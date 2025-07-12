Enzo Maresca has confirmed it was Noni Madueke’s personal decision to leave Chelsea before the Club World Cup final

The 23-year-old is close to sealing a £52 million move to Arsenal, with personal terms already agreed

Maresca expresses no bitterness, wishing Madueke well as Chelsea prepare to face PSG in the final

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed that winger Noni Madueke personally made the decision to leave the club’s Club World Cup camp ahead of their final against Paris Saint-Germain.

The 23-year-old England international is on the verge of completing a high-profile transfer to Arsenal, with a deal worth £52 million already in its final stages.

The two London rivals have agreed on the fee, and Madueke has accepted personal terms on a five-year contract with the Gunners, per Fabrizio Romano via X (formerly Twitter).

While the timing of the transfer, just days before Chelsea’s biggest match under Maresca, has raised eyebrows, the manager made it clear that the move was the player’s own choice, Daily Mail reports.

“Noni is in contact with a new club,” Maresca told reporters.

“I guess that he’s going to leave in the next hours. At the end, if players want to leave, it’s difficult for the club and for the manager.”

Maresca shows support for Madueke

Despite the potential disruption to Chelsea’s preparations for the Club World Cup final, Maresca struck a calm and respectful tone regarding Madueke’s departure.

Rather than holding the player back, the Italian manager supported the decision and made it clear that the club had not forced him out, per SportsMax.

“Noni decided to leave, nobody told Noni he had to leave,” Maresca explained. “If he is happy, we are happy.”

Madueke has been an integral part of Chelsea’s squad, playing in their UEFA Conference League final win over Real Betis and featuring at the current Club World Cup.

However, he only came off the bench in the semi-final victory over Fluminense, an indication that his focus may already have been shifting toward his next chapter.

Chelsea aim for silverware without Madueke

Chelsea will now face Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final without Madueke in the squad.

While the loss of a creative wide player could have unsettled the team, Maresca remains focused on the task at hand: winning his second trophy as Chelsea boss.

The Blues face a PSG side in red-hot form, having dismantled Real Madrid and Bayern Munich en route to the final. But Maresca is confident his side can rise to the occasion.

Madueke’s departure may mark the end of one chapter, but the Club World Cup final represents a chance for Maresca and Chelsea to show they are moving forward with purpose and unity.

Chelsea face uphill task ahead of final

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea secured their place in the final after a convincing 2-0 win over Brazilian side Fluminense in the semi-finals, while PSG earned their spot by dismantling European heavyweights.

The French champions, led by manager Luis Enrique, have conceded only one goal in the entire tournament and come into the final as favourites.

Maresca, however, believes preparation, not fear, will help the Blues overcome PSG in the Club World Cup final.

