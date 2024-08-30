In a significant move to enhance child identity recognition, the Nigerian Population Commission (NPC) has introduced an online self-service platform for birth registration

The Nigerian Population Commission (NPC) has launched a self-service platform for birth registration, aiming to streamline the process and ensure every child in Nigeria is recognized and registered at birth.

The initiative, recently supported by the Nigerian First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, through the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), marks a significant step towards universal birth registration in the country.

Registering birth certificate got easier. Photo credit: X/RemiTinubu

Source: Twitter

Free registration of birth certificate in Nigeria

Parents can now register their children's births online by visiting [birthreg-selfservice.nationalpopulation.gov.ng] and following a simple procedure:

The service is free for children under five years old at NPC registration centers, but a fee of NGN2,000 applies for the online service.

The self-service platform is available only for children born in Nigeria who have a National Identification Number (NIN), and at least one parent must be Nigerian with a valid birth certificate.

Certificates can be downloaded once after a successful application, and reprints can be requested through the NPC website. Payments for the service are non-refundable.

How to register birth certificate online

See details from NPC below:

Efforts to get Nigerians to have birth certificate

In order to improve efforts of birth registration among Nigerians, the First Lady of Nigeria brought together stakeholders, including government agencies, civil society organizations, private sector representatives, traditional rulers, religious leaders, women's associations, youth groups, UN entities, and development partners.

NPC Chairman, Hon Nasir Isa Kwarra, highlighted the importance of this initiative in providing Nigerian children with their first foundational identity, which is crucial for accessing government services such as education and healthcare.

Dr. Ibrahim Sessay, Chief Child Protection at UNICEF Nigeria, emphasized the need to close existing gaps in birth registration and promote a data-driven development plan for children.

The collaborative effort aims to ensure that all births in Nigeria are registered, paving the way for improved governance, planning, and service delivery across the country.

Update NIN details from home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has introduced a new online self-service modifications portal.

This allows Nigerians to update their National Identification Number (NIN) details from the comfort of their homes.

