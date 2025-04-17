How to get a birth attestation in Nigeria: what is it, and who can get one?

Birth attestation in Nigeria is an official document issued by the National Population Commission (NPC) confirming the facts of a person's birth. It is usually used when one does not have a birth certificate and is issued to a person whose original birth certificate is lost, was born in a remote place where there is no official birth registration, or was born before 1992.

A birth attestation is issued by either the National Population Commission or the Nigerian embassy abroad.

Key takeaways

A birth attestation is a legal document in Nigeria that confirms a person’s birth details in the absence of a birth certificate.

in Nigeria that confirms a person’s birth details in the absence of a birth certificate. The document is accepted for official purposes , such as visa processing and passport application.

, such as visa processing and passport application. You can obtain a birth attestation either by applying at the National Population Commission office or applying online via the commission’s official website .

. The NPC birth attestation non-refundable application fee is ₦3,000.

What is the meaning of birth attestation?

A birth attestation is an official document issued by the National Population Commission (NPC) of Nigeria certifying information regarding a person's birth. This document is usually issued in the absence of an official birth registration document, such as a birth certificate. If you are not in Nigeria, you can get a birth attestation from the Nigerian embassy or high commission abroad.

It is an official and legal document recognised not only by the Nigerian government but internationally. Therefore, if you have a birth attestation, you can use it to transact several official processes, including passport application, visa processing, school admissions, and job applications.

Who is eligible for a birth attestation in Nigeria?

Not everyone qualifies to get a birth attestation in Nigeria, as there are conditions that make one eligible for application. You must be a Nigerian national under the following categories to apply for a birth attestation.

A birth attestation can be used as a legal document for official purposes, such as visa processing.

Nigerians born before 1992, when the formal birth registration system became more robust.

Adults (18 years and above) who were never issued a birth certificate.

Children born in remote areas where formal birth registration was not carried out.

Nigerians in the diaspora who need birth documentation for immigration or official purposes.

Individuals whose birth records were destroyed due to war, natural disaster, or migration.

Requirements for birth attestation in Nigeria

To successfully apply for birth attestation, there are specific requirements you must meet. Below is an outline of crucial information and documents you must have to apply for a birth attestation in Nigeria.

Age declaration court affidavit for birth attestation sworn at a Nigerian High Court.

A duly filled birth attestation request form. You can obtain the form from the National Population Commission (NPC) office.

Two recently taken passport-sized photographs.

A valid National Identification Number (NIN) or government-issued ID.

Parent’s ID or proof of nationality if you are an underage applicant.

Birth attestation letter of application/request addressed to the NPC.

How to get a birth attestation in Nigeria

How do you undertake a birth attestation registration in Nigeria? You can apply for a birth attestation, either manually or virtually. The latter process requires you to visit the NPC office with the required documents and fees to do the application. However, the virtual or online birth attestation application is convenient and straightforward.

A non-refundable birth attestation charge is ₦3,000.

Below is a step-by-step guide for the online birth attestation application process:

Go to the National Population Commission website and locate the Birth Attestation tab under the Services menu. Read and understand the birth attestation requirements, including documents and fees. Once done, click the ‘I have read and clearly understood the above guidelines’ button at the bottom of the page. On the page that opens, locate and select ‘Attestation’ and provide your email address to receive a payment reference number in your email account. Pay online using the secure payment gateway provided. After successful payment, return to the portal and fill out the online registration form, entering your details and selecting the nearest registration centre. You might experience some challenges with face capture. Therefore, ensure you have a stable network, good lighting, and a plain background. Review the information you have provided to ensure everything is correct before submitting your application. A reference number will be sent to your email account, and you can use it to track your application status. Once completed, you’ll be notified and can download your official birth attestation from your NPC account. Note that certificate download happens only once after a successful application.

Birth attestation vs birth certificate: Key differences explained

Most people mistake birth attestation for birth certificate or use the terms interchangeably to mean the same thing. However, they are two different official documents that must be differentiated. Here are some outstanding differences between a birth attestation and a birth certificate.

Feature Birth certificate Birth attestation Issued for Registered births at delivery Unregistered births at delivery Issuing authority National Population Commission NPC or Nigerian embassy/high commission Age range Usually between 0 and 17 years Mostly 18 years and above Purpose Primary evidence of birth Substitute for a birth certificate

Who needs a birth attestation in Nigeria?

Any Nigerian national who does not have a birth certificate. They could be people born before 1992, before the formal registration system, or those whose birth records are missing.

What’s the difference between a birth certificate and a birth attestation?

A birth certificate is issued at the time of birth registration, usually when a person is below 18 years old, but a birth attestation is issued to adults above 18 years in the absence of a birth certificate.

Where can I get a birth attestation in Nigeria?

You can get a birth attestation from any branch of the National Population Commission (NPC) or apply for it on the institution’s official website. If you are abroad, you can obtain it from the Nigerian embassy or high commission.

You can obtain a birth attestation by visiting the NPC offices or making an online application on their official website.

Source: Getty Images

How much is a birth attestation in Nigeria?

You are charged a non-refundable fee of ₦3,000 for a birth attestation application. When you pay the amount, ensure you obtain an official payment receipt.

Can an attestation of birth in Nigeria be acquired by proxy?

A birth attestation cannot be acquired in poxy, as the application process requires your physical presence. For instance, an online application requires you to do a face capture.

Acquiring a birth attestation in Nigeria is a simple process, but it might be challenging if you do not know the procedure and do not have the right documents. It is an important document that, in most cases, serves in the place of a birth certificate. You can use it for passport applications, visa processing, school admissions, and job applications.

