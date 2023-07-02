Who is 1xBet owner? Headquarters, shareholders, maximum stake, net worth

1xBet is an online gambling platform that offers a wide range of betting options, including sports betting, casino games, and virtual sports. It was founded in 2007 and has gained popularity globally, serving customers from numerous countries. Due to its popularity, many people have been clamouring to know more about the company. For instance, they want to know who is the 1xBet owner, its headquarters and its net worth.

1xBet allows users to bet on various sports events, such as football, basketball, tennis, and many others. They provide a comprehensive selection of markets and competitive odds. In addition to sports betting, the platform also offers virtual sports, online casino games, live casino games, bingo, poker, and other forms of online gambling. Here is everything you need to know about 1xBet, including their headquarters, shareholders and net worth.

What is 1xbet?

1xBet is an online gambling and sports betting platform that operates globally. It is one of the fastest-growing betting companies, having offices across Europe, Asia, Africa, and Latin America. 1xBet provides its customers with the most events in the eSports line, both pre-match and live. HellRaisers Esports, Cascade Esports, Pro100, CIS Esports League, and Gambit Esports have all struck collaboration deals with the company in recent years.

1X Corp N.V., popularly known as 1xBet, is licensed by Curaçao eGaming License. It was established in 2007 and is based in Cyprus. In 2019, 1xBet significant growth, briefly sponsoring Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC. The company has a good reputation for offering impeccable services to its customers.

Who is 1xbet owner?

The main figures behind the foundation of 1xbet are Sergey Karshkov and Roman Semiokhin, while Dmitry Kazorin is an alleged owner. Other major figures involved in the 1xbet operations are Evgeniy Kiriushin and Alexandr Thikonov. These key figures are perhaps the CEO running 1 x Bet.

Where are 1xbet headquarters?

The company's headquarters is based in Limassol, Cyprus, serving 134 countries. The General Directorate for Games and Lotteries and the Mexican Ministry of the Interior granted 1xBet a license to operate in Mexico in March 2020. (SEGOB).

1xbet in Nigeria

1xBet is relatively new in Nigeria, but it has surged to the top echelon of the betting industry within a very short time. In 2018, 1xBet partnered with the Nigerian Football Federation and the African Confederation of Football. Later, in January 2022, 1xBet was granted a Nigerian national licence and expanded into the region.

1xBet Nigeria is owned and operated by Beaufortbet Nigeria Limited, which operates under the license issued by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission of Nigeria. Where is the 1xbet office in Nigeria? The company is legal in Nigeria and registered at 9 Vannern Crescent, Maitama, Abuja, Nigeria.

1xbet maximum stake

The maximum stake or bet amount on 1xBet can vary depending on several factors, including the type of sport or event, the market you are betting on, and the specific terms and conditions of the platform. 1xBet typically sets a maximum stake limit for each individual bet, which means you cannot place a bet that exceeds that limit. The maximum payout on 1xbet is approximately $600,000.

1xbet doesn't have a specific betting limit for casino games, but your stake can be up to your account funds. Each title has its wagering restrictions set by the game provider. For specific categories such as slots, poker, and blackjack, the minimum can be anywhere from $0.25 to $50

Who is the founder of 1xBet?

The founders and owners of 1xBet include Sergey Karshkov, Roman Semiokhin and Dmitry Kazorin. The chairman of the company is Sergey Karshkov. He co-founded the company in 2007 and has been at the headquarters ever since.

Is 1xBet owned by Russia?

1xBet is a global gambling brand headquartered in Cyprus with operations across Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia, working via a franchise model. Its owners are from Russia, but 1xBet products and services are reportedly blocked in Russia and Belarus.

1xBet is one of the market's largest and fastest-developing international bookmakers. The company has made a massive breakthrough in the market since its creation. Currently, 1xbet operates in multiple jurisdictions around the globe and accepts customers from countries worldwide.

