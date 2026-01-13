Clearing agents in Apapa has decided to shut down operations at MSC Apapa to protest a recent hike in shipping charges

ANLCA and other freight forwarding groups warn the increase will worsen inflation and raise import costs

Protesters demand a reversal to old tariffs and vow to sustain action until shipping lines comply

Business activities at the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) office in Apapa were disrupted on Monday, Janaury 12 as clearing agents under the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Western Zone, alongside other freight forwarding groups, protested a recent increase in shipping charges.

The aggrieved agents said the hike would further increase inflation in Nigeria’s already fragile economy, warning that higher port costs would ultimately be passed on to consumers.

New charges on shipping

The Guardian recently reported that revised MSC tariffs indicate that import documentation fees for 20-foot containers would rise from N45,000 to N58,500, while charges for 40-foot containers would increase from N72,000 to N93,600.

In addition, port additional charges for 20-foot containers are set to move from N50,000 to N80,000, while those for 40-foot containers would rise from N100,000 to N160,000.

The new tariffs came into effect on January 1, 2026.

Protest rocks Apapa

The protesters stormed the MSC Apapa office at about 1:35 p.m. on Monday halting operations and demanding that the shipping line shut down activities from 6 a.m. on Tuesday and daily thereafter until it reverses to previous tariffs.

According to the agents, the proposed increments are unjustifiable, coming barely three years after shipping companies raised tariffs by more than 400%.

They argued that key cost drivers such as foreign exchange rates and diesel prices have relatively stabilised, weakening the basis for another increase.

ANLCA said the cumulative effect of port-related charges is steadily driving up import costs, with negative consequences for households and businesses across the country.

Speaking at the protest, ANLCA Western Zone Coordinator, Femi Anifowose warned that unchecked increases in shipping fees, combined with lingering port inefficiencies, were disrupting trade processes and intensifying inflation in Nigeria’s heavily import-reliant economy.

He also faulted shipping firms operating in Apapa for failing to adequately give back to their host communities despite earning significant income from the country’s international trade activities.

In a similar reaction, the National President of the African Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON), Frank Ogunojemite, criticised shipping companies for implementing higher charges without meaningful engagement with key industry stakeholders.

Ogunojemite berated the Nigerian Shippers’ Council for approving the increase, insisting that freight forwarding associations would resist any tariff hike that adds pressure on port users, the Sun reports.

The protesting groups vowed to sustain the action until shipping companies reverse the planned increases and engage stakeholders on a more transparent and consultative pricing framework.

CBN reduces customs exchange rate

Earlier, Legitr.ng reported that the cost of bringing goods into Nigeria is set to drop even more, as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has lowered the customs duty rate to N1,421.23 per dollar.

This new rate marks a notable drop from the previous N1,487.396/$1 recorded.

In a directive issued in 2024, the CBN instructed the Nigeria Customs Service and other relevant parties to use the closing foreign exchange rate on the day a Form M is opened for import transactions as the standard for calculating import duties.

