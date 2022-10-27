100+ positive blended family quotes to send to your step-siblings

Living in a blended family has its fair share of challenges, but it also makes you experience a love you cannot find in a traditional nuclear family. Blended family quotes will make you appreciate the diversity you share and embrace the togetherness of different members.

Photo: pexels.com, @enginakyurt (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A blended family is a family where one of the partner’s children is not biologically related to another partner. It is also referred to as a stepfamily. Bringing up such a family is not a walk in the park, and children may also feel the effect. These positive blended family quotes will make you the beautiful side of such families.

Uplifting blended family quotes

With diversity in a blended family, you are bound to experience some trying moments. However, these quotes will uplift your spirits and remind you of your togetherness.

Photo: pexels.com, @venessaloring (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The bond that links your true family is not one of blood but of respect and joy in each other. –Richard Bach

If the family were a boat, it would be a canoe that makes no progress unless everyone paddles. –Letty Cottin Pogrebin

You’re facing one of the most important challenges of your life. Yet, being a blended family member can be an exciting adventure for all concerned. – Kathie M. Thompson

You don’t choose your family. They are God’s gift to you, as you are to them. – Desmond Tutu

Families are the compass that guides us. They are the inspiration to reach great heights and our comfort when we occasionally falter. – Brad Henry

Call it a clan, call it a network, call it a tribe, call it a family. Whatever you call it, whoever you are, you need one. – Jane Howard

Family is not defined by our genes. It is built and maintained through love.

The secret to blending families is; there is no secret. It’s scary, awesome, ragged, perfect, and always changing. Love and laugh hard; try again tomorrow. – Mir Kamin

In family life, love is the oil that eases friction, the cement that binds closer together, and the music that brings harmony. – Friedrich Nietzsche

A patchwork family needs extra effort and care; even then, there is no guarantee of happily ever after. – Ariel Gore

Families are like branches on a tree, we grow in different directions, yet our roots remain as one.

Thumbs up to parents and step-parents who co-parent! Children need to feel safe and loved in both homes.

Children shouldn’t have to sacrifice so that you can have the life you want. You make sacrifices so your children can have the life they deserve.

I don’t think children’s inner feelings have changed. They still want a mother and father in the same house and places to play. – Beverly Cleary

I don’t think the children want to see their parents suffer from the differences in themselves.

When it feels like you can’t do right by the other parent, do right by your step-child instead. You’ll never fail with their best interest at heart. – Jessica James

Families don’t have to match. You don’t have to look like someone else to love them. – Leigh Anne Tuohy

Blended families are a beautiful mix of diverse people who each serve an important role in our lives. At times, it can be challenging to appreciate everyone's unique beauty. – Deana Kellar La Rosa

There is no such thing as a broken family. Family is family and is not determined by marriage certificates, divorce papers, and adoption documents. – C. JoyBell C

Children in blended families also tend to be more open to compromising and better able to negotiate in a meaningful and collaborative way. – Matthew Massimo

Quotes about mixed families

Every member of a mixed family is special and contributes uniquely to the family's making. Embracing diversity is important in making everyone feel valued.

Photo: pexels.com, @normamortenson (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A family is a small world where all differences can be settled if we learn to accept and compromise.

It would take too long to explain how we're all technically related, but it only takes one word to sum it up - family.

Blending a family isn't about making everything the same. It's about mixing two things to make something new.

We weren't with each other initially, but if you met us, you'd think we had been together all along.

Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is a success. – Henry Ford

Your family and your love must be cultivated like a garden. Time, effort, and imagination must be summoned constantly to keep any relationship flourishing and growing. – Jim Rohn

There will always be steps you can take toward unity in your blended family, and you will make it - one step at a time! – Donna Houpe

You know you're in a blended family when your time is no longer your own, and you're dancing around calendar dates to make everyone happy. – Debbie Alsdorf

One of the most powerful things you can do to make your blended family victorious is to learn how to release unrealistic expectations. – Kellye Laughery

We may have our differences, but nothing’s more important than the family; we should never forget that.

