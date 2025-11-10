Arla Foods, makers of Dano Milk, has opened a paid internship programme for fresh graduates in Nigeria

The programme aims at helping the graduates gain meaningful experiences while earning monthly stipends in the company

The company aims to develop local talent and nurture future leaders through the scheme

In a move to empower young Nigerians with practical industry experience, Dano Milk, a flagship brand under Arla Foods Nigeria, has announced the launch of its 2026 Internship Program.

The initiative targets fresh graduates eager to build meaningful careers in a multinational environment while earning a monthly stipend.

It aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world business practice, providing a launchpad for future leaders in Nigeria’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry.

A global brand investing in local talent

Through the internship scheme, Dano Milk reaffirms its commitment to developing local talent and nurturing future leaders in Nigeria’s dairy and nutrition sector.

Arla Foods, the parent company, operates across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, with Dano Milk standing as one of Nigeria’s most trusted and loved dairy brands.

Speaking about the program, a spokesperson for Arla Foods Nigeria said the internship is not just about work experience, but about empowering Nigerian youth with the tools, skills, and mindset needed to thrive in a global marketplace.

“We believe in the potential of Nigerian graduates,” the statement read. “Our goal is to help them transform academic knowledge into practical capabilities while fostering innovation, teamwork, and leadership.”

Why the internship matters

The 2026 Internship Program offers participants a hands-on learning experience across multiple departments within the company.

Interns will work alongside experienced professionals, gain exposure to modern business operations, and contribute to real projects that drive Dano Milk’s mission, delivering affordable, high-quality nutrition to Nigerian families.

Beyond technical skills, interns will benefit from career mentorship, leadership development, and networking opportunities with top experts in the dairy and FMCG space.

Who can apply

To be eligible for the program, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Hold a Bachelor’s degree in a relevant discipline

Have completed the NYSC program

Be digitally savvy, with proficiency in Microsoft Office tools

Possess excellent communication, teamwork, and presentation skills

Demonstrate curiosity, creativity, and a passion for continuous learning

These criteria reflect Dano Milk’s goal of recruiting smart, adaptable, and motivated young professionals who are ready to learn and grow.

Departments open to interns

Successful candidates will be assigned to one of the following departments:

Human Resources

Finance

Marketing

Corporate Affairs

Quality, Health, Safety & Environment (QHSE)

Supply Chain

Each department offers interns the chance to contribute meaningfully while gaining valuable exposure to business operations in a fast-paced global company.

How to apply

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply through the Arla Foods Nigeria Careers Portal or via the Dano Milk official website once applications open.

Candidates should prepare an updated CV, a brief cover letter, and any relevant academic or professional credentials before submission.

Applicants are advised to apply early, as only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for further assessment.

A step toward a brighter future

With the Dano Milk 2026 Internship Program, Arla Foods continues to invest in the next generation of Nigerian professionals, equipping them with the experience, confidence, and skills to excel in the workforce.

For many young Nigerians, this could be the first step toward a fulfilling global career in a brand that values people, passion, and purpose.

More opportunities in 2026.

Amid the Dano Milk initiative, several companies in Nigeria and multinationals have opened various paid internship schemes for young Africans.

Recently, UNICEF announced its remote internship scheme, which allows candidates to work with global careers from the comfort of their homes.

The scheme promises to pay participants up to $1,700 monthly, depending on locations.

Additionally, Apple, iPhone and iPad makers, announced openings for their 2026 internship, with up to $9,000 monthly pay.

