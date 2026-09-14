Australia's Department of Home Affairs requires citizens of 11 specific countries to submit a government-issued letter of support before obtaining a Work and Holiday visa (subclass 462)

The 11 nationalities include citizens from Ecuador, Greece, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Peru, Poland, San Marino, Slovenia, Thailand, and Türkiye

Australia also warned applicants that obtaining certain other visas after a Work and Holiday visa grant could cancel their work rights entirely

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published specific requirements for nationals of 11 countries applying for the Work and Holiday visa (subclass 462).

The government stipulates that they must present an official letter of support from their home government before the visa can be processed.

Australia lists 11 countries that need support letter for Work and Holiday visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Australia visa: Countries that need support letter

According to the official Australian immigration portal, the requirement applies to citizens of the following countries:

Ecuador Greece Indonesia Mongolia Peru Poland San Marino Slovenia Thailand Türkiye Malaysia (provide a Good Conduct Certificate instead.)

All other eligibility conditions remain unchanged for these nationals, but the absence of the required document would prevent their application from progressing.

Rules for Australia Work and Holiday visa

Australia's Home Affairs authority also outlined several important rules that take effect once a Work and Holiday visa is granted.

Applicants are advised to apply only when they are genuinely ready to travel, as the 12-month period of stay begins automatically on the day they first enter Australia, regardless of the reason for entry. This applies even if a traveller is only passing through the country on their way elsewhere.

Holders should also be cautious about applying for additional visas after their Work and Holiday visa is granted. If Australia grants an eVisitor or Transit visa after the Work and Holiday visa, the Work and Holiday visa and all associated work rights are immediately cancelled. Anyone who then enters Australia on that other visa will be unable to reapply for a first Work and Holiday visa while still in the country.

The Electronic Travel Authority (subclass 601), however, operates differently. An ETA does not cancel a Work and Holiday visa, but both cannot be active simultaneously. Upon entering Australia, the Work and Holiday visa takes effect, and the ETA only becomes active once that visa expires.

Travellers are also reminded to keep their passport details up to date with the immigration authority. The Work and Holiday visa is linked to the passport declared at the time of application, and anyone who obtains a new passport after the visa is granted must notify the department. Failure to do so could result in delays at the departure point or being denied boarding altogether.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng