Governor Nwifuru has inaugurated a committee to revitalise the inactive NIGERCEM Factory in Nkalagu, Ishielu Local Government Area

The committee will collaborate with stakeholders to restart the cement factory's operations as part of the governor's campaign promise

Nwifuru also emphasised his commitment to transforming Abakaliki into a modern city and encouraged indigenes to invest in the state

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, has launched a 15-member committee tasked with revitalising the dormant NIGERCEM factory in Nkalagu, located in the Ishielu Local Government Area of the state.

The inauguration took place at the Governor's office in the new Government House, Abakaliki, the state capital.

NIGERCEM: Ebonyi state set to revive cement company to rival Dangote, BUA, Lafarge

Committee to resurrect moribund NIGERCEM plant

Governor Nwifuru highlighted that the committee’s role is to work closely with key stakeholders and investors to develop a solid plan to restart operations at the cement factory, which has been inactive for many years.

According to VON, the committee is under a strict two-week deadline to present practical solutions for action.

In his address, the governor emphasised that revitalising NIGERCEM aligns with his campaign promises, reassuring the community that the factory would be up and running within his first term.

He said:

“Reactivation of the NIGERCEM Nkalagu was part of my campaign promises when I visited Nkalagu. I assured that the factory will be revived within my first tenure in office.”

The committee comprises a range of individuals, including Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, Mrs. Catherine Ogbu, Prof. Adline Idike, Hon. Iduma Igariwey, Associate Prof. Ben Odoh, Hon. Sunday Eze, Senators Chris Nwankwo, Ken Eze, Antony Ani, Engr. Elias Mbam, Sonni Ogbuoji, Barr. Roy Umahi, SAN, Obinna Ogba, Sylvanus Ngiji Ngele, and Chief Ben Okah.

Governor Nwifuru reaffirmed his commitment to transforming Abakaliki into a modern city, consistent with its original master plan as an Eastern City.

He reaffirmed his administration's dedication to establishing a strong foundation for the state and restoring its former prominence.

As reported by Leadership, the Ebonyi State government announced a collaboration with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in 2024 to revitalise NIGERCEM.

The partnership also involved plans to build a railway line linking the state to Onitsha in Anambra State and Port Harcourt in Rivers State.

Governor Nwifuru encourages investment in Ebonyi

In a push for industrial growth, the governor also announced that land would be made available for individuals interested in setting up factories in the Ezzangbo Industrial City.

He called on indigenes to return home and invest in the state's development, noting that despite facing criticism, many Ebonyi natives are still contributing to the growth of industries in the region.

NIGERCEM: Ebonyi State Set to Revive Cement Company to Rival Dangote, BUA, Lafarge

The governor later held a Town Hall meeting with landlords at the Banquet Hall, Old Government House, Abakaliki, to discuss strategies for achieving the administration’s goals on infrastructure, industrial development, and urban renewal.

He directed the Ministry of Capital City to enforce strict compliance among developers to restore the city to its planned vision.

