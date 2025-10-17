On Thursday, October 16, 2025, Nigerians woke up to a shock petrol price increase at prominent filling stations selling Dangote stock

The development was due to Dangote Refinery quietly raising its PMS prices to 850 per litre

Although there is no official statement by the refinery, the new petrol price caught consumers and motorists off guard

A fresh wave of fuel price hikes has swept through Nigeria as Dangote Refinery, the country’s largest crude oil processor, quietly raised its petrol rates.

The refinery’s retail partners, including MRS, Ardova (AP), and Optima, are now dispensing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at up to ₦950 per litre, sparking nationwide outrage and confusion.

Prices jump by ₦100 overnight at MRS stations

This new development comes barely weeks after the refinery assured Nigerians that its massive 650,000-barrel-per-day plant, combined with its Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) truck distribution scheme and the Naira-for-Crude initiative with the federal government, would help stabilise pump prices.

Instead, consumers are witnessing the opposite — another steep climb in petrol costs.

Checks on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, revealed that MRS filling stations in Abuja, owned by Aliko Dangote’s half-brother, Sayyu Dantata — had increased petrol prices from ₦851 to ₦950 per litre within 24 hours.

Motorists queuing at MRS outlets in Kubwa and along the Lugbe Expressway expressed shock at the sudden jump, calling it “a betrayal” of earlier promises that the refinery would make fuel more affordable.

The same trend was recorded at Ardova and Optima stations in Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Kano, where attendants confirmed they received new pricing instructions from their head offices late Tuesday night.

Marketers blame supply shortages, rising refinery costs

A station manager who spoke under anonymity said Dangote Refinery’s wholesale price to marketers had risen sharply over the past two days, forcing retail outlets to adjust pump prices.

“We had no choice,” the source said. “The ₦950 per litre we sell now is just slightly higher than what Dangote Refinery charges us. Prices have also gone up in Lagos and other states.”

Oil marketers confirmed that supply constraints from the refinery have worsened in recent days.

Sources disclosed that gantry loading for petrol has slowed as the refinery prioritises its last-mile distribution scheme — a move linked to an ongoing production shortfall.

Industry experts warn of widening fuel crisis

Experts say the situation signals deeper troubles in Nigeria’s fuel supply chain.

The Dangote Refinery’s reported output reduction has forced major depot owners, including Ranoil, Matrix, AA Rano, and AYM Shafa, to raise ex-depot prices to between ₦885 and ₦897 per litre in Lagos and Warri, data from PetroleumPriceNG shows.

In Abuja and surrounding areas, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and other marketers have already matched the trend, adjusting their pump prices to around ₦955 per litre.

Public outcry as Nigerians pay nearly ₦1,000 per litre

Across the country, motorists now buy petrol between ₦950 and ₦990 per litre, depending on location and outlet.

The silent hike has triggered anger among citizens, many of whom accuse Dangote Refinery of “breaking its promise” to make local refining cheaper for ordinary Nigerians.

Despite mounting backlash, Dangote Refinery has yet to issue an official statement addressing the sudden surge.

For millions already burdened by inflation and rising transport costs, the quiet fuel price hike feels like yet another blow, and a troubling sign of what may come next.

Petrol production reportedly fails at Dangote Refinery

Legit.ng earlier reported that Africa’s biggest refinery, the $20 billion Dangote Petroleum Refinery, is facing a serious operational setback that threatens to worsen petrol shortages in Nigeria and several African markets.

According to a Bloomberg report, the refinery has sharply reduced its crude oil purchases in recent weeks, signaling deeper production problems that could ripple across the continent’s gasoline supply chain.

Data from vessel-tracking and allocation records show that the refinery plans to buy fewer than 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude in October, barely half of the more than 600,000 bpd it purchased in July.

