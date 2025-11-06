wThe Petty Traders Grant Support Programme has released its Batch C beneficiaries for N100,000 grant

The initiative offers financial grants to help petty traders expand their businesses, improve living standards, and strengthen grassroots economies.

Organisers say Batch D will be announced soon as the programme continues its drive to support micro-entrepreneurs nationwide.

The management of the Petty Traders Grant Support Programme has announced the release of Batch C beneficiaries.

The organisers also confirmed that Batch D will be unveiled soon.

The initiative offers N10,000 to N100,000 in free grants, targets individuals whose livelihoods depend on petty trading, from food vendors and kiosk owners to shoe repairers, tailors, and recharge card sellers.

Legit.ng reported that, unlike most loan schemes, the Petty Traders Grant is completely non-repayable, making it accessible to people who may not qualify for bank credit.

It recognises that with just a small push, millions of Nigerians can build profitable micro-businesses capable of transforming their communities.

Petty Traders Grant

It is designed to strengthen petty trading activities and boost grassroots economies.

The initiative provides financial grants to help traders expand or establish businesses, improve their living standards, and stimulate local enterprise growth.

Thousands of traders applied for the grant, and after a detailed review process, successful applicants for the first, second, and third batches have now been shortlisted based on the programme’s eligibility criteria, MSME reports.

According to the organisers, the initiative represents more than just financial assistance.

They said:

“This grant is more than just financial aid; it is an opportunity for petty traders to grow their businesses, enhance access to essential goods and services, and achieve financial independence.”

Next step for shortlisted beneficiaries

Shortlisted candidates are expected to complete a final verification process to confirm their identities before disbursement.

Notifications and further instructions will be sent via the registered email addresses of successful applicants.

Once verified, approved beneficiaries will receive their grants directly into their bank accounts.

For those who were not shortlisted, the organisers advised patience, assuring that more opportunities are on the way.

The organisers said:

“The Petty Traders Grant Support Programme will open for new applications again this year."

They added that additional empowerment schemes are being developed to reach even more traders.

How to apply

The application is expected to close on December 19; interested persons can still apply

Register: Visit the official website and fill in your personal and business details.

Submit: Complete the form accurately; multiple entries lead to disqualification.

Confirm: Await a confirmation message and possible follow-up for clarification.

Get Funded: Shortlisted applicants will be published online and contacted for disbursement.

To apply for the next batch before the deadline use this link

FG reopens portal for N500,000 grant

The Federal Ministry of Youth Development (FMYD) has reopened the application portal for the Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalisation Programme (YEIDEP) Batch B recruitment.

The programme YEIDEP is aimed at empowering young Nigerians with financial support and entrepreneurship training.

The ministry explained that the initiative offers financial support between N50,000 and N500,000.

