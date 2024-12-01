The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has asked bank customers unable to withdraw cash from banks or ATMs to make a report

The apex bank provided contact details to the banking public, including emails and phone number

The Point of Sale (PoS) operators have now become a go-to option for cash withdrawals, while bank ATMs remain empty.

Ahead of the December festive season, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has called on bank customers nationwide to report difficulties withdrawing cash from ATMs and bank branches.

The CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso announced this directive during the 2024 Annual Bankers Dinner, organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in Lagos.

While speaking at the event, Cardoso acknowledged cash availability issues at ATMs and promised that efforts are being made to address them.

The apex bank boss also revealed plans to conduct spot checks on Deposit Money Banks (DMBs).

His words:

"We recognise the ongoing challenges with cash availability at ATMs, which disproportionately affect ordinary Nigerians.

“To address this, we are conducting spot checks across Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and will impose penalties on underperforming institutions.

“Effective December 1, 2024, customers are encouraged to report any difficulties withdrawing cash from bank branches or ATMs directly to the CBN through designated phone numbers and email addresses for their respective states."

Cardoso promised that the CBN would provide the necessary support to banks to meet cash demand during high-pressure periods like the festive season, Punch reports

He added

"I repeat, financial institutions found engaging in malpractices or deliberate sabotage will face stringent penalties."

For customers with challenges, CBN asked them to contact CPD via email at cpd@cbn.gov.ng or contact@cbn.gov.ng, call 234 7002255226, or directly complain on its website.

CBN orders banks to restrict accounts

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the CBN directed that all funded accounts without a Bank Verification Number and National Identification Number be restricted, with no further transactions permitted from March 1, 2024.

This was disclosed in a circular to all commercial, merchant, non-interest and payment service banks and other financial institutions and mobile money operators.

The circular, which applies to all institutions regulated by the CBN, ordered banks to place a "Post No Debit or Credit" on any unfunded account.

