All LOTUS Bank’s USSD codes for balance, transfer, account opening and more

LOTUS Bank was established in 2021. Since then, it has distinguished itself in the banking industry due to its commitment to ethical practices. The Nigerian institution offers various products and services utilising USSD codes. With the LOTUS Bank's USSD code, you can efficiently make transactions without physically visiting the bank.

LOTUS Bank Limited received a non-interest banking license from the Central Bank of Nigeria in June 2021. It offers various financial services tailored to meet its customers' diverse needs. For a convenient experience, the LOTUS Bank USSD code allows for easy money transfers, mobile airtime purchases, account balance inquiries, and much more.

LOTUS Bank's USSD code

The bank's primary USSD code is *5045#. Once you dial *5045#, select the mobile banking service you need and follow the prompts to complete the transaction. Below is a list of major LOTUS Bank USSD codes.

Transaction USSD code Checking account balance *5045*5*1# Transferring money to LOTUS Bank *5045*Amount*Account Number# Transferring money to other banks *5045*3*Amount*Account Number# Buying airtime for self *5045*amount# Buying airtime for others *5045*amount*phone number# Checking BVN (Bank Verification Number) *565*0# Bill payment *5045*3# Cash deposits *5045*4# Account opening *5045*0# Data purchase *5045*2*# Financing application *5045*7# Cardless withdrawal *5045*5# Getting soft token *5045*6# Making enquiries *5045*9#

LOTUS bank code to check the balance

Checking your balance using the USSD code is quick and convenient. Follow these steps to view your account balance on your mobile phone instantly.

Dial *5045*5*1# on the phone number registered with your account. Enter your four-digit PIN when prompted. Your account balance will be displayed on the screen shortly.

LOTUS bank code to buy airtime

The institution's USSD service makes buying airtime for yourself or others easy. Follow these steps to recharge your mobile phone.

Dial *5045*Amount# using your registered mobile number. For example, dial *5045*5000# to recharge ₦5,000. If you are recharging for someone else, dial *5045*Amount*Phone Number#. Select the option to buy airtime. Choose the desired network (MTN, Glo, Airtel, or 9mobile). Confirm the transaction details and enter your four-digit PIN.

LOTUS bank code to buy data

Purchasing mobile data using USSD codes is a straightforward process. Here are a few easy steps to follow.

Dial *5045*2# using your registered mobile number. Select the option for data purchase. Choose the network you wish to buy data from (MTN, Glo, Airtel, or 9mobile). Confirm your selection and enter your four-digit USSD PIN.

LOTUS bank code for money transfer

With the USSD code, transferring money to another account within the bank or other financial institutions is seamless. Below are the steps to follow:

To transfer to a LOTUS Bank account, dial *5045*Amount*Account Number#. To transfer to other financial institutions, dial *5045*3*Amount*Account Number#. Confirm the transaction details, amount, and account number. Enter your four-digit PIN to authorise and complete the transaction.

How to check your LOTUS Bank account number

To check your account number, you can use the USSD service by following these steps:

Dial *5045# using the phone number used to register the account. Select the 'Account Services' option from the menu. Choose 'Account Details' to view the account number.

Alternatively, you can log in to the institution's mobile app and navigate to your banking details to find your account number.

LOTUS Bank account activation

The institution's activation process can be completed using a prepaid card or a LOTUS account number. The requirements for activations are below.

A LOTUS Bank account.

An active debit card that is linked to it.

A phone number that is linked to it.

If you meet the above criteria, check out the two ways of activating the LOTUS USSD code.

LOTUS Bank USSD code activation using a prepaid card

Follow these steps to activate the USSD code via the prepaid card option:

Dial *5045# on the phone number linked to your LOTUS Bank prepaid card. Consent to the terms and any applicable charges. Select any of the available USSD services. When prompted, enrol and activate your account. On the next page, choose the prepaid card option. Enter the numbers on your debit card as instructed. Input the card PIN if requested.

Once all steps are followed correctly, your prepaid card will be activated for the USSD service.

LOTUS Bank USSD code activation using account number

If the prepaid card activation fails to work, you can activate the transfer code using your NUBAN account number (Nigerian Uniform Bank Account Number) by following these steps:

Dial *5045# from the phone number linked to your account. A prompt will notify you of a ₦6.98 charge for USSD banking; accept to proceed. Choose any of the various USSD service options. When prompted to register for the USSD service, reply with '1' to continue. On the next screen, choose 'Account with PIN.' Enter your 10-digit LOTUS Bank account number. Input your four-digit payment PIN to authenticate your account and complete the process.

What is the LOTUS Bank sort code?

A sort code is a unique identifier for a bank branch. It is usually a six-digit number. The sort code for LOTUS Bank is 000029.

Is LOTUS Bank an Islamic Bank?

LOTUS Bank is an Islamic financial institution that operates under the principles of Islam. It provides Sharia-compliant services, products and ethical investment opportunities per Islamic guidelines.

Where is the LOTUS Bank head office?

The Nigerian institution is headquartered at 39c Ahmed Onibudo Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

What is LOTUS Bank's customer care number?

The bank's customer care number is 0700 56887 2265. You can contact their support team for various services, inquiries, or complaints. You can also contact them via:

Email: support@LOTUSbank.com

support@LOTUSbank.com Physical address: 39c Ahmed Onibudo Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria

39c Ahmed Onibudo Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria Facebook: @LOTUSBank

@LOTUSBank Instagram: @LOTUSbank

LOTUS Bank's USSD code, *5045#, offers an efficient way to manage your banking transactions directly from your mobile phone without internet access. The code allows you to check your account balance, transfer money, pay bills, buy airtime or data, and perform other financial services.

