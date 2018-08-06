Global site navigation

Top 20 most beautiful countries in Africa that you should visit
Top 10

by  Regina Stets Jackline Wangare

Africa is among the most beautiful continents in the world. The continent is home to breathtaking sights, from its untamed forests to its pristine beaches. As with other continents, African countries vary in their geography, weather, physical features, and culture. This diversity makes for an excellent mix of beautiful places all over the continent. Which is the most beautiful country in Africa, and what is it best known for?

A map of Africa. Photo: pixabay.com, @SmallmanA
Source: UGC

Some of the best views in Africa include its untainted coastlines, towering mountains, sandy dunes, gorgeous rivers, and rolling plains full of wildlife. Which is the finest country in Africa in terms of beautiful landscapes?

Which is the most beautiful country in Africa?

Which is the most beautiful country in Africa? Here is a look at Africa's top 20 most beautiful countries.

20. Morocco

The High Atlas Mountains are visible in the background, Ouarzazate Province. Photo: @ Cyrille Gibot
Source: Getty Images

  • Capital: Rabat
  • Currency: Moroccan dirham
  • Population: 36.9 million

Morocco is widely considered the gateway to Africa, perhaps due to its proximity to European countries. The country's landscape is characterized by ancient cities, rolling deserts with picturesque dunes, and mountain ranges giving way to sandy beaches. The country also has amazing cultural diversity, making it one of the best African countries to visit.

19. Mauritania

A Mauritanian oasis near a town. Photo: @Maremagnum
Source: Getty Images
  • Capital: Nouakchott
  • Currency: 4.6 million
  • Population: Mauritanian ouguiya

Mauritania has miles and miles of remarkably pristine beaches with few, if any, developments. The Terjit Oasis, in the middle of a desert, is among the most popular places in the entire country. If you love the feeling of seclusion in nature, you will be hard-pressed to find a place better than Mauritania.

18. Nigeria

Photo taken in Akure, Nigeria. Photo: Fela Sanu
Source: Getty Images
  • Capital: Abuja
  • Currency: Nigerian naira
  • Population: 206.1 million

Nigeria is Africa's most populous country. However, this huge population does not mean the country is any less beautiful. The country has amazing tropical forests, mountains, and beautiful beaches. One can also indulge in Nigeria's diverse culture to get a better feel of West Africa.

17. Uganda

This was photographed atop one of the highest peaks in Bwindi National Park in Uganda, looking toward the Virunga Mountains in Rwanda. Photo: Shakked Schwartz
Source: Getty Images
  • Capital: Kampala
  • Currency: Ugandan shilling
  • Population: 45.7 million

Uganda is a diverse and beautiful place, which perhaps explains its nickname, the Pearl of Africa. The country has magnificently high mountains (some of the highest in Africa), breathtaking waterfalls, gorgeous forests, and the vast waters of Lake Victoria. The country is also home to the source of the Nile, one of the most popular spots in Uganda.

16. Egypt

Felucca sailboats on River Nile, Aswan, Egypt, Africa. Photo: Peter Adams
Source: Getty Images
  • Capital: Cairo
  • Currency: Egyptian pound
  • Population: 102.3 million

From its spot in ancient human civilization to the world-famous pyramids in the desert, Egypt seems to have it all when it comes to beauty and heritage. The country is renowned for its amazing architectural designs in its cities, beautiful scenes alongside the Nile, sandy beaches, and some of the best-looking Arab-inspired cities in Africa.

15. Ivory Coast

Abidjan, Abidjan, Ivory Coast, West Africa, Africa. Photo: Craig Pershouse
Source: Getty Images
  • Capital: Yamoussoukro
  • Currency: West African CFA franc
  • Population: 26.4 million

The country's capital, Yamoussoukro, has a vibrant nightlife and bustling atmosphere, with good museums for sightseeing. Ivory Coast is also home to the Parc du Banco rainforest reserve for those interested in relaxing in nature.

14. Namibia

Gemsboks (Oryx gazella) in typical desert habitat. Namib desert, Namib-Naukluft National Park, Namibia, Africa. Photo: Martin Harvey
Source: Getty Images
  • Capital: Windhoek
  • Currency: Namibian dollar and South African rand
  • Population: 2.5 million

Namibia's landscape is inarguably one of the most breathtaking in Africa. The country is home to beautiful rolling mountains, sand-swept beaches, gorgeous canyons, and amazing dunes in its expansive desert land. Besides the lovely landscape, the country is also home to a wide range of wild animals, making it ideal for tourists.

13. Angola

Late afternoon after a storm on the edge of the Planalto Sentral escarpment near Humpata, Lubango, Angola. Photo: Kostadin Luchansky
Source: Getty Images
  • Capital: Luanda
  • Currency: Angolan kwanza
  • Population: 32.87 million

Angola is renowned for its beautiful beaches, tropical forests, magnificent waterfalls, and sandy dunes. If you are looking for some of the most serene beaches to relax in, you cannot go wrong with Angola.

12. Mauritius

Le Morne Brabant is a peninsula at the extreme southwestern tip of the Indian Ocean Island of Mauritius on the windward side of the island. Photo: Anton Petrus
Source: Getty Images
  • Capital: Port Louis
  • Currency: Mauritian rupee
  • Population: 1.26 million

Mauritius was recently ranked the 7th most beautiful island in the entire world. The country is home to amazing natural features, including the Black River Gorged, two UNESCO World Heritage status monuments, and the incredibly popular Chamarel Seven Colored Earth Geopark.

