In Nigeria, it is common for wives to have one of their husbands’ names in their official name after exchanging their marriage vows. Is a change of name in Nigeria after marriage a difficult process? The name-changing process involves multiple legal and administrative steps, and this guide delves into what is involved.

In most cases, women change their names to include their husbands’ names. For many, this symbolises a new beginning, while others do it for cultural reasons, personal preferences, and the need to have a common name for the family. Is changing a name in Nigeria after marriage a difficult process? Regardless of your intention, the name-changing process is an important undertaking involving a few legal and administrative steps.

Is a change of name in Nigeria after marriage a difficult process?

Do I need to do anything to change my name after marriage? The process of changing your name after marriage in Nigeria is straightforward but can be time-consuming and complex if you do not know how to go about it. It involves several steps requiring legal documentation, visits to various institutions, and sometimes, bureaucratic delays.

However, it is manageable with proper planning and having the correct information. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to change a name in Nigeria after marriage.

1. Obtain your marriage certificate

You must prove that you are legally married; therefore, a valid marriage certificate is important in this case. Your marriage certificate is a prerequisite for name change and will be required by any institution where you need your name changed.

You can obtain your marriage certificate from the registry where the marriage was conducted. There are several marriage registries in different states in Nigeria, and they perform multiple functions, including issuing and re-issuing federal marriage certificates. Ensure you have an original certificate or a certified true copy.

2. Swear a change of name affidavit

An affidavit declares your name-change intentions. It is a legal document that shows your former name, your new name, and the reason for changing your name. In this case, the reason is marriage.

You can obtain an affidavit for name change from the office of a notary public or commissioner of oath. You can do this either by visiting the offices in person or opt for the online method, which became an option in June 2023 after the president of Nigeria signed The Notary Public Act 2023 into law.

Whichever method you choose, ensure you get your affidavit from an authentic notary public or commissioner of oath. Alternatively, a top Nigerian lawyer can help you get an affidavit.

3. Publish the change of name in a widely circulated national newspaper

This is an essential step in notifying the public of your name change. Usually, it is preferable to publish the name change in a national newspaper, which is widely circulated to reach as many people as possible. Since there are several national newspapers in Nigeria, you can choose the most affordable one to formalise the change of name process.

After identifying your newspaper of choice, present your affidavit and details and request a name change publication. Do not forget to retain a copy of the published notice for your records and reference.

4. Get your name listed on Nigeria’s official gazette

Publishing your name in a national newspaper is not enough, as you must also publish it in Nigeria’s official gazette. You can apply to the Civil Registry’s Paperwork Department of Publication, requesting that your changed name be printed in Nigeria’s official gazette. After the name has been printed in the gazette, keep a copy of the page where your name appears.

Even though you have gone through some crucial steps for changing your name after marriage, the process is incomplete unless you update your official identification documents.

Since you have your valid marriage certificate, affidavit, and newspaper publication, you can start the process of updating your identification documents. Some essential documents to update include your national identity card, international passport, and bank documents and accounts.

6. Inform relevant institutions

By publishing your new name in a national newspaper or Nigeria’s official gazette, you must not assume that everyone knows your name change. Besides publishing and updating your documents, inform relevant institutions about your name change. For instance, you should notify your employer to update your employment records. Tax authorities and professional associations are other important institutions to inform about your new name.

Challenges you may face when changing your name after marriage

Seemingly, the change of name process after marriage is a straightforward one. However, you might encounter a few hiccups that might derail the process. Such challenges may include:

Processing delays

Some processes at government offices might take longer than usual. These bureaucratic challenges can be frustrating, so you should be patient enough to complete them. It is also important to start the name change process immediately after marriage so that you complete it as soon as possible.

Service costs

Although the cost of each service might not be high, the cumulative cost of the services might be high. Therefore, it is essential to budget for the change of name process so that it does not stall before completion due to a lack of funds.

Incomplete documentation

Before starting the change of name process, it is essential to note down all the documents required at every stage. Ensure you have the documents and provide them whenever needed to avoid unnecessary delays. Always have multiple copies of documents issued at each stage, as they may be required to complete subsequent processes, such as updating your name.

What do I need to change my name after marriage?

After getting married and you want to adopt your spouse's surname, there are a few legal documents you should possess to effect the change of name. According to a YouTube video shared by Mary Odedele, a Nigerian legal practitioner, you will require the following eight documents to change your name.

An affidavit

Newspaper publication of your name

Typed declaration

Two passport photographs

Demand draft for the fee for publishing

Attestation letter

A statutory declaration

Certified copy of marriage certificate

What happens when you marry and change your name?

Changing your name involves undertaking all the legal and administrative processes in Nigeria. After changing your name, update all your official identification documents, such as your national identity card and international passport. You will also inform all relevant institutions of the name change so that your records are updated accordingly.

What are the benefits of changing your last name after marriage?

Changing your last name to match your spouse’s name symbolises a new chapter in your life and the creation of a family unit. The same last name in the family makes it easy to accomplish some things, such as registration of children in learning institutions and opening a joint bank account.

Is it normal to change your name after marriage?

Change of name after marriage has long been a common practice, with the wife taking the husband’s surname. However, lately, husbands have started taking their wives’ surnames, and in some cases, other couples resort to not changing their names after marriage.

Can I stay miss after marriage?

Most ladies change their titles to Mrs. after marriage and adopt their husbands’ surnames. However, you can choose whichever title you prefer and must not necessarily stick to Mrs. You can be Mrs., Miss, or Ms.

What are other reasons for a change of name besides marriage?

Only Nigerian citizens who are 18 years old or older are eligible for a name change. Other circumstances that may necessitate a name change apart from marriage include religious conversion, divorce, and personal preference.

If you're wondering, "Is a change of name in Nigeria after marriage a difficult process?" rest assured that with proper steps, it can be a smooth transition. If you experience challenges in changing your name after marriage, you can enlist the services of a qualified lawyer for guidance.

