70+ hustle and grind quotes to get your mind on the right track

Every work has its fair share of challenges; sometimes, you may feel like giving up. However, throwing in the towel is not an option; you must give it your all if you want to succeed. Therefore, keep on working, and you will realize your goals. For this reason, you need to read some inspiring hustle and grind quotes to boost your morale.

Do not lament over the challenges you face in your daily work. Instead, remember that without your effort, you will ultimately gain nothing. Have a look at some keep grinding quotes to motivate yourself as you work towards achieving your goals.

Daily grind quotes to get your mind on the right track

Doing an activity repeatedly can be tedious and monotonous. If it is your source of livelihood, you have no alternative but to keep on instead of quitting. The quotes below will give you the right mindset to continue working.

Greatness is sifted through the grind, therefore don't despise the hard work now, for surely it will be worth it in the end. ― Sanjo Jendayi

People who truly live a sensual lifestyle dream the hardest. Dreaming is their biggest grind. ― Lebo Grand

It’s not a question of how much work it will take, how much suffering will be involved, or how fast the results will come. It’s about committing to the grind every day. ― Ben Bergeron

Work like someone is working 24 hours a day to take it away from you. – Mark Cuban

You will never change your life until you change something you do daily. ― Mike Murdock

Skill is only developed by hours and hours of work. – Usain Bolt

There are no shortcuts to any place worth going. – Beverly Sills

You can either complain about it or grind. I choose to grind. ― Kyle Vidrine

To achieve anything, we must grind, but to enjoy anything, we must flow. ― Chris Matakas

Men of action are favoured by the goddess of good luck. – George S. Clason

There is no substitute for hard work. – Thomas Edison

Without hard work, nothing grows but weeds. – Gordon B. Hinckley

There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure. – Colin Powell

Best grind motivational quotes

No good comes without challenges, and you are bound to come across many hurdles if you are on the verge of succeeding. These quotes will encourage you to press on until you achieve your desires.

Self-belief and hard work can propel you past more talented peers. ― Kamil Ali

The fastest way to get what you actually want in your life is to drop the false belief that you must continue to wait in order to have it. ― Richie Norton

When you have time to shine, you have time to grind. ― Ahemad R Kazi

Not all hustle is loud. Sometimes hustle is just you, all alone, grinding, while no one hears a sound.

Move fast and break things. Unless you are breaking stuff, you are not moving fast enough. ― Mark Zuckerberg

Don’t stop when it hurts. Stop when it’s done.

You don’t learn how to walk by following rules. You learn by doing and falling over. ― Richard Branson

There may be people that have more talent than you, but there’s no excuse for anyone to work harder than you. ― Derek Jeter

Strength is the product of struggle. You must do what others don’t achieve what others won’t. ― Henry Rollins

A dream does not become a reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination, and hard work. ― Colin Powell

What I lack in talent, I compensate with my willingness to grind it out. That’s the secret of my life. – Guy Kawasaki

The heights by great men reached and kept, Were not attained by sudden flight, But they, while their companions slept, Were toiling upward in the night. ― Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

It is only through labour and painful effort, by grim energy and resolute courage, that we move on to better things. ― Theodore Roosevelt

Grind hard quotes to kick-start your day

As you begin a new day, a prepared and motivated mind will give you the push to take your job to another higher level. Here are some quotes that will do the trick.

Grind until you get it, no matter what the haters say and never look back, keep striving because it's your life. ― Jonathan Anthony Burkett

Before we can move mountains, we must also learn to walk the daily grind, one quiet step at a time. We must learn to serve before we can lead. ― Sebastien Richard

To pray is to let God into our lives. He knocks and seeks admittance in the solemn hours of secret prayer. He knocks in the midst of your daily work, your daily struggles, your daily grind. That is when you need Him most. ― Ole Hallesby

Those on the top of the mountain didn’t fall there. –Marcus Washling

The hustle brings the dollar. The experience brings knowledge. Persistence brings success. ― Ross Simmonds

Some people dream of success, while others wake up early in the morning and make it happen. ― Wayne Huizenga

I love the work, love the grind. I love what I have to go through to get what I want. ― Deshaun Watson

Nothing can substitute for just plain hard work. I had to put in the time to get back. And it was a grind. It meant training and sweating every day. But I was completely committed to working out to prove to myself that I still could do it. ― Andre Agassi

Don’t stay in bed unless you can make money in bed. ― George Burns

I know you’ve heard it a thousand times before. But it’s true; hard work pays off. If you want to be good, you have to practice, practice, practice. If you don’t love something, then don’t do it. ― Ray Bradbury

Once you have a commitment, you need the discipline and hard work to get you there. ― Haile Gebrselassie

Luck is great, but most of life is hard work. ― Iain Duncan Smith

My career has been successful, but it’s been a grind of hard work. ― Emmanuelle Chriqui

Funny quotes about grinding and hustling

Putting more effort into your work is not a laughing matter. But, despite the seriousness it deserves, some grind and hustle sayings are hilarious and here are a few that will make your day.

