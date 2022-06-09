70+ funny ghost puns and jokes that will lift your spirits

For a long time, jokes and puns have been an excellent way of passing time, especially when people come together. If you have been not doing so, then you are missing out a lot already. For your next gathering, you may need to arm yourself with funny ghost puns and jokes to crack up your friends or family members.

Funny ghost puns and jokes are ideal for both kids and adults. They are not as scary as some may want to believe. They are carefully selected to cause laughter even when someone is at their lowest moment.

Funny ghost jokes

Here is a list of the best funny ghost puns and jokes you can use to lighten up your friends' moods.

What’s the ghost’s favourite thing about Thanksgiving Dinner? The grave-y.

What tool helps a ghost lie perfectly flat? A spirit level!

What position does a ghost play in soccer? Ghoul-keeper.

What do you call broccoli when it becomes a ghost? Cauliflower!

Which Shakespeare play do ghosts like best? Romeo and Ghoul-iet!

Why do ghosts go on diets? So they can keep their ghoulish figures.

Who did the ghost invite to his party? Any old friend he could dig up.

Local team of ghosts have taken up rugby. They are excellent at scoring drop ghouls!

What do you call a ghost who haunts fireplaces? A toasty ghosty!

What do you do when a ton of ghosts show up at your house? Hope that it’s Halloween!

Why do ghosts hate the rain? It dampens their spirits.

What do ghosts say to their children? Spook when you're spooken to!

What do you call a ghost comedian? Dead funny!

What do you do when 50 ghosts visit your house? Hope it's Halloween!

What’s a little ghost’s favourite game? Hide and shriek.

Where do ghost's buy their food? At the ghostery store?

What did the daddy ghost say to the baby ghost? Fasten your sheet belt!

Why are ghosts bad at telling lies? You can see right through them!

Do you know the Ghostbusters’ catchphrase in Italian? I ain’t alfredo no ghost!

Why can't ghosts have babies? Because they have no-body to marry.

Ghost puns for all ages

These puns about ghosts are real knee-slappers and are perfect for anyone. The list below consists of funny ghost puns and hilarious ghost-related puns. Feel free to share them with your family and friends.

The most useless room in a ghost's home is the living room.

The ghoul didn't get his letter on time because it got lost at the ghost office.

Ghosts drop off their babies at the day-scare centre when they go to work.

The ghost said to the supermodel 'if you've got it, haunt it'.

Why did the ghost cross the road? Because it was a poultry-geist.

When the ghost family got in their car, the dad told the kids to fasten their sheet-belts.

The ghost was told off when he spook out of turn.

Just hanging out with my ghoul friends.

The comedian ghost had everyone in stitches - he was dead funny.

What do you call an author who continues to work in the afterlife? A ghostwriter!

Did you hear about the kid who only had a tattered sheet for a Halloween costume?

Did you hear about the haunted gym? All the priests went there to exorcize!

Ghost jokes for kids

Ghost jokes for kids are perfect rib-ticklers for every child. Check out some of these clever ghost jokes for kids below.

What do baby ghosts wear on their feet? Boooties.

What colour are sad ghosts? Bloooooo.

What do ghosts eat for dinner?

What do ghosts serve for dessert? Ice Scream.

Where do ghosts go when they want to surf? The Dead Sea.

What do ghosts do on Halloween? Go to casparties.

How do ghosts like their eggs? Terror-fried.

What do ghosts eat on Halloween? Ghoulash

What do you get when you cross a cocker spaniel, poodle, and a ghost? A cocker-poodle-boo.

What do you get when you cross a chicken with a ghost? A peck-a-boo.

How do ghosts tell their future? They read their horror-scope.

What did the cheerleader say to the ghost? Show your spirit.

How do ghost musicians learn songs? They read sheet music.

How does a ghost sneeze? Ahh...ahh...ahh...BOO!

Why are so few ghosts arrested? It’s tough to pin anything on them.

On which day are ghosts most scary? Fright-day!

What kind of birthday cake do ghosts like most? Sheet cake.

What do a skeleton and ghost have in common? You can see right through both of them!

Which album do all spirits have in their collection? Ghost in the Machine by The Police.

Ghost dad jokes

Here are some of the best ghost dad jokes that are certain to lift your dad's spirits.

What do ghosts love to drink? Ghoul Aid

Why do all the ghosts mostly dislike rainy Halloweens? Because it wets their spirits.

Where do ghosts go on vacation? Mali-boo

What did one ghost tell the other? To get a life!

What is a ghost’s favourite yoghurt flavour? Boooooooberry.

Which blood was not liked by the vampire? 'Bad blood' by Taylor Swift.

Why are graveyards so noisy? Because of all the coffin.

How do you know when a ghost is sad? He starts boo-hooing.

Which hair product is mostly used by all the witches? Scare spray.

Why do demons and ghouls hang out together? Because demons are a ghoul’s best friend.

Why couldn't a Dracula make a pancake? Because he messed up the bat-ter every time.

I would make a skeleton joke, but you wouldn't find it very humerus.

Why don't I like Dracula? He's a pain in the neck.

Why was the ghost found to be in a cheerful mood? Because he had a generous spirit.

What made the skeleton not go trick or treating? He didn't have the guts.

What did the ghost wear to improve his eyesight? Spook-tacles.

In what way do monsters prefer their eggs? Terror-fried.

Short ghost puns

These short ghost puns are easy to remember. They are short and precise, making them an excellent choice for any occassion.

What kind of fruit do ghosts like best? Boo-nanas, of course!

Hey boo, let's get sheet-faced.

Ghosts love astrology—they always read their horror-scopes!

I go to the bars for boos.

The ghost went to the theater to see a phantomime!

Ghouls just want to have fun.

Which blues singer do ghosts like best? Bonnie Wraith!

Have an eek-tastic Halloween!

Are you a ghost? Because you look like my boo!

What pop star do ghosts like best? Seancé!

Demons are a ghoul’s best friend.

A ghost's motto is: Eat, drink, and be scary.

The ghost got lost in the fog and now he is mist

Dull ghosts are so boo-ring!

Ghost puns for Instagram captions

For Instagram users, you can use these funny ghost puns to caption your posts on the platform.

My favourite kind of pie is boo-berry.

Fasten your sheet-belts, it’s going to be a boo-mpy night.

Hanging with my ghoulfriends.

Ghosts are terrible liars because you can see right through them.

Ghouls rule, ghouls drool.

I don't know what I'm booing.

The most useless room in a ghost's home is the living room.

Are you a ghost? Because you look like my boo!

Don’t spook until you’re spoken to.

I'm studying eekonomics.

He spoo-key to happiness is hanging out with my boos.

All these ghosts, and I still can't find a boo.

The above funny ghost puns and jokes are ideal for all age groups. You can share them with your family, friends and children to uplift their spirits. Don't be a boring friend, partner, or family member.

Source: Legit.ng