100+ reasons to live for people who struggle with finding just one

Sometimes, people go through a really hard period when it seems like they have no reason to live. In order to put up a fight against depression and take good care of your mental health, you need to remind yourself of all the reasons to live that you have.

People who struggle with depression often ask "why should I live?" Due to their internal suffering, sometimes it seems to them that they have nothing to live for.

It is exceptionally hard to pull yourself out of this predicament, and many people have a difficult time doing so. When you are depressed, nothing makes you happy anymore.

However, you can check our 100 reasons to live list if you feel like abandoning hope. Perhaps some of them will ignite that spark in you again and prove to you that life is worth it.

100+ reasons to live list

Why do we need to live? What are good reasons to stay alive? This list will remind you of some good reasons to live and have hope.

Family - Even if you are not close to your blood relatives, you can find like-minded people and call them family.

Friends - If you have not found any close friends yet, there is always a chance you will in the future.

Small talk with strangers - Sometimes it fills you with much-needed energy.

Children's smiles - A kid's happiness is the most genuine thing in the world.

Animals - They have the potential to charge you with positivity.

Tasting your favorite meal.

Going on vacation.

Getting a car.

Graduating from school.

Getting into a good university and eventually graduating.

Starting the career of your dreams.

Celebrating a birthday with those closest to you.

Hanging out with those you love.

Getting promoted at your work.

The feeling of your deepest wishes coming true.

Going to prom.

Your first date.

Your first kiss.

New relationships - both romantic and platonic.

Finding true love.

Celebrating New Year's Day.

Dressing up on Halloween.

Spending time with those you love on Thanksgiving.

Waking up on Christmas morning.

Watching new movies.

Having sleepovers.

Being outside on rainy days and rushing home to have a warm shower.

Sniffing beautiful flowers.

Wrapping yourself up in a blanket.

Having a nice cup of tea or coffee.

I have nothing to live for - what are some reasons to live?

If you have no reason to live or your life does not bring joy to you, read the list of the reasons to keep living.

Stargazing alone or with your favorite person.

Having snowball fights.

Hilarious inside jokes with your friends.

Discovering hidden talents within yourself.

Getting to know yourself better and deeper.

Swimming in the sea and jumping in the waves.

Laughing wholeheartedly at someone's joke or something funny.

Listening to your favorite songs.

Singing in the shower.

Sitting at home and hearing thunder outside.

Feeling proud of yourself or someone else for their accomplishments.

Writing your own stories or diary entries.

Going on a rollercoaster ride.

Climbing high trees.

Sitting near a bonfire on a summer night and roasting marshmallows.

Feeling satisfied when you get to accomplish something difficult.

Seeing a rainbow in the sky.

Observing sunsets and sunrises.

Watching the first snowfall in winter.

Trying fresh cookies straight from the oven.

Making a wish on a shooting star.

Stepping on leaves and hearing them make a crunchy sound.

Traveling to new places and exploring the world.

Feeling sunshine on your skin.

The first day of spring when the weather is finally warm and sunny.

Reasons not to die

We can support someone while they find their reasons for living. Here are some reasons to continue living.

That feeling in your heart when you see your crush.

Possible future bonds and connections with other people that you do not want to miss on.

The feeling when someone is holding you in their arms and you feel safe.

Someone in your life that would be really sad if they saw you go.

Sincere smiles on people's faces.

Hearing compliments from someone.

Seeing a dog be excited for you to return home.

Watching a good movie that has touched your soul in some way.

Waiting for new book releases by the authors you admire.

Receiving a thoughtful gift from someone who appreciates you.

Waking up refreshed from a nap.

Jumping on a trampoline.

Sleeping in clean sheets after taking a shower.

Hearing "I love you" from someone who means the world to you.

The relief after you let out your emotions through crying.

Excitedly telling someone about your passion and listening about theirs.

Having a wonderful dream and having a smile on your face as you wake up from it.

Dancing like there is no tomorrow.

The smell before and after rain.

Trying out new foods and realizing some of them taste incredible.

Performing in front of people and getting support from them.

Lazy days in bed.

Singing songs with your friends at the top of your lungs.

Meeting people who give amazing hugs.

Going on a road trip.

Beautiful reasons to live when all hope is gone

If you have difficult circumstances or you are in the middle of the crisis in your life, read these beautiful reasons to live.

The world needs you.

You are a unique person who can give so much more to the world and people around you.

We are stronger than our lowest points in life.

You still have not accomplished all of your dreams.

No other person could ever replace you.

Even if you feel like no one is going to miss you, someone definitely will.

At least one person will be devastated to know you are gone.

Ending your life is not going to solve your problems.

Somebody out there is hoping to meet someone like you someday.

You may have kids someday - think of seeing your child for the first time.

One day, you may save someone else's life, and they will be grateful for meeting you.

You are so much bigger and stronger than your pain and struggle.

Think of your favorite shows and book series - you want to know what happens next, don't you?

Your favorite musicians will release new music that may resonate with you.

There is always someone who will listen to you and understand your problems.

You are not alone - there are so many people like you whose struggles you have no idea about.

There is so much more to the world that you have seen, and maybe someday you will find your place.

You have already gone through a lot to get to this point in life.

Tomorrow can surprise you in many ways.

You are worth so much more than you think.

Pain is temporary.

You do not have to accomplish something great all the time. Being alive is just enough.

You play a big part in people's lives and the world's balance.

You are wonderful, talented, and amazing.

Someday, you will look back and be grateful to yourself for deciding to live.

Hopefully, these reasons to live will convince you to stay strong through the darkest times.

Note: If you are seriously questioning your reasons for living, you may be depressed. Remember to seek professional help and confide in trusted people whenever you feel depressed and uninterested in life.

