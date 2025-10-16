The Nigerian currency depreciated again for the third consecutive days, sending panic to market watchers

The development came as demand for the dollar surged in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market

Sources say that the absence of interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) contributed to the local currency’s fall

Pascal Oparada, a reporter for Legit.ng, has over ten years of experience covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy.

The Nigerian naira weakened further on Wednesday, closing at ₦1,473.29 per dollar at the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market, according to new figures from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This marks the third consecutive day of losses for the local currency, which began the week at ₦1,457.51/$, slipped to ₦1,463.23/$ on Tuesday, and lost another ₦10.06 (0.69%) by midweek.

Banks and currency dealers report high demand for the dollar in all markets. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Major commercial banks including Access Bank, Zenith Bank, and UBA reportedly sold the dollar at the updated CBN rate, reflecting the market’s adjustment to the regulator’s latest guidance.

Parallel market shows mild relief

While the official market recorded losses, the naira slightly appreciated at the parallel market, closing at ₦1,488/$ on Wednesday compared to ₦1,500/$ the previous day, according to data from CardinalStone.

According to a report by Punch, the brief appreciation, however, has done little to soothe wider market concerns as traders continue to battle volatile exchange rates driven by inconsistent foreign inflows and demand pressure from importers.

Analysts sound caution despite earlier optimism

The renewed weakness comes just days after the naira hit a 10-month high of ₦1,455.17/$, its strongest level since December 2024. Analysts had expected stability following the CBN’s recent reforms and increased foreign exchange inflows, but those hopes are now fading.

In its latest report, Cowry Assets Management Limited attributed the depreciation to “diminished investor appetite” and warned that rising import demand or weaker dollar inflows could stall further recovery.

The firm added:

“Oil prices may remain under pressure due to higher supply, but any rebound in global demand could offer some support to Nigeria’s external earnings and FX stability. However, volatility in global oil markets may keep investor sentiment cautious.”

External reserves edge higher

Despite exchange rate fluctuations, Nigeria’s external reserves continued their upward climb, rising to $42.63 billion as of Monday, compared to $42.59 billion recorded last Friday.

Economists interpret the steady increase as a sign of gradual resilience in Nigeria’s external position, though not yet strong enough to anchor the naira against short-term volatility.

Cardoso: ‘Naira now more competitive’

Speaking at the G24 Media Briefing on the sidelines of the IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington, CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso said the currency is becoming more competitive following ongoing reforms.

“We were able to create resilience and buffers against potential shocks,” Cardoso said. “Those who follow the Nigerian economy are fairly comfortable with the direction. Nigeria is restructuring its economy, and a competitive currency is helping drive that transformation.”

His comments suggest that the CBN remains committed to maintaining market-driven reforms aimed at strengthening the naira and boosting domestic production.

Nigerian currency emerges as one of the most competitive currencies. Credit: CBN.

Source: Twitter

Still, with banks adjusting to new exchange rates and market forces at play, traders and consumers alike remain on edge, watching whether the naira’s latest slide is a short-term dip or the start of another turbulent phase.

