Thousands of Nigerians planning to migrate to the United States were reported to face delays after Washington paused immigrant visa processing for 75 countries

The restriction, announced by President Donald Trump, came alongside new visa bond requirements and targeted nations with high overstay rates and security concerns

Analysts and diplomats warned that the sweeping measure could strain Nigeria–US relations despite Nigerians’ strong record of positive contributions in America

No fewer than 5,000 intending Nigerian immigrants to the United States were reported to face delays following new visa restrictions imposed on Nigeria and 74 other countries by President Donald Trump on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

According to The PUNCH, data from the US consulate in Lagos showed that 5,626 immigrant visas were issued in 2023, up from 4,219 in 2022, an increase of 1,407 visas within a year.

An analysis by The PUNCH indicated that at least 5,000 immigrant visas granted to Nigerians annually could be affected by the latest measure, which sought to restrict the entry of foreigners intending to live in the United States.

Breakdown of Nigerian visa issuance

Figures revealed that a total of 70,621 Nigerians were issued US immigrant and non-immigrant visas in 2024. Out of this, 63,313 were non-immigrant visas, with Abuja accounting for 30,222 and Lagos issuing 33,091. Additionally, 7,308 persons obtained US immigrant visas during the same period.

Confirming the development, a State Department spokesperson said, “The State Department is pausing immigrant visa processing for 75 countries.”

The pause was scheduled to begin on January 21 and would continue indefinitely until the review was complete. The policy formed part of a wider entry suspension targeting countries regarded by Washington as posing screening and vetting difficulties or producing migrants who relied excessively on public benefits.

Visa bond requirement adds pressure

The latest restriction came barely a week after the Trump administration imposed a visa bond requirement of up to $15,000 on nationals from 38 countries, including Nigeria, effective January 21, 2026. The policy targeted countries with high visa overstay rates and security concerns.

In a post on X, the State Department announced;

“The State Department will pause immigrant visa processing from 75 countries whose migrants take welfare from the American people at unacceptable rates. The freeze will remain active until the U.S. can ensure that new immigrants will not extract wealth from the American people.”

The statement added:

“The pause impacts dozens of countries – including Somalia, Haiti, Iran, and Eritrea – whose immigrants often become public charges on the United States upon arrival. We are working to ensure the generosity of the American people will no longer be abused. The Trump Administration will always put America First.”

The affected countries included 27 African nations, 22 Asian countries, 8 European states, 13 North American and Caribbean countries, three South American nations and one Oceania country. Nigeria was listed among them, alongside Algeria, Cameroon, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Libya, Morocco, Somalia, Sudan, Uganda, Yemen, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Russia, Cuba, Haiti, Jamaica, Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay and Fiji, among others.

Global visa trends

State Department data showed that global immigrant visa issuance climbed to 612,258 in 2024, up from 562,976 in 2023. Non-immigrant visa issuance also rose from 10,438,327 in 2023 to 10,969,936 in 2024.

The report further recorded global immigrant visa issuance at 240,526 in 2020; 285,069 in 2021; 493,448 in 2022; 562,976 in 2023; and 612,258 in 2024. Non-immigrant categories stood at 4,013,210 in 2020; 2,792,083 in 2021; 6,815,120 in 2022; 10,438,327 in 2023; and 10,969,936 in 2024.

Nigeria’s previous visa ban

In December, the US had announced a partial visa ban on Nigeria alongside other countries. The policy cited persistent security challenges and overstays on temporary visas. Referencing extremist activity in parts of Nigeria, the proclamation stated that such conditions “create substantial screening and vetting difficulties.”

It further ordered that “the entry into the United States of nationals of Nigeria as immigrants, and as non-immigrants on B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M, and J visas, is hereby suspended.” Consular officers were directed to reduce the validity period for other non-immigrant visas issued to Nigerian nationals.

The State Department stressed that visas already issued before the effective date of the proclamation would not be revoked. However, Nigerians outside the United States without valid visas at the time of implementation would be directly affected.

Nigerian diplomats react

Former Nigerian Ambassador to Mexico, Ogbole Amedu-Ode, described the sweeping ban as a contradiction of America’s long-standing advocacy for free movement of people and ideas.

He said:

“It is unfortunate that the apostle of globalisation is the one now engaging what I’ll call a reverse gear as far as the globalisation phenomenon is concerned.”

He criticised the scale of the measure, stating:

"Migration and immigration are as old as the human race, and for the US under Donald Trump to begin to rev up the anti-migration, anti-immigration policies which we are witnessing now is not helping to solve matters as far as human-to-human contacts are concerned.”

Ex-Ambassador Godknows Igali acknowledged Washington’s sovereign right to set immigration policies but urged the US to weigh the implications for bilateral relations. He said:

“Between Nigeria and the US, we have a very robust relationship that has gone on for many, many decades.”

He emphasised Nigerians’ positive contributions to US society, noting:

“Nigerians have given a good account of themselves in the US, very disciplined, very hardworking. Almost all Nigerians are doing very well in the US. So, they are not a liability to the system.”

He added:

“Most Nigerians who go to the US are skilled; we don’t go there as a liability. We are hardworking, we are creative, we are industrious, we are enterprising.”

Analysts warn of wider implications

Foreign affairs analyst Charles Onunaiju said the restriction reflected a deeper shift in US domestic politics and global posture. He observed that “it is not a surprise the extent to which the United States could go.”

He warned that the present period “is not a normal time” in US foreign relations, noting that even close allies had been affected.

“Recently, the United States imposed a visa ban on key European officials. So, I think the worst has not happened yet. There could be more tightening. People should anticipate that. Mr Trump campaigned and won on the basis of extremist anti-immigration posturing, and he is leveraging that,” he said.

