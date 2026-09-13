Redeemer's University published its approved fee schedule for the 2026/2027 academic session, covering courses from 200 level to 500 level

Nursing students at Redeemer's University face the highest fees among the three programmes, with 200-level students paying over N2.6 million

The published fee schedule does not include figures for 100-level students, with costs listed only from 200 level upward

Redeemer's University has announced its approved school fees for the 2026/2027 academic session, covering a number of courses available on its website. This article focuses on three programmes: Business Administration, Nursing, Architecture.

Notably, the fees for 100-level students were not included in the university's online publication, with figures available only from 200-level upwards.

Redeemer’s University shares approved school fees. Photo credit: EA Adeboye, Redeemer's University

Source: UGC

Redeemer's University Business Administration fees

Business administration students at Redeemer's University face school fees that amount to over N3 million across 3 levels. The breakdown by level is as follows:

- 200 Level: N1,237,600.00

- 300 Level: N1,242,500.00

- 400 Level: N1,386,700.00

Redeemer's University Nursing fees for 2026/2027

Nursing runs for four years beyond the 100 level, and its fees are comparatively higher than business administration and architecture:

- 200 Level: N2,645,720.00

- 300 Level: N2,425,080.00

- 400 Level: N2,070,250.00

- 500 Level: N2,200,100.00

Redeemer's University Architecture fees for 2026/2027

Architecture students can expect to pay figures that climb back above the N2 million mark at certain levels:

2,128,500.00

- 200 Level: N2,043,750.00

- 300 Level: N1,974,000.00

- 400 Level: N2,128,500.00

The fee schedule was published on the university's official website and covers all listed programmes for the coming academic session.

Redeemer’s University releases fees for Law

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Redeemer's University approved and released the 2026/2027 school fees for Law, Biochemistry and Civil Engineering students. The figures cover students from 200 level upwards, while the university’s online listing did not include fees for 100-level students.

Law students face the highest charge, with the 200-level fee rising above N3 million, while Biochemistry remains the most affordable of the three courses. Civil Engineering fees also cross the N2 million mark at some levels, giving prospective students plenty to consider before choosing a programme.

Source: Legit.ng