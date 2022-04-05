70+ touching birthday wishes for a mother who gave you life to live

A mother is always there to show love and care, regardless of the situation. This connection makes deciding what to write on a birthday card for mom difficult because no words can adequately express their significance. Here are some heartfelt birthday wishes for a mother who gave you life.

Photo: pexels.com, @githirinick (modified by author)

Source: UGC

With birthday messages, you can express your feelings directly and brighten your special mom's day. It is enough to appreciate her contribution to your life, smile, or attitude. Here are some heartfelt birthday wishes for your mother.

Heart touching deep birthday wishes for mom

Mothers are irreplaceable, and it can be challenging to find the right words to thank them for their sacrifices. Here are some lovely birthday wishes you can send her.

When it comes to seeking knowledge and wisdom, you are the only one I look up to. Wishing a happy birthday to my incredible mother!

They say that the relationship between mother and daughter is complicated. I say it's unique. Happy birthday, mum!

Happy birthday to the most generous and giving person I know: my mom! You are always so full of love and keen to make everyone around you as happy as possible, which I really love!

It is your special day, and a perfect occasion to ask for whatever you want as a present. I promise to fulfil all of your wishes. Happy birthday to you!

A mother's heart is a vast chasm, but there is always forgiveness at the bottom.

I wish you a beautiful day filled with love and laughter. Have a wonderful birthday, Mom.

Happy birthday to the most beautiful and giving mother who has ever lived. Thank you for all of the wonderful memories we've shared thus far, and here's to many more to come.

You are the companion, the hero, the bravery, the path, and the light. You're my mother. Greetings on your special day!

While it is true that age is just a number, the number is unquestionably high in your case. My super mommy wishes you a happy birthday!

Have a wonderful birthday, mom! You are a truly remarkable person. You are my most ardent supporter and best friend.

You give it your all for me every second I breathe, just to see me smile. I owe my joy to you. Mother, have a wonderful birthday!

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Heartfelt birthday quotes for mom

Photo: pexels.com, @nappy (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Use the opportunity to make your mom feel special by reciprocating the love she has shown you all your life. For example, you can send her one of these touching birthday message for mother.

I want to be happy, healthy, and strong so that you can watch me grow and spend more time with me. My dear mom, I wish you a very happy birthday!

Mom, have a wonderful birthday. There will never be anyone or anything sweeter or more valuable than you.

You, a woman of good character, are my champion. I join you in celebrating this momentous occasion in your life. Mom, have a wonderful birthday!

Your love and devotion to me are priceless. When I'm with you, I always feel at ease. Mom, have a wonderful birthday!

Today, our entire family has come to congratulate you, dear father. May your dreams come true, may they be strong, and may God bless you with a long life. Mother, have a wonderful birthday.

On your birthday and always, I wish for your eyes to be free of tears. Mother, I adore you.

I'd like to wish the most beautiful mother on the planet a happy birthday and wish you more love, strength, peace, and good health in the coming year.

As long as I am your favourite kid, you are my favourite parent, and I get my bribery on time. Happy birthday to you, my beautiful mother!

So many unsaid sacrifices you have done for us without a little sigh, Oh Mother, may God grant you a hundred years to live!

Mom, I don't think I tell you enough how very special and important you are to me.

Congratulations on your birthday mum. From here on, life is less about knowing how old you are and more about believing how young you feel. Happy birthday.

Hey mom, God made you my mom, but you are actually my friend. So proud to have such a friend in my life. Wish you a great day, my friendly mom.

A pleased and blooming birthday to the woman who filled my heart with lots of love and care. May I keep wishing you till we breathe! HBD mum

If I am a good man, then it's all because of you. You raised me well, and I'll always be thankful for your lessons. I owe everything to you, mom.

Mom, without you, I wouldn't be where I am in the world today. Wow, I wouldn't even be in the world today! Happy birthday.

Happy birthday dear mother. We, your children, cannot hold back tears of joy. We remember your faith and care and our hearts are full of love. May God bless you, our prayers are dedicated to your health and happiness.

Emotional birthday wishes for mother

One can write many things in a mom's birthday card message. In most cases, mothers will be happy to hear just anything from their children.

You have given me such great advice over the years, Mother. I want to take this special day and use it as an opportunity to thank you for all that you do.

Every day I learn something new from your grace, wonder, and compassionate soul. Here's to another year of invaluable life lessons. Happy birthday, mom.

Happy birthday, mother! Thanks for loving me in a manner no one ever could. You're a true god-send.

You're a wonderful mother who knows what's right, shows what's right, and does what's right. Mum, I salute you. Mom, have a wonderful birthday!

You make everything light up even in the most trying times. Today as you blow out your candles, my prayer is that your star continues shinning bright. You are a diamond I cherish so much. Happy birthday, mum.

Mom, you are my biggest supporter, biggest fan, shoulder to cry on, and best friend.

May your years be counted not by your age but by how you spend your days. - Catherine Pulsifer

May you receive all the love, happiness, and respect you deserve on this special day.