You are not blood; you’re family. As long as we respect and support each other, our bond will never be broken.

Being in a blended family means having more than enough love to go around.

I’m grateful that being a stepmom has taught me that there is no shame in admitting you don’t have it together all the time. – Jamie Scrimgeour

Nothing is as rewarding as bringing two families together and making it work.

Bright families are like bright colours. When you blend two, you get something beautiful.

No matter the word that comes before it, every family is still a family at the core.

We all took one step back when life didn’t go as planned, but now we take all our steps forward together.

We combined our two families to make one mega, magical, super-strong, ultra-powerful family.

The informality of family life is a blessed condition that allows us all to become our best while looking at our worst. – Marge Kennedy

My stepdad may not have given me life, but he made my life better. – Gerado Campbell

It’s so important for children to have extended family because they learn. “Wow, somebody besides Mom and Dad loves me and thinks I’m wonderful.” That’s how they learn to start reaching out into the world. – Dr. Phil

Families don’t have to start together to end together.

Blended families; woven together by choice, strengthened by love, tested by everything, and each uniquely ours.

I didn’t give you the gift of life, but life gave me the gift of you.

Our family is a circle of strength of love. With every birth and every union, the circle grows.

Step-sibling quotes

Without step-siblings, blended families would not exist. Despite sharing one of the parents, they are more united by their current circumstances than by blood. Here are step-siblings quotes to acknowledge the special relationship.

Photo: pexels.com, @muhammadtahaibrahim (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sisters and brothers just happen - we don't get to choose them, but they become one of our most cherished relationships. – Wes Adamson

Growing apart doesn't change the fact that for a long time, we grew side by side. Our roots will always be tangled. I'm glad about that. – Ally Condie

The best thing about having a sister was that I always had a friend. – Cali Rae Turner

Once a brother, always a brother, no matter the distance, no matter the difference, and no matter the issue. – Byron Pulsifer

All blood does is make you related. But loyalty? It's loyalty that makes you family. – Chris Diaz

The only steps in this house are the stair steps, and the only half in this house is the half-and-half creamer. – Al Hodson

True siblings are bound together by far more essential things than blood. – Constantina Maud

Sibling relationships outlast marriages, survive the death of parents, and resurface after quarrels that would sink any friendship. They flourish in a thousand incarnations of closeness and distance, warmth, loyalty, and distrust. – Erica E. Goode

People with a brother or sister don’t realize how lucky they are. Sure, they fight a lot, but to know that there's always somebody there, somebody that's family. – Trey Parker

I didn't always recognize you as the good friend you were when we were growing up, but I see you not only as my sibling but also as my best friend.

Though not all of my brothers and sisters are related, my love for them knows no bounds.

You're the sister I always wanted, and I'm so happy that we're forever bonded as step-siblings.

I always wanted a brother and feel so lucky to have such an incredible stepbrother.

Stepsiblings go through ups and downs but are there for each other.

Joining our two families together was the best decision I've ever made.

Funny blended family sayings

Due to the diversity and dynamics in blended families, you will never fall short of fun moments. These hilarious quotes about the family will make you smile.

Photo: pexels.com, @biovanakou (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The advantage of growing up with siblings is that you become very good at fractions. – Robert Brault

Family ties mean that no matter how much you might want to run from your family, you can’t.

Family: we may not have it all together, but together we have it all.

Family life is a bit like a runny peach pie, not perfect, but who’s complaining – Robert Brault

Sometimes I think our family tree doesn’t branch quite enough.

Pets are like family, except you get to choose them.

The family - that dear octopus from whose tentacles we never quite escape, nor, in our inmost hearts, ever quite wish to. – Dodie Smith

The dynamics of a traditional family don't even come close to the complications that stepfamilies face. – Gayla Grace

Live one day at a time. Blend little by little and celebrate even the smallest breakthrough.

The recipe for a unified family: 3 cups love, 1 cup empathy, 1/4 cup patience, and 1 tablespoon teamwork.

