A woman, Ojediran Abiodun, narrated how her husband sold his first car to invest in her business.

She hailed him for helping her start her bakery business and gave him N2 million ahead of his birthday celebration.

On her Facebook page, she posted the receipt as she showered praises on her husband, adding that their 12th wedding anniversary was upcoming.

Her Facebook post read:

“The first car my hubby had in that year,I think year 2014 was sold to invest into my life. That day I was in school working in a private school and I had used my salary then it was 30k, to pay for a bread production class in a bakery around our house. After I completed the training, there was no money to buy equipment to start with. I kept wishing for a miracle to happen

“My hubby on the other hand has sold Honda baby boy car and was planning to buy another car. So we were car hunting together But one day something happened,this man texted me and wrote,”baby, i have concluded and made up my mind instead of buying a car i will used the money to invest in you”

“Chai. That investment of that year made me who some of you know today. He breathed life into my skills and my talents. He made the journey into commercial bread production business smooth and easier for me. My Love My crown My personal Person

“I met you and I know the true meaning of Love,as we are counting down to your birthday and our 12th Year wedding anniversary please use this token to pamper yourself for me. I love love.”

Reactions as woman gives husband N2 million

Amaechi Philips Ogboo said:

Nothing will ever give me joy than to invest on my wife...it pays seriously! That is if you marry wife wey get sense ooo

Nnam Chioma said:

"Oya oo where are the daughters of Lucifer they can continue their wailing Congrats dear he deserves every good thing of life happy anniversary to you both

Azeez Mariam Ojediran said:

"Good men still exist, if you know, you know......congratulations my people."