You, my mother, are my driving force, my main supporter and cheerer, my helper, and my support system. I hope you always stay beside me. Happy birthday dear mother.

Happy birthday to the woman who always brought the best in me or saw the best in me regardless of what I did.

Today, your child wants to send you the biggest and most affectionate hug. I wish you to have the most amazing and eventful year of your life!

Happy birthday wishes for your mother

Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Maybe you've never told your mother how much you value her, and you've been wondering how to start. Below are heart touching birthday messages you can use.

You are more than a mother; you're the greatest woman I know. Happy birthday, mom.

Happy birthday to my strong, hardworking and wise mother. I will always be there for you, just like you were there for me when I was young and impossible!

This day is fantastic as you will enjoy the time you came to earth and the beginning of a new year. I hope that all your dreams will come true.

Happy birthday, mom! I know that we don't always get along, but I still consider you to be my best friend.

Do you believe in miracles? I do because having you in my life certainly seems like a miracle every single day. Happy birthday, mom.

As you get older, three things happen: The first is your memory goes, and I can't remember the other two. - Norman Wisdom.

You have always been the strength that holds me up in the stormiest of times throughout my life. I love you

May your days on this earth be great and blessed by the Lord! Happy birthday, mother!

You have just entered into a new phase of your life, dear brother. Don’t be scared to explore what it has in stock for you. Have a fantastic one.

Dearest mother, I wholeheartedly wish you happiness and health on this joyous occasion.

I don't know what good I have done to have you in my life. So, on your birthday, I want to thank my stars for sending you.

Short birthday wishes for mom

It is a day for your mother to be free of all the stress in the world on her special day. Make her feel special with these short birthday wishes.

Bring my valuables; enjoy your birthday, mom.

Happy birthday to the world's most beautiful mother.

Happy birthday, mom! You deserved to be treated today!

Happy birthday. You are not only a mother but also the most amazing woman I have ever met.

I have been truly blessed with the greatest mother ever to exist!

I'm wishing you the wonderful birthday that you deserve today, mom!

I'm so proud of how well you raised me. Happy birthday, mom.

My mother's hugs are the safest and most peaceful place on the planet.

My unforgettable Miracle. My mum! Happy birthday!

Roses are breathtaking when fully developed. Have a wonderful birthday, Mama!

When roses are fully grown, they are stunning. Mother, have a wonderful birthday!

You are the most brilliant mother I have ever seen. Best wishes and greetings.

You know that I love you. You hear my voice in the silence. Happy birthday mom!

Long birthday wishes for mother

Photo: pexels.com, @askarabayev (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When it comes to what to write on your mom's birthday card, you ought to surprise her and make her feel loved. Here are examples you can use.

I may now always say this, but I appreciate all the things you have done for me. I know I won't be as charming and as pretty without your genes. Happy birthday, mother!

Today, flowers and gifts have filled your home. Our family is so happy to celebrate your birthday, the happiest day for us. Dear mother, we thank Allah for you and pray for your happiness.

We love you dear mom and thank God for you. On your birthday we wish you long life and good health. Mother is the most important person in our life, therefore we are here today to celebrate your birthday with you.

Happy birthday to the sweetest mother on the face of the planet. I wish you the happiest of holidays and happiness beyond your wildest dreams. Mom, I adore you. You are the centre of my universe.

Mommy, you are an incredible mother and a woman who is full of love, so may your special day today be as sweet and lovely as you are.

You are the most unique woman I have ever met. I love you with all of my heart and will always look after you! Wishing my lovely mother a happy birthday.

Mom, when you asked me to chase my dreams, I had no idea that I had given up on yours to make mine. Thanks for everything, and happy birthday!

Every day, I thank God for blessing me with such a wonderful mother! You should be extremely proud of yourself because you are a true hero. Greetings on your special day!

You are such an inspiration to everyone, and I hope to follow in your footsteps and become half the person you are. I wish you the happiest of days! You are deserving of a happy day and a treat!

May God protect you from adversity, let him protect you from diseases. Dear mom, we love you and are happy to congratulate you on your birthday.

What is the sweetest thing to say to your mom?

You can say sweet words like: "I appreciate everything you have had to give up for me. You are a wonderful mother, and I wish you many more blessings from on high."

How do you appreciate a mother in words?

You can show your appreciation for your mother by simply sending her a note that says, "Thank you very much, mother. I'm in love with you."

How can I express my love to my mom?

As a child, the best way to show your love for your mother is to be obedient, to assist her whenever possible, and to be grateful for everything she does for you. This will make her feel special and blessed.

Take your time to celebrate your mom in your life with any of the above birthday wishes. The words in each message have been well crafted to touch her heart by making her feel special and appreciated.

READ ALSO: 50+ fake family quotes that will open your eyes to the truth

Legit.ng recently published an article about 50+ fake family quotes. Dealing with a fake family member can be extremely difficult and emotionally draining.

Some people may appear to be on your side at first, but they reveal their true colours as time passes. Check out this article for some fake family quotes that will help you see the truth.

Source: Legit.ng