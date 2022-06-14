50+ troublesome girlfriend quotes for when your partner is trying you

Relationships are not easy because people come from different backgrounds. When you get into a relationship you never know what to expect at the beginning. Girlfriends can be sweet and caring, and sometimes very annoying. Regardless of their annoying behaviour, you still want them in your life.

Photo: pexels.com, @keiraburton

Source: UGC

Passing the message to your girlfriend can be hard. It is however important to let her know that her behaviour is wanting. These troublesome girlfriend quotes for when your partner is trying you will help you send the message to her.

Annoying girlfriend quotes

The cliche of having a girlfriend is that she will always make you feel fantastic. Unfortunately, the truth is that most girlfriends are annoying. That, however, does not mean you should end the relationship. Here are a few quotes for your annoying girlfriend to help them change their behaviour.

People say everything has its reason, so when I punch you in the face, remember I have a reason.

When annoyed, I have learnt to be silent.

Some girlfriends like to stay annoying.

To conquer the frustrations of your girlfriend, one needs to focus on outcomes, not obstacles.

You have an annoying ability to say the right thing and then ruin it by continuing to talk.

You can be annoying, weird and emotional, but I love you like there is no tomorrow.

I am sorry sarcasm falls out of my mind as stupidity falls out of yours.

If you keep annoying me, I will give your number to all kids and tell them it's Santa's hotline number.

I really want to be a lovely boyfriend, but your annoying behaviour won't let me.

I am stuck between I really want to talk to you, and I don't want to be annoyed by you.

You are by far the most beautiful, amazing, sexy, loving, kind and annoying woman in the world. I included that last one so that you know I am being honest.

Some girlfriends are like clouds. When they disappear, it is bright.

It's really annoying when you are trying to get to know someone, and she doesn't pay attention to you because she is obsessed with her phone.

You are annoying, you are hilarious, you make me yell, and you drive me crazy, but you are everything I want.

That awkward moment when your girlfriend thinks she is funny, but she is just annoying.

Painfully truthful, some girlfriends stay annoying.

I am not always in a bad mood; everyone is just annoying.

Bitter and dumb, you are my sugarplum.

Hey, I found your nose. It was in my business again.

I wish I could put someone on mute.

All vacancies for annoying people in my life have been filled. Applicants need not apply. Thank you.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Quotes on irritating girlfriends

Photo: pexels.com, @alexgreen (modified by author)

Source: UGC

It is tough to communicate with your partner when they are irritating you. However, some quotes may help pass the message. Below is a list of quotes you can use to let them know you are affected by their behaviour.

Treat me like a joke, and I will leave you like it's funny.

I like long walks, especially when they are taken by an annoying girlfriend.

Friends buy you food; girlfriends eat your food.

Three things affect me, hot days, annoying people and standing next to annoying people on hot days.

Annoying is not communication. Don't tolerate it, and don't do it.

I don't have a high alcohol level to deal with you.

Have you ever listened to your girlfriend talking and wondered who ties their shoelaces for them?

If only closed minds came with closed mouths.

Congratulations on your ability to create drama from absolutely nothing.

You say things to annoy me, and they burn like hell, but that makes me love you even more.

A girlfriend who irritates you the most is the one who loves you very much but fails to express it.

If your girlfriend isn't the most annoying person you've ever met, is she really your girlfriend?

Sometimes I look at my girlfriend, and I am like, she is lucky.

Sarcasm quotes for a troublesome girlfriend

Photo: pexels.com, @rodnaeprod (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Communication is essential in every relationship. Finding a nice way to let your girlfriend know that her behaviour is annoying will save the relationship. The following quotes may be what you need to pass the message.

I can't believe the girl of my dreams can give me nightmares too.

I wish you would stop annoying me. When I dislike someone, even their breathing is annoying.

You annoy me more than I thought was possible, but I want to spend every irritating minute with you.

I love you even more than I am annoyed by you, which is alot.

Hey, girlfriend, sometimes I think you deserve a prize and a slap for being the most annoying and trustworthy person in my life.

Sometimes I feel you deserve a high-five in the face and a stool.

My love, you are the most annoying and sweetest person I know.

You are multi-talented. You can annoy and talk at the same time.

I know you annoy me, but I still love you.

Dating is being equally annoying.

I am very nice until you start annoying me.

Sometimes I can't figure out if I am in preschool or high school. Oh wait, I am in a relationship.

Congratulations, you have just walked into the room a few minutes ago, and you have managed to annoy me three times already.

The number of times I really don't care when you are talking to me is really getting out of hand.

He babe, you are not funny. You are just annoying.

Quotes when you are getting annoyed with your partner

Photo: pexels.com, @lizasummer (modified by author)

Source: UGC

There is no perfect relationship, and you will get annoyed with your partner every now and then. Here are a few quotes you can use to warn them about their habits.

You sometimes remind me of migraine. I love you regardless.

Everyone has the right to be annoying, but you are abusing that privilege.

If you were kidnapped, they would bring you back after 10 minutes because you are that annoying.

Sometimes I love you, but sometimes I want to punch you in the face.

That annoying moment is when you start a sentence more than three times, and someone keeps interrupting you.

Better to live on the roof than sharing a house with an annoying girlfriend.

Her annoying means she still cares; her silence means she is plotting to kill you.

Whoever says, 'no one can surprise me,' should try dating you.

Common sense is not common because you should have it.

A pretty face and fine clothes do not make a character.

Your annoyance is like living near an airport. After some time, you do not notice it anymore.

Quotes when you get annoyed at your partner

Photo: pexels.com, @divaplavalaguna (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Your partner is one of the most important people in your life, but that doesn't mean they are perfect. You will get annoyed at them, and when you do, these quotes will help you communicate your feelings.

At times I doubt if our love is worth fighting for, and then I remember your face and I am ready for war.

Girlfriends who think they know everything are a great annoyance to boyfriends who actually do.

I only have one rule in my house, and that is don't be annoying.

I would like to initiate an initiative, the broadway annoying girlfriend member relocation programme.

Sometimes I wonder how you put up with me. Then I remember, oh, I put up with you. We are even.

Dear annoying girlfriend. You have annoying habits, and breathing is one of them.

I fall in love with you daily. Well, not every day; yesterday, you were pretty annoying.

I agree with everything you say so that you can stop talking.

Some girlfriends inspire your inner serial killer.

Dear sweetheart, please cancel me from the subscription to your issues.

I may look very calm, but I have killed you three ties in my head.

Sorry, I can't hear you; I naturally turn off annoying people.

I deserve a prize for making it through all these years without stabbing you.

A pleasant vice is better than an annoying virtual.

Even the nicest people have their limits so don't try them.

Sometimes I get to the point of frustration from your annoying habits, and I just go silent.

If people were paid to be annoying, you would be a millionaire

Girlfriends are great but dealing with a troublesome girlfriend can be very hard. This, however, doesn't mean that you should avoid dating them. The important part is knowing how to communicate your frustrations about their annoying behaviours. This will make them see their fault without getting hurt, saving the relationship.

READ ALSO: 100+ common pet peeves list: things most people find annoying

Legit.ng recently published an article about 100+ common pet peeves most people find annoying. A pet peeve is a behaviour that one finds annoying.

In many cases, this is seen when interacting with other people. Everyone has at least one of those small things that annoy other people. Read the article to find out more about common pet peeves.

Source: Legit.ng