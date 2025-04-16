How to activate DND on MTN, Glo, Airtel and 9Mobile: a complete guide

Do you know how to activate DND on MTN, Glo, Airtel, and 9Mobile? Getting unsolicited messages from your telecom service providers can be frustrating. Fortunately, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has a Do Not Disturb (DND) 2442 short code that you can use to stop receiving unwanted messages.

All networks in Nigeria, MTN, Glo, Airtel, and 9Mobile, use the same DND 2442 short code. Photo: @9mobileNg, @Mtncaperoad, @airtelng on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

DND helps to either fully block unsolicited promotional messages and calls or allows specific categories such as banking, health, or education.

Send an SMS with the word "STOP" to 2442 to activate full DND, and "HELP" to 2442 to activate partial DND.

DND is a feature provided by mobile network operators that allows you to block unwanted promotional calls and messages from third-party services.

You can check your DND status after activation to confirm that you have successfully stopped unsolicited messages.

How to activate DND on MTN, Glo, Airtel, and 9Mobile

All mobile networks in Nigeria, MTN, Glo, Airtel, and 9Mobile, use the same code (2442) to block unsolicited messages and calls. You can either activate full DND or activate partial DND.

The process of activating, deactivating, and checking DND status is also the same for all networks. However, for the partial activation of DND, the list of categories differs slightly. Below is the process of activating DND.

To enable the Do Not Disturb (DND) service on your MTN number and other networks in Nigeria, follow these simple steps:

Activate full DND: Send an SMS with the word "STOP" to 2442. This will prevent you from getting any unsolicited messages via SMS. Activate partial DND: Send the word "HELP" to 2442. You will get a list of message categories along with their assigned codes. For instance:

SMS 1: To receive Banking /Insurance/Financial Products SMS

SMS 2: To receive Real Estate SMS and IVR messages

SMS 3: To receive Education SMS and IVR messages

SMS 4: To receive Health SMS and IVR messages

SMS 5: To receive Consumer goods & Automobiles SMS and IVR messages

SMS6: To receive Communication/Broadcasting/Entertainment/IT SMS and IVR messages

SMS 7: To receive Tourism & Leisure SMS and IVR messages

SMS 8: To receive Sport SMS and IVR messages

SMS 9: To receive Religion SMS and IVR messages

If you want partial DND, you first send "STOP" to 2442 to activate the DND. After that, you can start receiving messages from a specific category, one at a time, by sending its code to 2442 (e.g. SMS 1 to 2442).

How to check DND status on MTN and other networks

You can check DND status by sending the word "STATUS" to 2442. Photo: @NCDCgov (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

After activating DND, you can check your status to confirm if you have successfully stopped the unwanted messages. Send the word "STATUS" to 2442 on MTN and other networks.

How to deactivate DND on MTN

If you wish to get all the promotional messages again, send "ALLOW" to 2442.

How to activate DND on Glo?

The process of activating DND on Glo is quite easy. Send the word "STOP" via SMS to 2442.

How to activate full DND on 9Mobile?

Send "STOP" to 2442 via SMS to block all promotional messages and IVR calls on the 9Mobile network.

What is the DND code for Airtel?

The DND code for Airtel and other networks in Nigeria is 2442.

How to deactivate DND on Airtel?

To opt out of Do Not Disturb (DND) on your Airtel line and start receiving promotional messages, send the word "ALLOW" to 2442.

Is activating DND free?

Yes, activating DND on MTN and other major networks in Nigeria is free. This means there are no charges for stopping unsolicited messages and calls, deactivating DND, or checking your DND status.

To activate full DND on MTN, Glo, Airtel, and 9Mobile, text the word "STOP" to 2442. If you prefer to activate partial DND, text "HELP" to the same number (2442) and follow the prompts to select the types of messages you wish to receive. The entire process is free.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published an article featuring a beginner's guide to Paystack payments. Paystack is an online and offline payment platform for businesses in Africa, enabling them to receive payments from customers worldwide. It was launched in 2016.

Paystack is a leading financial technology company founded by Shola Akinlade and Ezra Olubi. It offers various payment methods, including Visa QR, bank cards, USSD, and mobile money. Learn more about using Paystack for payments in this post.

Source: Legit.ng