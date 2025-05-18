What is the Taxi Cab theory? Origin and popularity explained

Ever dated someone who suddenly committed to the next person after telling you they "weren’t ready"? The Taxi Cab theory tries to make sense of that heartbreak. It suggests that men settle down when they decide it's time, not when they meet the most meaningful partner. But how accurate is this theory?

Key takeaways

The Taxi Cab Theory originated from the famous TV show Sex and the City , not from scientific research.

, not from scientific research. It compares men to taxis— available when their “light” turns on , regardless of who gets in.

, regardless of who gets in. The theory simplifies relationship behaviour and overlooks emotional depth and personal choice.

The theory excludes LGBTQ+ relationships and reinforces narrow gender stereotypes.

Taxi Cab theory explained

The Taxi Cab theory suggests that men often settle down with the next woman they date once they decide they want commitment. This theory oversimplifies male behaviour and does not always reflect reality, yet many use it to explain how romantic relationships unfold.

The theory proposes that men do not necessarily marry the love of their life or someone most compatible. Instead, when their internal “light” turns on, the next woman who enters their life becomes the one they commit to. It implies that readiness, not connection, drives commitment.

Taxi Cab theory origin

Taxi Cab theory began as a memorable line in the TV series Sex and the City. The character Miranda Hobbes says:

Men are like cabs. When they're available, their light goes on. They awake one day and decide they're ready to settle down, have babies, whatever, and turn their light on. Next woman they pick up, boom! That's the one they'll marry. It's not fate, it's dumb luck.

This line appeared in season 3, episode 3, which aired in July 2000. The catchy metaphor quickly became popular in dating conversations and still sparks debate today.

Although some studies show gender-based trends in relationships, the idea unfairly generalises male behaviour. Psychology experts did not create this theory, so it remains a subjective opinion rather than a scientific fact.

Why is it called the Taxi Cab theory?

The theory compares men to taxi cabs because it focuses on the “available light” concept. When a taxi is ready for passengers, its light switches on. Similarly, this theory suggests that when a man decides he is ready for commitment, he becomes emotionally available.

The next woman he dates is like the next passenger—the one he settles with, not because of compatibility, but because his timing aligns.

Taxi Cab theory’s psychology and emotional readiness

This behaviour is often tied to timing and personal readiness. Men, like anyone, go through phases that make them emotionally unavailable, such as stressful career transitions, mental health struggles, or identity development.

However, when timing is the only issue, a man who values you will still show that he cares. He will clearly express his feelings, explain why he feels unprepared, and create space for you. He will not keep you in uncertainty or disappear, only to reappear months later with someone else.

Is the Taxi Cab theory true?

This theory does not fully explain the way most people navigate their relationships. It leans more towards dating behaviour than how individuals act in long-term partnerships. It helps explain why someone might avoid commitment, but it overlooks their conduct within an actual relationship.

The theory also simplifies complex relationship dynamics. It may help rationalise why someone did not commit to you, but it does not consider what keeps a couple together.

Moreover, this idea ignores that women also make relationship choices based on timing. Some women settle down when they feel ready for stability, and their partner fits that goal at that moment.

Lastly, the theory centres entirely on heterosexual norms. It overlooks people of diverse gender identities and relationships that do not follow binary roles. This limits the theory’s relevance in modern dating culture.

Limitations of the theory

The Taxi Cab theory oversimplifies how relationships work. It treats love as a matter of convenience instead of an emotional connection. Reducing men to passive decision-makers who “switch on” when ready strips them of accountability and emotional depth.

The theory also unfairly positions women as passive bystanders, waiting for men to choose commitment. This ignores their agency and encourages self-doubt, as if they failed because the timing was not right.

Such a view encourages settling rather than seeking mutual compatibility. It suggests that being available is enough, even if core values, interests, and emotional alignment are missing. That kind of thinking leads to unfulfilling relationships built on timing rather than truth.

Lastly, the theory is heteronormative. It ignores the experiences of nonbinary and gender-diverse individuals. Relationship decisions are personal and complex—too rich to fit into a taxi metaphor.

What is the meaning of the Taxi Cab theory?

The Taxi Cab theory suggests that men commit when they decide they are ready, not when they meet the right partner.

Where did the Taxi Cab theory originate?

It originated from season 3, episode 3 of the TV show Sex and the City, aired in July 2000. The theory is not backed by research and was introduced as a fictional analogy.

Why are men compared to taxi cabs in the theory?

Like taxis, men are seen as “available” only when their metaphorical light turns on, regardless of who enters their lives.

Does the Taxi Cab theory also apply to women?

Women also sometimes commit based on timing, especially in the context of new relationships, though the theory mainly focuses on men’s behaviour.

The Taxi Cab theory offers a catchy analogy, but it falls short of explaining how relationships form and grow. While timing can influence commitment, meaningful relationships rely on mutual readiness, connection, and communication. In modern dating, one must look beyond the Taxi Cab theory and recognise that emotional awareness and intention drive genuine love.

