How does 1xbet work? Download, registration, promo codes

1xBet is an online sports betting platform that allows users to place bets on a wide range of sporting events, including football, basketball and tennis. 1xBet also offers a range of online casino games, including slots, table games, and live dealer games. The platform partners with a variety of game developers to provide a diverse selection of games to users.

1xbet logo. Photo: 1xbet - Bookmaker Company on Facebook

Source: UGC

1xBet operates as an online betting platform that provides users with a convenient and engaging gambling experience. Its extensive range of betting options, competitive odds, and user-friendly interface has gained popularity among individuals interested in sports betting and online gambling.

Discover the thrill of online betting! Explore the 1xBet page to access a wide range of sports, casino games, and more. Click here to start the excitement!

How does 1xBet work?

To use 1xBet, you must create an account and deposit funds into it. Once they have funds in their account, they can browse the platform's offerings and place bets on various events. The platform offers a variety of betting options, including pre-match bets, live betting, and accumulators.

Users can also take advantage of unique features like cash out, which allows them to settle their bets early for a predetermined payout.

How to download 1xBet app

Installing 1xBet for Android from its official website is the easiest and most convenient way. For mobile accessibility, you can also download the app of 1xbet mobile on Android/ IOS devices.

1xBet registration

1xBet registration. Photo: 1xBet.ng

Source: UGC

The 1xBet registration process is super easy, quick and straightforward to complete. The requirements for registering with 1xBet are that you are over 18 years of age and have a phone number, email address, or social media account. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to complete your 1xBet registration.

Visit the 1xBet website through this link. Click the registration icon/button. Select Sports, Casino, +1Xgames. Fill in your details, including the method of registration. Set your username and password. Enter the 1xBet promo code (1xCompleteSports) and get an extra 30% bonus. Enter your correct age and accept the terms and conditions (you must be at least 18 years or older). Click the Register button.

1xBet login

You can log in to your 1xBet account in three ways, and it all depends on which registration method you use while signing up. All three are pretty simple if you follow the right instructions:

By ID or email - Once you click the "log in" option, you'll be asked to enter your ID, email address, and password. Once this is done, you'll have access to your 1xBet account.

By phone number- While you'll be asked to input your ID or email once you click the log-in icon, you can also log in using your phone number. All you need to do is click on the phone icon beside the input space.

Social media - While on the "log in" tab, you see certain symbols below the tab; each symbol is a website you can use to log in to your account. So, all you need to do is click on the website you used while registering on 1xBet.

Note: In case you forget your password, a "forgot password" option can help you gain access to your account. All you need is your phone number or the email you used to register. A series of numbers will be sent to the phone number or email, and you will input them on the site. Afterwards, you asked to set a new password to log in in future.

How to make a deposit on 1xBet

After logging in, you will be sent straight to 1xBet's main page. Your 1xBet account can be funded by following these steps.

How to deposit on 1xbet using bank transfer. Photo: @1xBet.ng

Source: UGC

Click on the deposit button labelled "DEPOSIT" at the upper right corner of the screen. You’ll be taken to a new page where you’ll be asked to pick a payment method. Add the amount you wish to deposit and fill in the required fields. Finally, click on “Confirm” to complete the process.

Note: 1xBet does not impose any fees on deposit transactions. In addition, unless there is a technical issue, all deposits are processed instantly.

Join the action and create your account today! Register now to start placing bets and winning big!

1xBet: Claim your Welcome bonus in Nigeria

1xBet offers new users a bonus of up to 300% on their initial deposit, up to a maximum of 145 600 NGN. Registering on 1xBet makes you eligible to claim a welcome bonus of up to 145 600 NGN. This bonus comes with strict wagering requirements and other terms and conditions.

Also, ensure you've opted in to receive bonuses by turning on the bonus offers feature in your customer profile. If you don’t meet wagering requirements, your bonus and any related wins will be forfeited after 30 days from the day your customer account was created.

