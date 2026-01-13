The Nigeria Revenue Service has released a dedicated phone number and email for Nigerians to report or enquire about tax-related issues

The agency said it is willing to help Nigerians who may have issues with any aspect of the laws, including exemptions, reliefs and general compliance

The Nigeria Tax Act (NTA) and Nigeria Tax Administration Act (NTAA) come into force on January 1, 2026, aimed at expanding the tax base and simplifying compliance

The National Revenue Service (NRS) has published a phone number and an email address through which Nigerians can report tax-related issues to the agency.

Numerous reactions have trailed the enactment of new tax laws in Nigeria. The laws which took effect in January 2026 are expected to expand the tax base for revenue and simplify compliance.

Reactions to new tax laws

Some of the reactions to the laws include a call from some quarters for their suspension. The Organised Labour in Nigeria, encompassing the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), described the tax laws as regressive and unfair to workers, and urged the government to suspend their implementation for more consultations.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) also urged the federal government to suspend implementation following alleged back-door alterations to the gazetted laws.

Global professional service provider, KPMG, also reviewed the tax laws, highlighting “errors, gaps and omissions” that may affect implementation. While the company did not call for a suspension of the laws, the urged the government to further review them for improvement.

However, the government has maintained that the laws will not be suspended while promising future amendments and improvements.

Phone number to call

The NRS, on Monday, published a phone number in a post on its official X account for citizens to report issues relating to the new tax laws.

The number is: 02094602700. Nigerians may also send an email to the service via: helpdesk@nrs.gov.ng.

Possible issues that may be reported or enquired about include: issues on Tax Identification Number (TIN), exemptions, deductions, and possible reliefs.

What you should know about the tax laws

The Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Act(JRBEA), 2025 and Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act (NRSEA) 2025 took effect from 26 June 2025, while the Nigeria Tax Act (NTA) and Nigeria Tax Administration Act (NTAA) will take effect on 1 January 2026.

Individuals earning up to the National Minimum Wage or N800,000 per year are exempt from PIT, reducing the burden on low-income earners. The law also prescribes an additional exemption on any amount paid to low-income earners that takes their annual income up to N1,200,000 annually.

Pension funds, housing, health insurance contributions, gratuity or any other retirement benefits are exempted from taxes. [Section 163, NTA].

Tax ID portal goes live

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Joint Tax Board has launched a unified online portal that allows Nigerians to retrieve their Tax Identification Number using NIN or CAC.

The board had confirmed that the Nigerian Tax ID Portal would go live on January 1, 2026, linking tax records with national identity and business databases

The move is expected to simplify tax administration and remove long-standing bottlenecks faced by individuals and businesses when accessing their records.

