90 selfish people quotes to help you vent your frustrations

Selfish people put their own needs above those of others. They do not care about other people and are primarily focused on what they gain. Therefore, working or living with them can be challenging because they can be very toxic and draining. For this reason, you need selfish people quotes to call them out and vent your frustrations.

Photo: pexels.com, @nicolabarts (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Selfish people can be very self-centred, narcissistic, and toxic. Selfishness destroys relationships and brings emotional turmoil; therefore, you should avoid selfish people as much as possible. The following is a list of meaningful selfish people quotes to help you identify selfish people in the crowd and call them out.

Selfish people quotes

Selfish people are only self-concerned and only take advantage of others. They can be tough to deal with as they do not see anything wrong with their behaviour. Here are a few quotes to help you deal with selfish people around you.

Selfish people suffer from a vice that makes them helpless and vicious and can be pitied but never befriended.

Selfishness and greed, individual or national, cause most of our troubles. — Harry S. Truman

In an individual, selfishness uglifies the soul; for the human species, selfishness is extinction. — David Mitchell

Every man must decide whether he will walk in the light of creative altruism or in the darkness of destructive selfishness. – Martin Luther King Jr.

Selfish people tend only to be good to themselves, then are surprised when they are alone. — Steve Maraboli

Almost every sinful action ever committed can be traced back to a selfish motive. It is a trait we hate in other people but justify in ourselves. — Stephen Kendrick

Selfish people are, in a way, terribly capable of great love. – F. Scott Fitzgerald

Keep calm and avoid selfish people.

In an individual, selfishness uglifies the soul; for the human species, selfishness is extinction. —David Mitchell

Selfish individuals are the most self-centred people on Earth. Creating relations with such people can bring doom to those who make such a choice.

All life demands struggle. Those who have everything given to them become lazy, selfish, and insensitive to the real values of life. The very striving and hard work that we so constantly try to avoid is the major building block in the person we are today. — Pope Paul VI

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Savage selfish quotes

Photo: @thatguycraig000, pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Selfishness is the behaviour of not caring about other people. Being inconsiderate can make relating with others very difficult. Here are great quotes about selfishness that will surely help you vent.

Selfish— a judgment readily passed by those who have never tested their own power of sacrifice. — George Eliot

Selfishness is the greatest curse of the human race. — William E. Gladstone

The world is not fair, and often fools, cowards, liars, and the selfish hide in high places. — Bryant H. McGill

We all should rise above the clouds of ignorance, narrowness, and selfishness. — Booker T Washington

Selfishness is the gateway to other sins. It is only second to vanity, the most beloved iniquity of evil.

No man will work for your interests unless they are his.— David Seabury

Glory built on selfish principles is shame and guilt. — William Cowper

Better not to plant seeds of selfishness than try to eradicate them once they have grown into giant weeds. — Prem Prakash

Almost every sinful action ever committed can be traced back to a selfish motive. It is a trait we hate in other people but justify in ourselves. — Stephen Kendrick

Let us try to teach generosity and altruism because we are born selfish. — Richard Dawkins

Your conscience is the measure of the honesty of your selfishness. Listen to it carefully.—Richard Bach

Selfishness is the greatest curse of the human race. — William E. Gladstone

You are called a nice guy if you live the way others want you to. If you live the way you want, you are called selfish. — Rana Daggubati

Selfishness and greed, individual or national, cause most of our troubles. — Harry S. Truman

Selfishness is not living as one wishes to live; it is asking others to live as one wishes to live. — Oscar Wilde

Every experiment, by multitudes or by individuals that has a sensual and selfish aim will fail. — Ralph Waldo Emerson

Quotes about selfish people

Photo: pexels.com, @rodnaeprod (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Spending time with selfish people can be very draining emotionally and physically. Therefore, calling out this behaviour as early as possible is crucial. Here are some quotes you can use to vent out your frustrations with selfish people.

Sometimes you think you're helping someone up, but they're actually pulling you down. This is the painful dynamic of dealing with someone who is incurably selfish.

If you are planning to live a meaningful life, to begin with, cut down selfish friends from your life.

Sometimes you think you're helping someone up, but they're actually pulling you down. This is the painful dynamic of dealing with someone who is incurably selfish.

Selfish people also tend to have victim mindsets. Their actions plant seeds of loneliness; then, they cry upon the blooming. – Steve Maraboli

Thinking about your gains can deprive others of their wants and choices, which is what is scarier about being around selfish people.

Stop letting people who do so little for you control so much of your mind, feelings, and emotions.

Intensely selfish people are always very decided as to what they wish. They do not waste their energies in considering the good of others. – Ouida

They're not happy for you because they wish it was them. – Carlos Wallace

Even cynical, selfish people will realize, one way or the other, that it's not in their self-interest to act in self-destructive ways. — David Grinspoon

Selfishness is when you only remember a friend if you need something from them.

Selfishness is like a poison that can give birth to nothing but barrenness, so still that it smells foul in no time.

The only difference between a hero and a villain is that the villain chooses to use that power in a way that is selfish and hurts other people. — Chadwick Boseman

Quotes about inconsiderate people

Photo: pexels.com, @alexgreen (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Inconsiderate people are people who just do not care about anyone but themselves. They can be very annoying with their selfish behaviour, which is very toxic. These quotes can help you articulate your frustrations with inconsiderate people.

Being considerate of others will take your children further in life than any college degree. — Marian Wright Edelman

Power without compassion is like a giant that blocks the sunlight. — Criss Jami

Inconsiderate people don't deserve second chances.

The cold, inconsiderate person tingles your blood, benumbs your feet, and freezes a man like an apple. — Ralph Waldo Emerson

The most miserable people are those who only care about themselves, understand only their own troubles, and see only their perspective.

