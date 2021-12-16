How can you make your partner apologise over a text message?

The success of every relationship largely depends on how the partners deal with their turmoil moments. Unfortunately, no one is perfect, and thus, occasionally, a partner is bound to make a mistake that can cause severe disagreement and jeopardise the continuity of the relationship. However, the situation can change for the better if the wrongdoer realizes their mistake and makes a timely apology. So, how do you apologise over a text message?

Letters engraved on pieces of wood. Photo: pexels.com, @BrettJordan

Nowadays, with the advancement of technology, making an apology after a fight or disagreement with your partner is much easier as you can do it over a text message without necessarily appearing in person. Here are tips on how to ask someone to apologize to you.

How do I make my partner realize his mistake?

How do I make my boyfriend say sorry? At some point in a relationship, a partner might knowingly or unknowingly make a mistake. Acknowledging a mistake is always the first step to a sincere apology, but how do you make him realize that he messed up? Here are a few tips:

Take a step back – He might not realize your worth until you step back a bit so that he realizes what he misses. It might be a difficult decision, but it is worthwhile in proving a point. Your absence will make him ponder what he did wrong to you and eventually apologise when bringing you back to his life.

A lady using a mobile phone. Photo: pexels.com, @Monstera

2. Embrace dialogue – When one makes a mistake, tempers flare, and couples engage in heated arguments. When arguing, each person tries to make their point right and thus leading to more disagreement. However, a discussion paves the way for a better understanding of the problem at hand, and therefore, your partner will likely acknowledge his mistake.

3. Focus on the present – It is easy to lose your mind when arguing. As a result, you can bring up past issues unrelated to whatever you have disagreed about. By bringing up past issues, your partner might not realize the present mistake he has committed, and thus, it is crucial to focus on the current matter.

Is it rude to ask for an apology?

Sometimes, the people who wrong you might not realize their mistake, and thus, it is upon you to bring it to their attention and make them apologise. Asking for an apology is not rude but a constructive approach to remedying a situation and avoiding a repeat of the same in future. Therefore, be bold enough to ask for an apology if you are wronged.

How do you make someone say sorry?

Can you force someone to apologise? Depending on your authority over the person who has wronged you, you can force them to apologise. However, is it the right thing to do? No, because forced apologies are always insincere and do not always come from the person’s heart.

Wondering how to ask for an apology over a text message? While it might seem a simple thing to do, it requires careful message composition to convey your intentions and communicate how sorry you feel about the situation and your partner. Here are ideas about apology text messages you can use.

I look up to you with great honour and respect. I have acknowledged my mistake, and I feel ashamed for annoying you. I hope you allow me to change my ways and make it up to you.

I am aware that you are currently mad at me and I hate seeing you in such a state. I blame myself for causing the messing and hurting you. Give me a chance to fix this, and I promise to be more understanding to avoid repeating the mistake.

I am unhappy and ashamed of my deeds. I feel frustrated that I have hurt you. Kindly forgive me and accept me back. I miss you.

I regret making such utterances against you. From my heart, I am sincerely sorry for my actions. I humbly ask for your forgiveness.

A young man texting from a mobile phone. Photo: pexels.com, @Ketut Subiyanto

My extremely nagging and repulsive behaviour is unacceptable, and I am deeply regretful. Henceforth, I will improve my conduct and be a better person for you.

Nothing at all can justify whatever I did to you. I am sorry for putting you in such a bad situation, and I beg your forgiveness.

Sorry for reacting to the situation improperly. I feel ashamed of my actions. Find it in your heart to forgive me.

I did not realize that my rage only worsened the situation. I should have listened to your advice. Sorry for the mess I caused and any other inconvenience.

Pardon me for the bad attitude and inappropriate reaction to the matter. I know I hurt your feelings, but I humbly ask you to forgive me.

It pains me a lot to realize that you were displeased with my actions. I did not intend to hurt you in any way. Kindly accept my honest apologies.

A simple mistake can ruin a relationship that was otherwise blossoming. However, it can take a simple apology message to salvage the relationship. Therefore, an honest apology over a text message can make your partner forgive you and recover from the wrong you did.