11. Sao Tome and Principe

Photo taken in São Tomé, Sao Tome and Principe. Photo: Anna Müller
Source: Getty Images
  • Capital: São Tomé
  • Currency: São Tomé and Príncipe dobra
  • Population: 219,527

Sao Tome and Principe is the smallest African country. That notwithstanding, it is among the prettiest. The country is home to lush tropical rainforests, amazing ocean views, splendid waterfalls, and beautiful peaky mountains.

10. Rwanda

Photo taken in Rwamagana, Rwanda. Photo: Sze Lung Ng
Source: Getty Images
  • Capital: Kigali
  • Currency: Rwandan franc
  • Population: 13 million

Rwanda is known as the land of a thousand hills, and for a good reason. It is an impeccably beautiful country characterized by fascinating savannah grasslands, undulating hills and deep valleys. Its capital city, Kigali, is quite picturesque, with many sights and delights.

9. Ethiopia

The Blue Nile Falls is a waterfall on the Blue Nile river in Ethiopia. It is known as Tis Abay in Amharic, meaning "great smoke". Photo: Luc V. de Zeeuw
Source: Getty Images
  • Capital: Addis Ababa
  • Currency: Ethiopian birr
  • Population: 115 million

Ethiopia offers some of the most magnificent landscapes anywhere in Africa. Some of the best sites include the beautiful peaks of the Simien Mountains, the thick alpine forests of the Bale Mountains, and the world-famous acid springs of the Danakil Depression.

If you are looking for the perfect balance between beautiful landscapes and excellent culture, then Ethiopia will be the best African country to visit.

8. Comoros

Comoros, Grande Comore, wooden canoes on the beach, used for fishing. Photo: John Seaton Callahan
Source: Getty Images
  • Capital: Moroni
  • Currency: Comorian franc
  • Population: 870,000

Comoros is a volcanic archipelago off Africa's east coast. The island country became famous for its beautiful sights and its 'perfumed islands.' The country's forests have abundant fragrant plant life, giving off a vibe of entire 'scented islands.'

7. Mozambique

East Coast of Ilha do Bazaruto in Mozambique. Photo: Atlantide Phototravel
Source: Getty Images
  • Capital: Maputo
  • Currency: Mozambican metical
  • Population: 31.3 million

Mozambique's landscape is known for its extensive coastline, beautiful beaches, and the Mozambique Channel, which is home to some of Africa's best natural harbours. The country's beaches are lined with palm trees, with clear waters marking the area where the land meets the sea.

6. Tunisia

Scenic view at the seaside cafe in the town of Sidi Bou Said. Sidi Bou Said is a town in northern Tunisia located about 20 km from the capital, Tunis. Photo: Max Shen
Source: Getty Images
  • Capital: Tunis
  • Currency: Tunisian dinar
  • Population: 11.82 million

Tunisia's capital is renowned for its amazing Arab architecture and vibrant markets. The rest of the country is characterized by sand-swept desert dunes, minarets overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, and beautiful ancient buildings.

5. Kenya

A herd of Reticulated giraffes in front of Mount Kenya. Photo: Manoj Shah
Source: Getty Images
  • Capital: Nairobi
  • Currency: Kenyan shilling
  • Population: 53.77 million

Kenya is, without a doubt, one of Africa's most beautiful nations. Some of the best attractions include the sandy beaches on the country's south coast, beautiful mountains in the central and western regions, wildlife-packed savannahs, and lush forests.

4. Tanzania

Ruaha National Park is the largest national park in Tanzania. Photo: joSon
Source: Getty Images
  • Capital: Dodoma
  • Currency: Tanzanian shilling
  • Population: 59.73 million

Tanzania is renowned for its vibrant national parks that are home to a wide range of wild animals. The country is also home to beautiful sun-soaked islands off Dar es Salaam's coast, beautiful mountains, and sprawling grasslands.

3. Botswana

Africa, Botswana, Chobe National Park, lioness and cubs climbing on toppled dead acacia tree in Savuti Marsh. Photo: Paul Souders
Source: Getty Images
  • Capital: Gaborone
  • Currency: Botswana pula
  • Population: 2.35 million

If you are a wildlife lover, then Botswana will easily be the most beautiful place in Africa for you. The country is home to numerous game reserves, incredible natural landscapes, and a wide range of wildlife. From the Kalahari Desert to the breathtaking deltas, the country has everything a landscape lover would ever wish to see.

2. South Africa

Vineyards of the Cape Winelands near Stellenbosch along Devonvalley Road. Photo: Merten Snijders
Source: Getty Images
  • Capital: Cape Town, Pretoria, Bloemfontein
  • Currency: South African rand
  • Population: 59.73 million

From the Indian Ocean beaches in the east to the desert coasts of the west, South Africa is full of picturesque sights. The country is also immensely famous for its beautiful winelands around Cape Town to the low-lying farmlands below the Drakensberg.

1. Seychelles

Second largest of the Seychelles islands, Praslin is the ultimate tropical holiday destination, its picturesque Indian Ocean shoreline clothed in forests of coconut palms. Photo: David C Tomlinson
Source: Getty Images
  • Capital: Victoria
  • Currency: Seychellois rupee
  • Population: 98,462

Seychelles is widely considered the best country in Africa when it comes to breathtaking scenery. It is said that one cannot take a bad photo in Seychelles. Such is the beauty of the 115 islands collectively known as Seychelles.

The country's beaches are lined with towering palm trees covering pristine white sand. The waters off the island are of a clear turquoise shade, making the perfect complement to the seemingly endless sandy white beaches.

What is the most beautiful country in Africa? The continent is full of places with breathtaking views, wondrous sights, and unique locations. From the sand-swept dunes in Morocco to the serene beaches in Seychelles, Africa is full of magnificent sights.