Empathy is one of humankind's prized possessions. Acts of consideration and kindness are inevitable when a person can mentally step into someone else's shoes. Even if it's just for a moment. — Izey Victoria Odiase

You will find selfish, narcissistic, and inconsiderate people throughout your life. You can't change people, but you can change how much they are a part of your life.

Stay away from inconsiderate and selfish people because you never know when they will throw you aside to fulfil their needs.

One is not necessarily made self-centred because he is foolish, but one is very often made foolish because he is self-centred. — Criss Jami

You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view. — Harper Lee

None are so inconsiderate as those who demand nothing of life other than their own personal comfort. — Marie von Ebner-Eschenbach

A little consideration, a little thought for others, makes all the difference. — A.A. Milne

Quotes about selfishness in relationships

Photo: pexels.com, @keiraburton (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A relationship with a selfish partner can be very toxic and frustrating. It can drain you not just emotionally but also mentally and physically. Here are a few quotes about selfishness in relationships you can use to vent your frustrations.

Selfishness is the root of all problems in a relationship.

When you're in a relationship and really love someone, it can't always be about you; remember, you have to give to receive.

Marriage takes your whole heart; selfish people can't pull it off. — Helen Hunt

In almost every marriage, there is a selfish and unselfish partner. A pattern is set up and soon becomes inflexible, of one person always making the demands and one person always giving way. — Iris Murdoch

Cheating is the most selfish thing a person can do in a relationship! If you're unhappy with the person you're with, end it. It's that simple! — Jerry Springer

Selfish people try to keep or get things, but they lose individuals.

A person is called selfish, not for pursuing their own good, but for neglecting their neighbour's. — Richard Whatly

You need to stop being so selfish and start caring about everyone else.

If you are going to cheat, you should probably not be in a relationship. Start treating people like people and not like tools in your selfish ego workshop.

You can't expect to have a deep relationship with a shallow person. — Doe Zantamata

The wrong person will never give you what you want, but they'll ensure they get what they want from you.

Love is what is left in a relationship after all the selfishness is gotten.

Entering a relationship must be like math. You must add effort, subtract selfishness, divide jealousy and multiply moments.

Selfish relatives quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @mikhailnilov (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sometimes loved ones can be selfish, which can be very difficult to deal with. However, their closeness makes it essential to let them know you do not appreciate their behaviour. Below are some interesting quotes about selfish family members to let them know how you feel.

The strength of a family, like the strength of an army, lies in its loyalty to each other. — Mario Puzo

Relatives are the worst friends, said the fox as the dogs took after him. — Danish Proverb

The other night I ate at a really nice family restaurant. Every table had an argument going. — George Carlin

Narcissistic parents don't care about their children's feelings at all. Only their feelings matter. — Kim Saeed

Selfish genes actually explain altruistic individuals, and to me, that's crystal clear. — Richard Dawkins

Selfish people tend only to be good to themselves, then are surprised when they are alone. — Steve Maraboli

When your friends or family members tell you to 'put yourself first,' they are only setting you up to call you 'selfish' later.

Some people expect too much from others and too little of themselves. — Christy Ann Martine

Establish boundaries – If your family is always asking for too much or taking advantage of your good nature, it is time to set some boundaries. Explain calmly but firmly what you are and are not willing to do for them.

People don't want other people to be people. — Gene Wolfe

When a father puts in long hours at work, he's praised for being dedicated and ambitious. But when a mother stays late at the office, she's sometimes accused of being selfish and neglecting her kids. — Michelle Obama

Don't believe those who tell you they love you. Believe those who show you they do.

Quotes on selfish friends

Photo: pexels.com, @kampus (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Friends are very important in life as they provide support during tough times. However, it is not great to have selfish friends as they can be emotionally draining. Use these quotes on selfish friends to let them know how you feel.

Don't fear the enemy that attacks you, but the fake friend that hugs you.

Selfish friends only have themselves in the end.

Selfish people don't consider how their decisions affect others. Their own convenience is all that matters.

Fake friends leave when times get tough.

Real friends cannot cast shade; they encourage.

Look around you at the people you spend the most time with and realize that your life can't rise any higher than your friendships. — Mandy Hale

Sometimes you have to give up on people not because you dint care but because they don't.

A genuine enemy is more useful than a fake friend. — Mokokoma Mokhonoana

Better to have an enemy who slaps you in the face than a friend who stabs you in the back.

One loyal friend is worth ten thousand relatives.

If you want to be a generous giver, you have to watch out for selfish takers. — Adam Grant

A false friend and a shadow attend only while the sun shines.

Fake friends are like shadows: always near you at your brightest moments but nowhere to be seen at your darkest hour. True friends are like stars, you don't always see them, but they are always there. — Habeeb Akande

Most people want to see you do better but not do better than them. – London Mond

What are the signs of a selfish person?

The following are the signs of a selfish person.

They know a lot of people but do not have many friends.

They never give back to other people or society.

They hurt people around them without caring.

They are mean and only help out when there is something for them.

There are all kinds of people in the world, but selfish people are the most annoying. Forming relations with such people can bring emotional turmoil to you and those around you. It is, therefore, important to know them so you can avoid them as much as possible. The above selfish people quotes will help you identify and vent your frustrations on these people.

READ ALSO: 63 positive vibes quotes to help you lift someone's spirits

Legit.ng published an article about positive vibe quotes. Optimism in life is important in tackling life challenges. Sharing positive vibes with your friends and family can be encouraging and make them feel enthusiastic about life. These positive vibes quotes can be inspiring and uplifting.

Negativity in life can drain you physically and emotionally. Positive vibes, on the other hand, will uplift your spirit and make you energetic. Send these positive vibes quotes and share positivity with your loved ones.

Source: Legit.ng