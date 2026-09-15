Australia's Department of Home Affairs published updated details on the Subclass 491 Skilled Work Regional visa, which is valid for five years

The visa costs from AUD 6,140 (roughly N6 million) and allows holders to live, work, and study in designated regional areas of Australia

Applicants who hold the visa for at least three years become eligible to apply for permanent residence in Australia

The Australian Government's Department of Home Affairs has shared current details on the Subclass 491 Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) visa, a five-year provisional visa designed for skilled workers willing to live and work in regional parts of Australia.

The visa is open to skilled workers who want to settle in designated regional areas.

Australia offers a five-year regional visa that can lead to permanent residency. Photo credit: Fairfax Media, Wong Yu Liang

Source: Getty Images

It allows holders to live, work, and study within those areas, travel in and out of Australia as many times as they wish during the five-year validity period, and, critically, apply for permanent residence after holding the visa for at least three years.

What the Australia Subclass 491 visa costs

The base application fee starts from AUD 6,140 (roughly ₦6.1 million). The government noted that cost concessions are available in limited circumstances.

From July 1, 2026, eligible citizens of Pacific Island nations and Timor-Leste who lodge a valid application will qualify for a reduced fee. Applicants can use the official Visa Pricing Estimator to calculate the exact cost applicable to their situation.

Processing times vary depending on the applicant's category and location. The Department of Home Affairs said it prioritises applications under Ministerial Direction No. 119. As of 2026, cases involving Australian law enforcement or defence interests are being processed as received.

For construction, healthcare, and teaching occupations, the department is currently handling applications from May 2026 for those who were already in Australia at the time of applying.

All other applications lodged by people inside Australia are being processed from March 2025, while those submitted from outside Australia are being handled from February 2025.

Australia: Who can apply and where to live

To qualify, applicants must be nominated by either an Australian state or territory government, or sponsored by an eligible relative living in a designated regional area. The visa restricts holders to living and working within those specified regional locations, which cover large parts of Australia outside of major metropolitan centres like Sydney and Melbourne.

The pathway to permanent residency is one of the key attractions of the visa.

After three years on the subclass 491, holders can apply for the Subclass 191 Permanent Residence (Skilled Regional) visa, provided they meet the required income and residency conditions during that period.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had selected 248 highly talented foreigners to apply for its permanent visa.

Conditions for Australia's 5-year regional visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had released five conditions that foreigners must satisfy to qualify for its five-year regional visa.

The visa is aimed at addressing skill shortages in regional Australia by drawing qualified professionals from outside the country.

To be considered, applicants must meet five key requirements set by the Australian government.

Source: Legit.ng