How to Play 1xBet: Promotions

1xBet offers a variety of promotions and bonuses once you register. Some of the promotional are;

Welcome bonus.

Accumulator Battle- Stand a chance to win a car when you emerge on top of the monthly leaderboard, you can win a car.

No Risk Bet- you win regardless of the result.

Force Buy Bonus.

How to bet on 1xBet

Now that you've signed up with 1xBet, you can begin playing and working toward fulfilling the bonus rollover requirements. Placing a wager at 1xBet is straightforward; you can pick it up quickly and effortlessly. Below are the steps.

1. Select a sport and an event: To get started, go to the 1xBet homepage on their official website. The next step is to enter your login credentials and head to the section where you may place wagers on sports.

2. Choose the outcome- You must choose the outcome of your selected matches. Every sport has various markets and outcomes you can choose from.

3. Choose the type of bet -Now, you need to decide on what kind of bet you wish to play. You can play the game as an accumulator bet or a single bet.

4. Place a bet - Once you select the games and their outcomes, you'll see them listed in the bet slip. Next, enter or select the wager you wish to place on the bet.

5. Confirm details of your bet- 1xBet allows players to "book a bet", which means to select a game or a series of games they wish to play later. When you book a bet, you'll be given a series of numbers and alphabets, which you'll need when you want to play later. All you need to do is enter the booking number and place the bet.

How to withdraw your 1xBet winnings in Nigeria

How to withdraw from 1xbet? Withdrawing funds from 1xbet is a straightforward process. To withdraw your winnings from 1xbet, follow these simple steps:

Log in to your 1xbet account using your credentials. Select "Account" or "Personal profile" from the menu options. Navigate to the "Withdraw Funds" section. Choose your preferred withdrawal method from the available options. Consider factors such as transaction speed, convenience, and any specific requirements associated with the selected method. Fill in all the information (bank account information, e-wallet account details, or cryptocurrency wallet address). Enter the withdrawal amount. Ensure that the amount meets the minimum withdrawal requirement for your chosen payment method. Double-check all the details provided, including the payment method and withdrawal amount, to avoid any errors. Confirm the withdrawal request and wait for the transaction to be processed. Once the withdrawal is complete, the funds will be transferred to your chosen account or payment method.

How to withdraw from 1xbet. Photo: @1xbetngofficial

Source: UGC

How can I make money on 1xBet?

To earn money at 1xBet, the player must read about the games on offer and know their payouts and features. Winning in sports betting requires knowledge of the sport the player is betting on and also the ability to calculate probability and take some risks.

How much is the payout for 1xBet?

IxBet does not have a maximum payout limit. As a result, you can withdraw as much money as your preferred payment method allows. However, according to the 1xBet casino conditions, if you cash out winnings in excess of $10,000, the operator's partners must first approve the payout.

Looking for a break from sports betting? Indulge in the excitement of our state-of-the-art casino games. Click here to explore our vast collection and try your luck!

How long does 1xBet payout take?

The payout for 1xBet is determined by your banking service. Many banks can complete transactions in 5-7 business days. While the payment is immediately taken from your 1xBet account, the length of time it takes to be credited is determined by the withdrawal service you select.

When using digital coins at 1xBet, deposits are instant, while withdrawals take anywhere from 15 minutes to 1 hour. 1xBet offers most of the popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin.

How does 1xBet work? 1xBet is an online gambling and sports betting platform that operates globally. It offers a wide range of betting options on various sports events, casino games, virtual sports, and other gambling activities. Follow the above simple guide and learn how 1xbet works.

Disclaimer: This page may contain advertising (including affiliate or referral links) for sports betting operators from whom we may receive compensation. Nothing in this article constitutes any guarantee of winning any online sports betting bet or wager that you may undertake, nor is there any intention to induce you or any other person into engaging in any sports betting activities. Please see our Betting Disclaimer for more details.

Gambling can be addictive. If you have a problem go to the website GamblersAnonymous.org.

Source: Legit.ng