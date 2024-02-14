How to clean a clear phone case after it has gone yellow

In this digital era, everyone carries their phones wherever they go because they rely on them for performing various tasks. Therefore, keeping a phone in the best condition possible is a priority for many, and many phone owners prefer having device cases to protect them. A phone case is not only for protection but also may depict one's personality, so you should always keep it clean. Learn how to clean a clear phone case at home easily.

A silicone protective case for a smartphone on a turquoise blue background. Photo: Olga Evtushkova (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

A clean, clear phone cover reflects who you are; therefore, you do not want to leave it dirty when it turns yellow. Unfortunately, many device owners do not know how to clean clear phone covers and may resort to replacing them whenever they turn yellow. However, multiple DIY methods can eliminate the yellow stains, resulting in a clean, clear device case similar to a brand-new one.

How to clean a clear phone case

Nobody would want to have a classy smartphone with a dirty-looking case. While a clear case that has turned yellow is an eye sore, it is not permanent, as you can clean it in a few steps with materials at your disposal. Below are multiple methods of how to clean a clear phone case that turned yellow.

How to clean a clear phone case without baking soda

Are you wondering how to clean a transparent phone cover with baking soda? Baking soda is a baking ingredient and a cleaning product, as its abrasiveness makes it suitable for cleaning. It is an excellent natural cleaner that can eliminate dirt and grease when combined with water. Here is how to use it to clean your phone case that has turned yellow.

Baking soda pouring from a glass jar. Photo: pexels.com, @kaboompics.com

Source: UGC

Remove the stained clear cover from your device and put it on a cloth or a towel. Sprinkle baking soda on the case. Ensure you sprinkle baking soda on both sides of the case. Run water through the head of a spare or old toothbrush to make it. Start scrubbing the baking soda on the case, forming a thick paste. Thoroughly scrub both sides of the device case while concentrating on heavily stained sections. When satisfied that you have done it well, rinse away the foam formed by baking soda by running water on the cover. Using a towel or cotton cloth, pat dry the phone case and place it in an open place to dry further before returning it to your device.

How to clean a clear phone case with vinegar

Vinegar is acidic, which makes it suitable for breaking down the structures of dirt, bacteria, oils, films, and stains. White vinegar is preferred as it has no colouring agent and will not stain your device cover. How do you use it to clean your yellow-stained clear phone case? Here is how to go about it.

The acidity of vinegar breaks down dirt and stains in yellow phone cases. Photo: Yulia Panova

Source: Getty Images

Remove your device's cover and place it inside an empty container large enough to accommodate it. Put a small object with some weight sufficient to hold the phone case at the bottom of the container. The object should not be a rubber or metal. Scoop two tablespoons of baking soda and sprinkle them on the case in the container. Gently pour a cup of white distilled vinegar into the container. You can add more vinegar if the device cover is not entirely submerged. Leave the container contents to soak for approximately two hours as the cleaning continues. Remove the device cover and thoroughly rinse it with clean running water. Dry it with a cloth and leave it exposed in the open air to dry further before fitting it to your device.

How to clean a clear phone case with toothpaste

Another seemingly unlikely item for cleaning a stained phone case is toothpaste. It is slightly abrasive, effectively removing mild to tough surface stains. A toothpaste is affordable and readily available at home. Here is a simple guide on how to clean silicone phone cases using toothpaste.

It is possible to clean a stained phone case with toothpaste. Photo: Peter Dazeley

Source: Getty Images

Remove your device's case and place it on a clean, dry surface. Apply toothpaste on the stained spots on the cover or evenly apply the paste on the cover if it is all stained. Apply water on the head of a soft-bristled toothbrush to make it wet and use it to scrub the phone case. Scrub it until the stains are all gone, then rinse it using warm water. Dry the cover using a clean cloth or towel before returning it to your device.

How to clean a clear phone case using rubbing alcohol

Rubbing alcohol is an excellent cleaner as it does not only remove stains, but also disinfects the surface. It cleans unseen germs and takes a short time to dry. However, be cautious when using rubbing alcohol, as some might discolour your phone case. Avoid discolouring by performing a spot test on a small part or another similar material.

Rubbing alcohol is an excellent phone case cleaner. Photo: Baona

Source: Getty Images

Dampen a piece of cloth with rubbing alcohol. You can use a spray bottle to wet the cloth, but ensure it is not excessively done. Wipe all the surfaces of the device case with the rubbing alcohol-damped cloth. Ensure you carefully wipe the corners and charging port holes likely to harbour dirt and stains. Once all the cover surfaces are done, use a clean cloth to wipe and dry the device case. Rubbing alcohol evaporates, and thus, drying is quick. Leave the phone cover to air dry for a few hours before returning it to your device.

How to clean a clear phone case using soap and water

Many people know dish soap is a good cleansing agent but may not know it is effective in cleaning phone covers. It can break down any residue, leaving an item clean; therefore, a yellow phone case is no exception. These simple-to-follow steps will clean a clear phone cover if it is stained.

Dish soap is a good cleansing agent. Photo: Lena Mirisola

Source: Getty Images

Put a few drops of dish soap in warm water in a kitchen sink and mix thoroughly to form a soapy bath. Remove your phone's cover, dip it in the solution, and leave it for approximately 30 minutes. Using a soft-bristled toothbrush, scrub the device case surface and ensure it reaches all corners and port holes. Repeatedly dip the cover in the warm, soapy solution as you clean the surface until the case is clean. Drain the dirty water in the sink and rinse the cover using clean running water to remove any foam. Dry the device cover using a clean towel and leave it to air dry for approximately an hour. Ensure your phone cover is completely dry before fitting it back to your device.

How to clean a clear phone case using hydrogen peroxide

This method is not common because not many people can get hydrogen peroxide. Hydrogen peroxide is a strong disinfectant used for cleaning, but if you opt for it, you should be cautious as it might damage some materials. Below is a guide on how to use hydrogen peroxide to clean phone cases.

Mix hydrogen peroxide with water when cleaning your phone case. Photo: RHJ

Source: Getty Images

Find a large enough container to accommodate your device case and fill it with water. Add a half cup of hydrogen peroxide to the water in the container. Dip the cover into the solution and leave it submerged in the solution for several hours as it cleans. Remove the phone cover when it is clean, and wipe it with a clean cloth to remove the remaining solution. Leave it to air dry for a few hours before putting it back on your device.

FAQs

Can you use bleach to clean a phone case? While bleach can remove the stains, it is a strong solution that will likely damage your device cover. It is not recommended for use. What happens if your phone case remains stained? After experimenting with various cleaning methods, if your phone cover remains stained, it might be a good idea to consider purchasing a new one. Is any alcohol suitable for cleaning phone cases? Rubbing alcohol is suited for cleaning; therefore, it is best used for cleaning phone cases. Which vinegar is best for cleaning a stained phone case? White distilled vinegar is the best to use as other types of vinegar can stain the cover. Can you use hot water to clean a phone case? Only use warm water to clean your device cover because hot water will damage the cover material. How long does cleaning a clear phone case that has turned yellow take? Most cleaning processes are simple and take a short. A few hours are enough to get your device cover clean. Does UV light affect clear phone covers? Exposure to UV light can result in a change of colour of your device cover in the long run.

Having a yellow-stained phone cover is quite embarrassing, but with the above guides on how to clean a clear phone case, it should not be a bother. The methods do not require expertise, and you can do them with materials available at home, making them an affordable undertaking. Do you know anyone with a stained device cover? Do not hesitate to share this with them to help them clean their phone cases.

Source: Legit.ng