Things may come to those who wait, but only the things left by those who hustle. ― Abraham Lincoln

People who never do any more than they get paid for never get paid for any more than they do. ― Elbert Hubbard

No man goes before his time unless the boss leaves early. — Groucho Marx

I choose a lazy person to do a hard job because a lazy person will find an easy way to do it. — Bill Gates

The only thing that ever sat its way to success was a hen. — Sarah Brown

Every day I get up and look through the Forbes list of the richest people in America. If I'm not there, I go to work. ― Robert Orben

The problem with doing nothing is that you never know when you’re finished. ― Groucho Marx

The reward for good work is more work. ― Francesca Elisia

A lot of people quit looking for work as soon as they find a job. ― Zig Ziglar

Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard. ― Tim Notke

The elevator to success is out of order. You'll have to use the stairs, one step at a time. — Joe Girard

By working faithfully eight hours a day, you may eventually get to be boss and work twelve hours a day. — Robert Frost

What you lack in talent can be made up with desire, hustle and giving 110% all the time. ― Don Zimmer

Work is against human nature. The proof is that it makes us tired. ― Michel Tournier

Short hustle and grind quotes for your Instagram posts

A social media post about hustling and grinding will not only show that you are dedicated to your work, but it will inspire your friends who may feel like quitting. Here are some quotes you can share with your loved ones.

Don’t wish for things to be easier. Wish for you to be better.

If you want something you’ve never had, you must be willing to do something you’ve never done.

The longer you’re not taking action, the more money you lose.

I never dreamed about success. I worked for it.

One day I will make it; until then, I’ll keep hustling.

Work Hard, Stay Humble.

Go hard or go home.

Good things happen to those who hustle.

Wanting something is not enough. You must hunger for it.

Suffer the pain of discipline or suffer the pain of regret.

Grind and hustle for you. Not because you care about what other people think.

No one cares about your problems. Work harder.

Someone busier than you is grinding right now.

You’re not going to become a beast overnight. Grind every day until you become one.

Hustle and grind quotes by famous musicians

Music is one of the best forms of entertainment, and some musicians have powerful lyrics which can motivate you to focus and do your job the best way possible. Here are quotes by some renowned entertainers to motivate you to work harder.

The world is yours, and everything in it, it’s out there. Get on your grind and get it – Young Jeezy

Every day is the perfect day to boss up. Every day that you wake up is a perfect day to boss up. It’s all about continuing to put one foot in front of the next. That’s what it’s about. Whatever you think you are going through, just put one foot in front of the next. ― Rick Ross

I hustle every day. I stay up all night. Show me the money. I am going to take it by any means. – Olamide Baddo

Reach for the stars so if you fall, you land on a cloud. ― Kanye West

Even though you’re fed up, you must keep your head up. ― Tupac

My making it is a combination of grinding, grinding, grinding, and being lucky enough to finally get a shot. ― Busta Rhymes

Take the first chance that you get because you may never get another one. ― Lil Wayne

Without deviation from the norm, progress is not possible. ― Frank Zappa

Do the things you believe in, in the name of love. And know that you aren’t alone. We all have doubts and fear. ― Carole King

Never stop fighting, no matter what anyone says. If it’s in your gut, your soul, nothing, no worldly possession, should come between you and your expression. ― Kanye West

One thing I’ve learned is that I’m not the owner of my talent; I’m the manager of it. ― Madonna

You can’t knock on the opportunity’s door and not be ready. ― Bruno Mars

The roughest roads often lead to the top. ― Christina Aguilera

The ultimate reward of hard work is success. Despite the challenges you face in your daily work struggles, quitting is never an option. Maintaining work discipline and attitude is not easy, and the hustle and grind quotes above will go a long way in inspiring you.

