33 Denzel Washington's quotes about life, love, education, and dreams

Denzel Hayes Washington Jr is an American actor, producer and director. He was born on 28 December 1954 in Mount Vernon, New York, United States of America. The actor has appeared in over 60 movies and TV shows since he made his acting debut in 1977. He has been nominated 208 times for different awards and has won 85 awards. With all these accomplishments in the entertainment industry, he is an inspiration to many who aspire to be like him. Denzel Washington's quotes about life, love, dreams and education will motivate you.

Photo: Kevin Winter (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Denzel Washington is known for his roles in films such as The Hurricane, The Great Debaters and Malcolm X. He is also the national spokesperson for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. Get inspired by reading and sharing Denzel Washington’s quotes with your friends and loved ones.

Famous Denzel Washington's quotes

Denzel Washington has gained immense fame since he joined the entertainment industry. Check out some of the famous quotes from the American actor that will make you feel inspired.

I work hard for the audience. It’s entertainment. I don’t need validation.

Goals on the road to achievement cannot be achieved without discipline and consistency.

If you practice anything for a long time, you get good at it. You tell a hundred lies a day, and it sounds like the truth. Everyone betrays everyone.

My faith helps me understand that circumstances don’t dictate my happiness, my inner peace.

If you pray for rain, you must also deal with the mud. That's a part of it.

We do what we have to so we can do what we want to do.

So you never know who you touch. You never know how or when you'll have an impact or how vital your example can be to someone else.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Denzel Washington’s quotes about life

Life can be full of challenges, and everyone goes through that but what matters is how to cope with such situations. Denzel Washington addresses different aspects of life in his motivational speeches and films. Check out some of his best quotes about life to encourage you and strengthen you during tough times.

To change your life, you must change your thoughts.

Don't tell me what was said about me. Tell me, why were they so comfortable saying it to you?

The chances you take, the people you meet, the people you love, and your faith. That's what's going to define you.

You have to grab moments when they happen. I like to improvise and ad lib.

Life is a melting pot of knowledge and experience, both your own and everyone around you. So don't be afraid to learn from others' mistakes, and take bits of helpful information.

Denzel Washington’s quotes about love

Photo: Richard Corkery (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Love is not only between two people who are in love. It extends to loving friends and family or any other person around you. When you love people who are important to you, it means you care about them, their interests and what makes them happy.

Hate, hatred for yourself, for other people will confine you, but love can set you free.

Bad guys need love too.

If you have an enemy, then learn and know your enemy, don't just be mad at them.

The secret to a happy marriage? Do whatever your wife tells you. ‘Yes, dear.’ And breathe.

My mother never gave up on me. I messed up in school so much that they sent me home, but my mother sent me right back.

Denzel Washington’s quotes about education

Photo: Keith Tsuji (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Education is a powerful driver of development and the most vital instrument for reducing poverty. Check some of the quotes from Denzel Washington about education.

I love research and being educated. It's a great job to step into all kinds of professions and other people's shoes.

If you don’t fail, you’re not even trying.

It’s not what you know; it's what you can prove.

Nothing in life is worthwhile unless you take risks. Fall forward. Every failed experiment is one step closer to success.

At the end of the day, it’s not about what you have or even what you’ve accomplished. It’s about what you’ve done with those accomplishments, who you've lifted, who you’ve made better and what you’ve given back.

Denzel Washington’s quotes about dreams

Everyone has dreams in life. When you dream of becoming somebody in the future, you have to work hard and set goals to enable you to achieve your dreams.

The only thing stopping you from achieving your dreams is the stories you keep telling yourself you can't. So don’t wait- act now. Regret nothing.

There is a lot of joy to be found in reflecting upon your experiences as you work towards your dreams. Learn to laugh at your failures, smile at your wins and don’t be afraid to laugh at yourself.

Dreams are great. In fact, dreams are necessary for life, or no one would ever go anywhere! But a dream without a goal and action has no opportunity to come true.

My ultimate life dream project is my kids and family.

Dreams without goals are just dreams, and they ultimately fuel disappointment.

Don’t be afraid to think outside the box. Don’t be afraid to fail big, to dream big.

Denzel Washington’s inspirational quotes

Photo: Kevin Winter (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

There are times when you feel so low, and you don't have the energy to keep grinding. Maybe it is because you are going through some challenges and feel like you need something to motivate you. Check out the following from the actor to get inspired.

My mother used to tell me man gives the award, and God gives the reward. I don't need another plague.

I’d be more frightened by not using whatever abilities I’d been given. I’d be more frightened by procrastination and laziness.

Just because you are doing a lot more doesn't mean you are getting much more done. Don't confuse movement with progress.

Talent comes from God. If you have been given some, value it, cultivate it, work and develop it.

You never know who you touch. You never know how or when you'll have an impact or how vital your example can be to someone else.

Denzel Washington's quotes touch on various aspects of life. He is a popular figure in the film industry and inspires many who aspire to be like him. Hopefully, you have been inspired by the quotes above to continue working towards your life desires.

READ ALSO: 60 greatest Rod Wave's quotes about life, love, pain and friends

Legit.ng recently published an article about the 60 greatest Rod Wave's quotes about life, love, pain and friends. He is an American rapper whose songs are endeared by many of his fans. He is known for his songs Tomorrow, Heart Break Hotel and Bag.

Rod Wave’s quotes from his music are inspiring and help you stand and face the world no matter your life challenges. His songs address various aspects of life, like pain and love. Check out this article for some of the greatest Rood Wave’s quotes from his lyrics to motivate you.

Source: Legit.ng