Full List: CBN Releases Phone Numbers, Emails to Report Cash Issues Across All States
- The CBN is determined to ensure Nigerians have no challenge in accessing cash through banks and ATMs
- To achieve this, the apex bank has released phone numbers and emails for Nigerians to report cash scarcity
- Affected individuals are expected to provide detailed information, including bank name, branch location, and incident time, through state-specific contact channels
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released dedicated phone numbers and email addresses for the public to report issues related to accessing cash through deposit money banks (DMBs) and automated teller machines (ATMs).
CBN disclosed this in a circular jointly signed by Solaja Olayemi, acting director of currency operations, and Isa-Olatinwo Aisha, acting director of branch operations.
The directive mandates banks to ensure efficient cash disbursement both over-the-counter (OTC) and via ATMs, aiming to alleviate the currency circulation issues plaguing Nigeria.
According to the CBN, state-specific contact details have been provided to facilitate prompt resolution of complaints.
Punch reports that affected individuals are urged to report incidents by providing detailed information, including the name of the bank, the branch location, and the date and time of the occurrence.
Part of the circular reads:
Members of the public unable to access cash either over the counter or through ATMs at Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) are encouraged to report such incidents using the designated reporting channels and format outlined below.
This will help the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) address challenges affecting cash availability and enhance currency circulation.
"Reports can be submitted through the following channels: Phone Call: Contact the designated phone number for the CBN branch in the affected state. Email: Send an email detailing the incident to the designated email address for the respective state."
Here are the contact details to make reports
|Branch
|Phone number
|Abakaliki
|Abakaliki@cbn.gov.ng
|08176657783
|Abuja
|Abuja@cbn.gov.ng
|08176657939
|Ado-Ekiti
|Ado-Ekiti@cbn.gov.ng
|08176657062
|Akure
|Akure@cbn.gov.ng
|08176657069
|Asaba
|Asaba@cbn.gov.ng
|08176657924
|Awka
|Awka@cbn.gov.ng
|08176657879
|Bauchi
|Bauchi@cbn.gov.ng
|08176657853
|Benin
|Benin@cbn.gov.ng
|08176657827
|Birnin-Kebbi
|Birnin-Kebbi@cbn.gov.ng
|08176657837
|Calabar
|Calabar@cbn.gov.ng
|08176657063
To see the full list of contacts, click here.
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor)