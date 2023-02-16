75 new home quotes and wishes to put in the housewarming card

Buying or building a new house is one of the most significant achievements in a person's life; it's a dream-come-true to many. If someone you know has recently made this milestone, you can express your support by sharing new home quotes with them. This can help to acknowledge them for their hard work and show them that you care about their achievements.

Moving into a new house often marks an important milestone in life. Whether it is a young person settling into their very first apartment or a family moving to a bigger house with room to grow, you can share their excitement with a housewarming card or note that offers warm congratulations on their new place.

New home quotes

They say home is where the heart is. So when your friend, colleague, relative, siblings, or neighbour finds a new home, sending them new home quotes is a great way to congratulate them for owning a new house.

The fellow that owns his own home is always just coming out of a hardware store. – Frank McKinney Hubbard

People usually are the happiest at home. – William Shakespeare

A house is made with walls and beams; a home is built with love and dreams. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

When I go home, its an easy way to be grounded. You learn to realize what truly matters. – Tony Stewart

I think that when you invite people to your home, you invite them to yourself. – Oprah Winfrey

Mid pleasures and palaces though we may roam, be it ever so humble, there's no place like home… – John Howard Payne

May the roof above us never fall in, and may we good companions beneath it never fall out. –Irish Blessing

There's no place like home. – L. Frank Baum

Home, the spot of earth supremely blest, a dearer, sweeter spot than all the rest. – Robert Montgomery

You can have more than one home. You can carry your roots with you and decide where they grow. — Henning Mankell

Your new home looks fabulous and fine. Enjoy time with friends and family as you dine. Congratulations!

Home is a shelter from storms – all sorts of storms. – William J. Bennett

There is no better feeling than walking through the door to your new house and knowing you are truly home.

No matter what life throws my way, I know this house will always greet me with open arms.

There is nothing like staying at home for real comfort. – Jane Austen

New home messages

Sending new home messages is the perfect way to express your goodwill for someone who has just embarked on a fresh, fun adventure in a new place. Here are the best ways to congratulate the new homeowners along with great gifts.

May your new house always be noisy with laughter and warm with love. Congratulations on a wonderful house.

It takes courage and perseverance to make a house into a home. Sending lots of love for an easy transition.

Putting your foot in your new home is one of the best steps that you have taken in your life. Congratulations.

Wishing you all the best as you start this next chapter in life. Congratulations on moving into your new place!

I hope the move wasn’t too stressful and the unpacking has got off to a good start. It won’t be long before you’re properly settled in.

The first of many adventures await you in your beautiful new house. May it be filled with joy and love.

Congratulations on getting the keys to your very own castle! Wishing you all the best in creating a beautiful space.

I wish you luck in cleaning out the past, packing up the present, and preparing for a much better future.

God answers our every prayer sooner or later. Congratulations on moving into your new house.

I am so excited for you to move into your own home! May the gods bless you!

Wishing you all the best as you prepare to move into your dream home. May it be filled with love!

I hope your new home is a place where you can feel content, enjoy happy times, and experience that wonderful feeling of belonging.

Congratulations on finding a place that you can call home. I am immensely happy for you!

May the gods give you the best of times in your new house. Happy housewarming.

Congratulations on settling into a new home! I wish the best experiences and sweet comforts for your entire family in this home.

A brand-new key, a brand-new place, a happy smile upon your face! Hoping that you're blessed with lovely neighbors.

Congratulations on your new home! May it bring you joy and warmth for years to come.

Your new place is an accomplishment that you should be very proud of. Wishing you an easy transition and lots of happiness in your brand-new house!

Congratulations on this major accomplishment! Here’s to creating many happy memories in your brand-new house.

May your days be filled with countless moments of happiness in your new house. Best wishes!

Short new home card messages

A new home card can bring happiness to those that have recently moved into a new home. Celebrate their new address and their fresh opportunities in a new space with new home card messages.

Well done on owning your very own home!

Many congratulations on your beautiful and sweet new home!

May your new house never lack joy and laughter.

May your new home be a foundation for many happy memories.

Congrats! Time to put your feet up and relax.

Wishing you lots of love and happiness in your new home.

May your new house become a healthy abode of health, happiness, and prosperity.

Get ready to create tons of memories in your new place.

A new address and a new chapter!

May god keep blessing your house with an abundance of joy and fulfilment.

I pray that your new home becomes a fountain of happy memories.

I hope you have a fruitful new life in your new home.

May your home become a little heaven on Earth.

Your new pile of bricks is so much better than your old one – congrats!

May you have the easiest time settling into your new home.

I hope this new home takes care of you like an old friend. Happy housewarming!

New home wishes

Settling into a new house is a very happy occasion for anyone. If you have a housewarming ceremony to attend or need to send new home wishes, have a look at these beautiful new home wishes and share them with your friends and family.

Wishing you a happy and soulful life filled with countless memories of joy and cheers. May your new house be filled with love and care for your loved ones.

Wishing you all the best in this new home. May this home be the source of infinite happiness, blessings, prosperity, and memories.

Congratulations on your new house, friend! Wish you the best of luck, and hope your neighbours are kind and friendly.

I feel so happy to see you moving into your dream house. May you get all that is best for you in this house. Congratulations on finding the home of your dreams.

Sending you warm wishes before you move into your new house. May you find happiness.

A home built on memories, care, love, trust, and respect makes your life happy and healthy! May this home give you all these and more! Best wishes!

I wish you all the best in settling in and making it your own. Congratulations on your new home!!

May the warm hue of your new home bring joy to you. May all your desires come true and your wishes be fulfilled. Happy housewarming!

May God bless you with never-ending love and cheer as you move into your new house!

What a privilege it is to have a home; may God bless you and your new residence.

Wishing you a great life ahead in this new home. Have a wonderful time here!

Congratulations dear! I am so happy about your new home. Now you have a place of your own with your family. May God bless your new home always!

I hope you have a perfect sleep in your new home, don't let the bed bugs bite. Save something for the neighbour's dog. Happy Housewarming!

Your new house is aesthetic and gives fresh vibes, just like you. Congratulations and best wishes on your housewarming for you!

Hoping you have a wonderful and enjoyable life in this home! Congrats on the new nest!

Best wishes and congrats on buying this new home! May this home help you start a journey of endless love and togetherness!

Congratulations on getting beautiful for you and your family! I hope the times in this house are just as beautiful and exciting. Wish you the very best!

I hope you always be surrounded by affection at your new home. Congratulations on your new home.

I give heartfelt congratulations on your new home. I hope you make many beautiful memories here.

Wishing you happiness, stay with you year after year in your new home. Stay blessed with your family!

Hope the new apartment brings a new outlook and more joy to your life. Congratulations on your new home!

May your new house always feel like home. Congratulations on this huge milestone!

Best wishes, dear! I am overjoyed at your new residence. You and your family now have your own space. May God continue to bless your new house!

Congratulation on your new home. Wishing you everlasting joy and happiness in your new house.

Moving into a new house is a significant life change that deserves attention and celebration. Share the above new home quotes and wishes with your loved ones and communicate your happiness and excitement on this happy and auspicious moment in their lives.