They call it a stepfamily because together, we took a step in the right direction.

We aren’t ‘step,’ we aren’t ‘half,’ we’re just family.

The last names may not match, but the hearts certainly do.

Having a blended family means more siblings are to blame when I make a mess!

Some families are created in different ways but are still in every way a family.

Blended family quotes about co-parenting

Co-parents are the champions of blended families because they are responsible for keeping everyone happily on board. It is a daunting task that requires determination and sacrifice. Here are encouraging quotes about co-parenting in a blended family.

Photo: pexels.com, @annashvets (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Don’t worry that children never listen to you; worry that they are always watching you. – Robert Fulghum

The best security blanket a child can have is parents who respect each other. – Jane Blaustone

When you tell a child you hate their other parent; you are telling them you hate half of who they are.

Remember you are not managing an inconvenience. You are raising a human being. – Kittie Frantz

Make a positive difference in your children’s lives. Act and speak about your co-parent with respect and integrity. – Allison Pescosolido

Our romance is over, but the bond we have between our kids shall remain for eternity.

Your child comes first. That’s all. It’s all about that. He comes first, and you have to get past your egos and never talk bad about each other. – Idina Menzel

Step-parents are not around to replace a biological parent but rather augment a child’s life experience. – Azriel Johnson

Some days co-parenting is hard, and some days it is easy, but on any day, it is not worth giving up.

Remember, children are like mirrors. Whatever we do and speak, make sure we are a good reflection for them.

It is time for parents to teach young people early on that there is beauty and strength in diversity. — Maya Angelou.

Co-parenting with an ex can be tough. But if you stay calm and focus on your child’s needs, your actions will always be sound, no matter how your co-parent might behave.

Co-parenting. It’s not a competition between two homes. It’s a collaboration of parents doing what is best for the kids. – Heather Hetchler

If you love your child more than you hate your ex, you can solve most co-parenting problems.” – Helen Fried

Think of it as an important business project; you don’t always love the person you’re working with but work together to complete the project. Co-parents need to adopt this same business model when co-parenting their children. – Kela Price

The sign of a great parent is not the behaviour of the children. The sign of a truly great parent is the behaviour of the parent. – Andy Smithson

But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid with two parents who love him very much. And we’re finding a way to navigate this while remaining friends and still being kind to one another. – Chris Pratt

Co-parenting is not a competition. It’s a collaboration of two homes working together with the child's best interest at heart. Work for your kids, not against them.

The more co-parents communicate about the children, the less likely small issues will grow into major problems.

Marriage bound us for a little while, but our children keep us together as a family for life.

Remember why you chose to come together in the first place - the love you have for your partner. Your partner’s children are an extension of them, making them just as important to your happiness.

All mothers are warriors who have given life, and all stepmothers are warriors who can change a life. – The Pondering Nook

My advice to the newly blended family would be to spend some time alone with your biological kids and the stepkids. Take time to make each child feel special. – Anita Dunn

Take good care of your marriage. Showing your kids and step-kids what a happy, healthy partnership looks like is an invaluable gift. – Jenna Korf

When you are building a blended family, it is like travelling in stormy seas. There will be inevitable resentment and resistance to the changes, but a couple needs to take baby steps if they want to create a lasting union. – Lilli Morgan

Living in a blended family can be challenging due to the differences that might sometimes occur, yet it can be an interesting experience. The blended family quotes above will help you appreciate every member’s uniqueness, and you can share them with your step-siblings.

READ ALSO: 75 everything happens for a reason quotes to encourage you

Legit.ng recently published an article about everything happening for a reason. Sometimes you lament about the situations you find yourself in, but you need to realize that it is for a reason. Therefore, be optimistic even in dire situations.

Every occurrence in your life strengthens you and prepares you for the challenges ahead. Instead of complaining, strive to learn something about the situation so that you are better equipped if it happens again. These inspirational quotes will help you emerge stronger after turbulent life experiences.

Source: Legit.ng