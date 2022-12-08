57 best pieces of random advice that will change your life

Life is a beautiful journey meant to be enjoyed to the fullest. However, life comes in different shades and is full of ups and downs. Getting advice when you are experiencing either side of life is necessary. These are the best pieces of random advice that will improve your life.

Photo: pexels.com, @kelly (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Getting random advice from friends and foes is a common occurrence in life. The first reaction when people get advice they didn't ask for is to ignore it. However, this should not be the case, as unsolicited advice could change your life. Here are the best pieces of random advice suitable for different situations in your life.

Best random advice to help you succeed in life

When someone gives you a random piece of advice, they could have heard it from someone else. This advice may have changed their situation, and they think it could also help someone else. Here is some of the best random advice good for your development.

There is nothing noble in being superior to your fellow man; true nobility is being superior to your former self. — Ernest Hemingway

Never take criticism from someone you wouldn't take advice from.

Do the best you can until you know better. — Maya Angelou

If you love someone, tell them. Friends, family, and coworkers. It doesn't matter. This may be the last time you talk to them.

Listen more than you speak.

Never stop learning and growing as a person.

Let go of the idea that things could've been any other way.

Make sure you drink plenty of water. Every cell in your body needs it.

You can be the ripest, juiciest peach in the world, but there will always be someone who hates peaches. — Dita von Teese

Be kind to people; treat people as you would like.

If you never learn another thing in life, learn to meditate.

Save a portion of your earnings and avoid credit card debt.

Life is scary. Get used to it. There are no magical fixes. It's all up to you. So get up off your keister, get out of here, and start doing the work. Nothing in this world that's worth having comes easy. — Bob Kelso

Change your thinking, change your life.

Random advice to give someone

Photo: pexels.com, @eberhardgross (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Words have a significant impact on life, and they can change someone's life. People should embrace impactful words from others, which could help them figure things out. Below are some great words of counsel that could change someone's life.

A narrow focus brings significant results.

Action often trumps knowledge.

To get, you have to give.

Focus on the things you can control.

Progress is more important than perfection.

Never take decisions when angry, and don't make promises when you are happy.

Failure is a required part of success.

Dreams are just dreams until you take action.

Dealing with your fears is much easier than avoiding them.

Life's good, but it's not fair.

Don't worry too much about what other people think about you. Chances are, they probably don't think about you a whole lot.

The greatest gift you can give your children is your own emotional well-being.

Funny random advice that will make your day

Photo: pexels.com, @therato (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Life doesn't have to be always serious, and a sense of humour is needed to spice up things. Funny random advice can also turn your life around and crack your ribs. Below are some hilarious tips and advice to make your day.

I don't care how nice the hand soap smells; you should never walk out of the restroom sniffing your finger.

The kids won't move back home if they can't find it.

If you get a loan at a bank, you pay it for 30 years. If you rob a bank, you're out in ten years.

If you stir coconut oil into your kale, it is easier to scrape it into the trash.

If you sleep until lunchtime, you can save breakfast money.

If you ever get caught sleeping on the job, slowly raise your head and say, in Jesus' name Amen.

Stick a turkey leg in a sneaker and let your dog patrol your yard.

Put a tea bag in your whiskey, so you can day drink without being judged.

Remember, if you bury a body, cover it with endangered plants, so it will be illegal for anybody to dig it up.

If you teach a man to fish, you feed him for one day. If you feed him to the fish, he'll never be hungry again.

Funny pointless advice

Photo: pexels.com, @akosszabo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

One of the most annoying things in life is getting pointless unsolicited advice from people. It's a different thing altogether when the pointless advice is funny. Below is some pointless funny advice to give someone who needs a laugh.

If you want to look thin and young, hang around fat old people.

Remember, if you want to bury a body, cover it with some endangered plants. That way, it will be illegal for the police to dig it up, sparing you a costly trial.

If you are falling behind on your chores, put some clean dishes in the draining rack so it looks like you're working on them.

Stop wasting money on cans of air. Instead, wash your computer's dusty motherboard with your dishes. It's fast, effective, and reliable!

If you're feeling alone, watch a horror movie before bed. This advice is incredibly useless to those who are easily frightened!

The best way to get rid of creases from the shirt is to get fat and see how fast those creases vanish.

You can save time when making up your bed by just tucking in one corner of your fresh sheets.

You can always use your imagination if you can't afford a virtual reality headset.

Always carry a fork with you. Why? Because you can pull it out in case of a robbery, charge your attacker and shout — Thank you, Lord, for this meal I'm about to have.

If someone is being mean and says mean stuff to you, say "Uno reverse card" and then walk away.

If you start a phone call with, "My phone is almost dead," you can hang up anytime.

Weird advice to give someone

Photo: pexels.com, @raebaskinphotos (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sometimes the most excellent advice might sound weird, but it could be what is needed to drive the point home. Here is some delightfully weird advice you can share with your fellow people.

Knowledge is knowing a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom knows not to put it in a fruit salad.

Ketchup is not an acceptable substitution for pasta sauce. But maybe we should try it.

My father once told me, "Son, if you want people to listen to what you have to say, claim it's something your father told you."

You're not an adult until you can comfortably eat in a restaurant alone.

If you've tried everything and nothing's worked, ask your mother.

After giving people advice, they always say, "I'm not sure it works, " so they can't say it ruined their life.

Don't be a wart on the pickle of progress.

Learn your table manners so one day you can dine at the White House.

If you hear weird noises at night, make weirder noises to assert dominance.

It's better to ask for forgiveness than permission.

Life is dynamic, and sometimes things do not work out as you wish. Any advice given to you is welcome when things are not working out. This advice doesn't have to be all serious and can range from funny, pointless and even weird. The above are some of the best pieces of random advice that will change your life and that of others around you.

READ ALSO: How to get your life together: 30 tips to get things back on track

Legit.ng published an article about getting your life together. Life is full of surprises, and things do not always go how you want. You must stop and figure out how to get your life back when things go south. These tips will help you put your life back on track.

When you lose balance or stagnate in life, things are not working as they should. Reevaluating your goals and putting in the work is necessary if your life is to get back on track. Be patient with yourself because success in life is a process. Here are some tips to get you started on your journey to success.

Source: Legit.ng