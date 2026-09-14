Achievers University published its official fee schedule for the 2026/2027 academic session, covering three major programmes

Medicine and Surgery students at 100 level face the highest fees, with total charges reaching ₦6,210,000 in their first year

Law and Nursing Science students will pay lower but still significant amounts across their respective five-year programmes

Achievers University has released the official school fees for the 2026/2027 academic session, covering students enrolled in Law, Medicine and Surgery, and Nursing Science.

The fee schedules, published on the university's admissions portal, show the breakdown of tuition, sundry fees, clinical and field trip charges, and ICT levies across each year of study for the three programmes.

Achievers University publishes 2026/2027 tuition fees for Law, Medicine, and Nursing programmes. Photo credit: Achievers

Source: UGC

Achievers University's 2026/2027 school fees for Law

Law students on a five-year programme will pay between ₦2,220,000 and ₦2,540,000 per year depending on their level.

First-year (100 level) students will pay a total of ₦2,520,000, comprising ₦2,100,000 in tuition, ₦300,000 in sundry fees, and ₦60,000 each in clinical and ICT charges.

The highest bill in the programme falls on 200-level students at ₦2,540,000, due to an additional ₦20,000 diploma and certificate fee. From 300 level through to 500 level, tuition drops to ₦1,800,000, though 500-level students pay ₦150,000 in practicals, bringing their total to ₦2,310,000.

Achievers University's 2026/2027 school fees for Medicine

Medicine and Surgery carries the steepest fees of the three programmes. The course runs for six years, and the fee schedule currently covers 100 to 400 level.

At 100 level, students are billed ₦6,210,000 in total, made up of ₦5,750,000 in tuition, ₦300,000 in sundry fees, ₦100,000 in clinical charges, and ₦60,000 for ICT. Fees reduce progressively through the years, with 200-level students paying ₦5,980,000 and 300-level students paying ₦5,560,000.

By 400 level, the total falls to ₦5,100,000, covering ₦4,500,000 in tuition, ₦300,000 in sundry fees, and ₦300,000 in practicals, with no ICT charge listed for that year.

Achievers University's 2026/2027 school fees for Nursing

Nursing Science students on a five-year programme will pay ₦2,460,000 in their first year, comprising ₦2,000,000 in tuition, ₦300,000 in sundry fees, ₦100,000 in clinical fees, and ₦60,000 for ICT.

From 200 level onwards, tuition reduces to ₦1,600,000 by 300 level and remains at that rate through to 500 level. Clinical and field trip charges hold steady at ₦250,000 from 200 to 500 level, keeping total annual fees between ₦2,210,000 and ₦2,430,000 for most of the programme.

The university's published schedules show a scholarship percentage of 0% applied across all three programmes and all levels for the 2026/2027 session.

Achievers University publishes its 2026/2027 school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Achievers University had released its school fees for Microbiology, Pharmacy and Med Lab for the 2026/2027 academic session.

The fees vary significantly across the three courses, with Pharmacy students paying the most and Microbiology students benefiting from substantial scholarship coverage that brings their costs down considerably.

Pharmacy students in the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences will pay a total of ₦2,810,000 at 100, 300, and 400 levels.

Source: Legit.ng