on the right path. Keep trusting Him. — Lailah Gifty Akita

The pathway to your greatest potential is straight through your greatest fears! — Craig Groeschel

Safe roads are the bones of civilization. — Patrick Rothfuss

There is no path to happiness. Happiness is the way. —Dan Millman

The road that leads to triumph is long, tedious, and crooked. — Michael Bassey Johnson

Never allow others to put obstacles in the pathway of your dreams. — John C. Maxwell

Footsteps gather dust when you stop on your journey through life. — Anthony T. Hincks

Life is full of adventure. There’s no such thing as a clear pathway. — Guy Laliberte

Follow your toes if you want to go in the right direction. — Anthony T. Hincks

Life path quotes to help you achieve success

A path is a course taken by something or someone in different field endeavours. It shows you the direction you should take to achieve something. Below are the best inspirational quotes about the path of life.

If you do not change direction, you may end up where you are heading.— Siddhārtha Gautama

In a forest of a hundred thousand trees, no two leaves are alike. And no two journeys along the same path are alike. — Paulo Coelho

Some beautiful directions can’t be discovered without getting lost. — Erol Ozan

If no signal ever awakens any smouldering desire or seething passion in the wasteland of our mental universe, only a third eye may throw inspiriting light on the path to good vibrations. A thousand times. — Erik Pevernagie

On this life journey let the heart be your guide. — Rumi

When the route reveals itself, follow it. — Cheryl Strayed

If you don't know where you want to go, then it doesn't matter which path you take. — Lewis Carroll, Alice in Wonderland

He who strays discovers new paths. — Nils Kjaer

You have to do what is right for you. No one walks in your shoes.

Inspirational new path quotes

Everyone is always excited to take a new journey in their life especially if it’s a good phase for them. Here are some great quotes about a new path to get you started.

There are no mistakes. Only new routes to explore. — Gregory David Roberts

Happy is the person who lost his old boring path but found an adventurous new path. — Mehmet Murat ildan

Silent moments are valuable! They give you a good opportunity to design new paths in your life! — Mehmet Murat Ildan

You won't gain anything new as you walk the path that millions have walked! Create a new path, walk to a new horizon; learn new things, and teach new things to others! — Mehmet Murat ildan

If you want to succeed you should strike out on new paths, rather than travel the worn paths of accepted success. — John D. Rockefeller

It's amazing how one ending can lead to a beautiful new beginning. — Germany Kent

Step off the road. Build yourself a brand new path. — Maya Angelou

Creativity is at the root of excitement. — Lawren Leo

When you embrace uncertainty, life opens up unusual new paths. Seeds sowed way back bloom as flowers, in ways one can never fathom. — Subroto Bagchi

Finding your path quotes

Life is full of dilemmas and sometimes choosing the best route for your life can be tricky. If you are wondering which path to take, these motivational quotations will help you.

You know what you are worth in your own eyes, and at what price you will sell yourself. — Epictetus

Don’t be afraid to travel a new route; it may be the way to find what you’ve been looking for all along.

Water is the most perfect traveller because when it travels it becomes the path itself! — Mehmet Murat İldan

Sometimes the right route is not the easiest one. — Pocahontas

Let each man take the path according to his capacity, understanding and temperament. His true guru will meet him along that way. — Sivananda

Walking with a friend in the dark is better than walking alone in the light. — Hellen Keller

A person chose their path. Or they made a new one. — Victoria Schwab

Make your path with every step you take. —Joseph Campbell

Quotes about different paths of life

Everybody is on a different journey in life and you don't know what to expect. You just hope that the route you choose is the right one for you. Here are some quotes about different paths to help you figure out things in life.

Everyone has a different path and journey. — Dwayne Haskins

To get to the finish line, you'll have to try lots of different paths. — Amby Burfoot

Choices, by nature, are not right or wrong. They are only different routes, all ultimately leading to the same end. — Chelsea Sedoti

Each song takes a different road through a different headspace. — Chrissy Costanza

Life is a journey that has a lot of different paths, but the direction you choose use it as your destiny. — Ryan Leonard

The world's a forest, in which all lose their way; though by a different route, each goes astray. — George Villiers

What works for one, may not work for another. — Akiroq Brost

God is infinitely creative, and everyone's different, and everyone has a different route, a different lesson, a different song, a different face, and a different voice. — India.Arie

It's okay to be different, the climate is not the same in every mind. — Bangambiki Habyarimana

Best pathway quotes to give you direction in life

When manoeuvring through life, it's best to ensure that you take the best pathway. This is because what you choose has a direct effect on your success. Use these quotes about the best pathway to help you on your life journey.

Thoughts of doubt and fear are pathways to failure. When you conquer negative attitudes of doubt and fear you conquer failure. — Bryan Adams

It is good to have an end to the journey; but it is the journey that matters, in the end. — Ursula K. Le Guin

Obedience is the pathway to blessing. It’s the means of protection. It’s the means of joy. It’s the means to finding God’s best in our lives. — Nancy Leigh DeMoss

Never be afraid to tread the road alone. Know which is your path and follow it wherever it may lead you; do not feel you have to follow in someone else’s footsteps. — Eileen Caddy

Imagination is the golden pathway to everywhere. — Terence McKenna

Different roads sometimes lead to the same castle. — George R. R. Martin

The certain pathway to all things that you want is through the corridor of joy. — Esther Hicks

The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. — Eleanor Roosevelt

The past empowers the present, and the sweeping footsteps leading to this present mark the pathways to the future. — Mary Catherine Bateson

Life is not a destination but a journey that everyone must take. A simple quote can change your life perspective and help you to go the right way. Thus, finding your path quotes will inspire you and your loved ones when making life decisions The above quotes about pathways are a great start when you want to get your life on the right track.

