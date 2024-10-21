Read receipt on WhatsApp: what it is and how to turn it on and off

WhatsApp is the most preferred means of communication today, with many people using the platform for official and casual communications. It is cost-effective as one only needs Internet access to make voice and video calls, send messages, and transfer files. The read receipt on WhatsApp is one of the essential features that enhances the platform's usage. What is this feature, how can you switch it on, and what are the implications for your communication?

Communication is a two-way process; you can only be satisfied that your message has been successfully conveyed when it reaches the intended recipient. WhatsApp's read receipt lets you know whether your message has been delivered or read by the recipient. While the read receipt on WhatsApp can be a helpful feature for confirming message delivery, it can cause anxiety and pressure for those who value privacy.

What is the read receipt on WhatsApp?

WhatsApp’s read receipt is a privacy feature that lets you know whether a recipient has received and read your message. It is indicated by check marks next to messages you send. The check marks have different meanings, each indicating your message’s delivery status.

A clock — This symbol appears if your message was not sent. A poor internet connection may cause it, and it has nothing to do with the recipient.

— This symbol appears if your message was not sent. A poor internet connection may cause it, and it has nothing to do with the recipient. A single grey tick — This symbol means that the recipient’s phone or linked devices are off or not connected to the internet, and thus, the message was sent but not delivered.

— This symbol means that the recipient’s phone or linked devices are off or not connected to the internet, and thus, the message was sent but not delivered. Double grey ticks — This symbol means your message was sent and delivered to the recipient’s phone or linked device but has not yet been read.

— This symbol means your message was sent and delivered to the recipient’s phone or linked device but has not yet been read. Double blue ticks — This symbol means that your message was successfully sent, delivered, and read by the recipient.

Apart from the check marks, you can know the receipt status of your message through the message info screen. This feature shows when your message was delivered, read, or played by a recipient in case of a voice note. Here is how to use the message info screen.

Open an individual or group chat. Tap and hold the message you sent to select and highlight it. Click the menu (three vertical dots) at the top right section of your phone. Choose Info on the menu to reveal the status of your message's receipt.

How to turn off read receipts on WhatsApp

When installing WhatsApp on your smart device, the read receipts feature is usually turned on. If you prefer to turn off the read receipt feature, you can change it in a few simple steps. Here is a straightforward guide for turning off WhatsApp’s read receipt.

Open your WhatsApp application. Click the menu button at the top right corner of your phone. Choose Settings on the list of items that appear on the menu. Select Privacy settings. Find 'Read receipts' and toggle it off.

What are the benefits of turning off read receipts?

Turning off read receipts benefits both senders and recipients. As a privacy feature, it enhances confidentiality, as you do not have to know whether your message was delivered. Once the recipient reads the message, they do not feel pressure to respond immediately, especially if they have other commitments or are not interested in the conversation.

Turning off read receipts reduces anxiety and overthinking and improves mental health. It creates a healthy boundary between you and the people you communicate with by helping you avoid toxic conversations.

In an interview with Metro, leading Harley Street coach and hypnotherapist Christopher Paul Jones explained why it is beneficial to turn off WhatsApp’s read receipts, saying:

Disabling read receipts helps create healthy boundaries between ourselves and those who communicate with us on these platforms while also allowing us more distance from potentially toxic conversations and people who may make us feel obligated into responding – even though we don’t really want to. This action, though simple, can be a key step in helping maintain good mental well-being overall, and help to put your mental health first.

What happens when you turn off read receipts on WhatsApp?

It is important to understand what happens when you turn off WhatsApp’s read receipts. Here are the implications.

You will not see if your messages, files, and voice notes are delivered and read by the recipient.

You will not see who views your status.

Your contacts will not see whether you viewed their status.

Read receipts for group chats and voice notes will not be turned off.

You will not see the read receipts from other people.

Why is my read receipt not showing?

Sometimes, your WhatsApp’s read receipt may be turned on, but you do not see the blue check mark next to messages you send. Such an issue may have several causes, including:

You or the message’s recipient have turned off read receipts.

The message’s recipient might have blocked you.

The recipient’s phone or linked devices are off.

The recipient may not read the message even though it was delivered.

You or the message recipient may have an unstable internet connection.

You or the message recipient may have the wrong phone date and time settings.

Can I turn off read receipts for one person on WhatsApp?

It is impossible to turn off read receipts for one person or a few people on your contact list. WhatsApp does not allow selective turning off of read receipts; if you do, it indiscriminately applies to everyone on your contact list.

How do I know if someone viewed my WhatsApp status with the read receipt off?

If you turn off read receipts, knowing who viewed your WhatsApp status is impossible. Similarly, if you have the read receipt on and a person with the read receipt off views your status, you will see them on the list of people who viewed your status. However, if they comment on the status, you will receive the message, a sign that they viewed it.

What is the difference between reading and seeing on WhatsApp?

Seen and read are common terms on WhatsApp, but not many people can tell the difference. If you check the message info screen and notice that the audio file you sent is seen, the recipient has viewed it but not played it. If the message status is read, the recipient has viewed and played the audio file.

Can you ignore read receipts?

You can choose to ignore read receipts when you receive messages. However, the senders of the messages will feel ignored because you read and did not reply. Therefore, to avoid that, it is advisable to turn it off to maintain neutrality.

Can someone see that I viewed their WhatsApp status if the read receipts are off?

Turning off read receipts privacy confidentiality. Therefore, when you view someone’s WhatsApp status, they will not know, and you will not appear on the list of people who viewed their status.

The only way to know if someone read your message on WhatsApp is through read receipts. Marked by blue ticks, read receipt on WhatsApp is an essential digital acknowledgement feature of message receipt. However, it has its downsides in communication that can negatively impact your mental health, so you can choose to turn it off.

