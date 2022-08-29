53 best aunt quotes that show off the beauty of familial bonds

Being an aunt is one of the best gifts in the world. You get all the joys of being a parent with very few responsibilities. You also get to be a part of your niece or nephew's life while growing up and forming their personality. It's an extraordinary bond. These best aunt quotes capture the beauty of the familial bond between an aunt and her niece or nephew. They also show off the fun, loving, and nurturing side of being an aunt.

If you are looking for the perfect way to show your aunt how much she means to you, look no further than these heartwarming quotes.

Aunt love quotes

There is nothing quite like the love of an aunt. They are special, unique people who shower you with wisdom, support, and unconditional love. If you are lucky enough to have an aunt in your life, you know what a special relationship it is. Don't they deserve such quotes?

An aunt is a friend who fills our lives with laughter and happiness and who never forgets our birthdays.

Aunties are the best listeners in the world. They never judge; they just listen and give great advice.

Aunt is like a jewel, so unique and full of warmth. She is simply the best!

An aunt is someone who fills your heart with warmth and makes you feel special.

Aunts are a big part of why we feel so loved and special – they are the ones who fill our lives with laughter and happiness.

Aunt love is the best love. It's full of warmth, support, and laughter.

An aunt is someone who fills our lives with laughter and happiness, even when we're feeling down.

Aunts are a special part of our lives, and we're so lucky to have them in ours.

An aunt is wonderful to have in your life - someone who loves you no matter what and is always there for you.

Aunts are the perfect blend of friends and family - they're always there for you and let you be yourself.

An aunt is someone who you can rely on, no matter what. They'll always be there for you.

Aunts are special people who bring happiness and love to our lives.

Having an aunt is like having a guardian angel - someone who is always there to watch over you and love you.

Aunts are one of the most important people in our lives - they make us laugh, they make us happy, and they make us feel loved.

Aunt love is the best kind of love - it's warm, supportive, and always there for you.

Aunt and nephew quotes

Quotes about the love between an aunt and her nephew can be heartwarming, funny, and sentimental. From heartfelt messages to witty one-liners, there's something for everyone in this collection. These quotes are sure to hit the spot.

The bond between aunt and nephew is one of the most special ones in the world. I love you, nephew, and I'm so proud of you.

You're such a special part of my life, nephew. I'm so proud of the man you're becoming. I cherish our time together.

I'm so grateful to have you in my life, nephew. You've brought so much joy to me.

Every time I see you, nephew, it fills my heart with happiness. I love you so much.

You're such a precious little one, and I love spending time with you. It's wonderful to be able to spoil you and watch you grow up.

I hope that we can always be close, nephew. You're such a special part of my life.

Thank you for always making me feel loved and special, nephew.

It's wonderful having a relationship with you, nephew - thank you for being such a loving part of my life.

I'm grateful every single day that we're related, nephew - I love you so much!

The best aunts aren’t substitute parents, they’re co-conspirators. — Daryl Gregory

I'm so grateful for you, nephew. You've brought so much joy into my life.

My Aunt is the best ever aunt. She is my friend, my cheerleader, and my shoulder to cry on.

An aunt is a safe haven for a child. Someone who will keep your secrets and is always on your side. — Sara Sheridan

You're such a sweet and special boy, and I love spending time with you.

It's wonderful to be able to spoil you and watch you grow up.

Quotes about being an auntie

Aunties are amazing. They are the perfect mix of parental and friend figures and always know what to say to make you feel better. These quotes give you inspiration about being an auntie! They will show you just how unique your role is.

An aunt is someone who fills your heart with laughter and makes your world a little brighter.

Aunties are the people who loved you before you were born and loved you even more after you were gone.

An aunt is a friend who listens with her heart and helps you find solutions to your problems.

Aunts are special people who fill your lives with laughter and happiness.

Aunties are always there for you, no matter what happens in our lives. Their unique love is irresistible.

An aunt is someone who loves us unconditionally and is always happy to see us.

Aunts are the best role models a child could ever have and the perfect blend of friend, mentor, and advisor.

It is not money my aunt thinks about. She knows better than to value worldly wealth above its price. — Anne Bronte

Aunties make the world warmer and more loving for their loved ones.

My aunt used to call me a light bulb head because my head was small at the bottom and bigger at the top. But it was a term of endearment. — Tyra Banks

Proud aunt quotes

Whether you are an auntie yourself or know someone who is, these proud aunt quotes are sure to make them smile. Read and enjoy some of the best excerpts about this special relationship!

An aunt is someone who is loved and respected for what she is, not for what she does.

Aunts are the people who taught us how to tie our shoes, share our toys and love unconditionally.

Aunts are like second mothers - they always have time for you and always have a hug and a kiss.

I'm so proud to be an aunt and cherish all the amazing moments we share.

An aunt is one of the most compassionate people known ever! - she has a heart of gold.

There's being proud of something a person does or being proud of what they are inside. When it comes to my aunt, I'm proud of her for both reasons!

Thank you, auntie, for always being there for me - I love you to the moon and back!

Every man should have aunts. They illustrate the triumph of guesswork over logic. — Agatha Christie

An aunt is someone who can be silly with you and also be serious when needed.

I'm grateful for my wonderful aunt, who has been my role model throughout my life.

Auntie, not even death can break the bond we had. You were the most stunning individual of my life! May you find happiness in the hereafter.

Proud to be an aunt! It's simply what brings a smile to my face.

Auntie's love is irresistible! It shines bright like a diamond! So fulfilling.

The bond between an aunt and her niece or nephew is unique. It's full of love, support, and laughter. Aunts often fill in for parents when they are not around and give their nieces and nephews honest feedback -even if it isn't always what they want to hear! Show your appreciation to her with one of the best aunt quotes that capture the magic of this relationship.

