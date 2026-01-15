The Nigeria Immigration Service has upgraded its passport tracking system

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced an update to its passport tracking platform aimed at improving communication with applicants and reducing delays in passport collection.

According to a statement issued by the Service in an X post, the update was introduced after officials observed that a large number of completed passports were not being picked up by applicants.

“The Service observes that hundreds of passports produced had remained uncollected, leading to increasing complaints from applicants,” the post read.

The NIS explained that the upgraded system now includes status labels — "PRODUCED (PASSPORT PRODUCED, READY FOR COLLECTION)" notifying applicants once their passports are ready for collection.

This is expected to help applicants better understand when to visit passport offices or anticipate delivery.

The Service said the new feature builds on the existing tracking system by providing clearer timelines for passports that have been produced and are awaiting physical collection, as well as those that have been produced but not yet delivered through courier services.

Updated stages

The application process will now go through the following stages, as reported by the NIS:

Paid: Application paid and vetted

Application paid and vetted Application Sent: Application sent to passport office workstation

Application sent to passport office workstation Application Received: Passport Office has confirmed receipt of application

Passport Office has confirmed receipt of application Ready For Enrollment: Application is at the selected passcort office for enrolment

Application is at the selected passcort office for enrolment NIN Verification: NIN successfully verified

NIN successfully verified Production Queue: Passport production is in progress

Passport production is in progress Produced: Passport produced, ready for collection

Passport produced, ready for collection Passport Issued: Passport issued/collected.

The service stated that this is designed to keep applicants informed at every stage of the process, thereby reducing confusion and unnecessary visits to passport offices.

Reaffirming its commitment, the Nigeria Immigration Service said the improvement is part of ongoing efforts to deliver a more efficient and user-friendly passport administration system that aligns with international best practices.

Soyombo calls out NIS

Investigative Journalist Fisayo Soyombo recently called out the NIS in a post on X (formerly Twitter) over a delay in the issuance of his renewed passport.

The founder of the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) said he paid the sum of N109,700 via the NIS payment portal, and he had yet to receive his passport six months after.

Soyombo argued that the unsuspecting public was fed with lies regarding the reform of the passport issuance process by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

Meanwhile, the NIS, in a rejoinder, said Soyombo’s passport had been ready for months but admitted that it was not delivered due to certain challenges.

“A single case of delay cannot ultimately be a true assessment of a reform that has earned public vote, and brought sanity to a crisis we once struggled with,” the service argued.

