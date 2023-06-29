1xbet terms and conditions: how does the platform work?

1xbet is a leading online platform for sports betting and gambling, with a wide range of users worldwide and in Nigeria. As with any reputable platform, 1xbet has a set of terms and conditions that govern the usage of its services. Whether you're a seasoned bettor or new to online gambling, this guide will help you understand the rules and guidelines that users must adhere to when engaging with the platform.

What are 1xbet general terms and conditions?

1xbet is an online platform that accepts bets on sports and other events worldwide. It is owned and operated by PONP LTD and 1xCorp N.V., respectively. However, it is important to note that the platform may not be legal or authorized in certain countries. Therefore, users should be aware of and comply with their local laws.

Who can use 1xbet?

To use the platform, users must be at least 18 years old or of the legal age in their jurisdiction. Additionally, they must agree to 1xbet's betting rules. It is worth mentioning that individuals involved in the events being betted on or representing other bookmakers are prohibited from placing bets. This ensures fairness and prevents conflicts of interest.

Who cannot use 1xbet?

According to the platform's terms and conditions, you are not allowed to place bets if you :

are under 18 years of age at the time of placement

directly participate in the events being betted on

represent other bookmakers

are prohibited from entering into a contract with a bookmaker subject to effective legislation.

1xbet's general rules on bet refusals and dispute resolution

In case of suspicious activities or violations of the rules, 1xbet's general terms and conditions mention that they reserve the right to refuse bets and may even void existing bets. However, winnings are typically paid within 30 days of the event's completion.

Furthermore, any disputes that may arise are subject to a complaint procedure, ensuring a fair resolution process. The betting platform aims to maintain integrity and comply with relevant legislative requirements to ensure fair play in sports.

1xbet's provisions on account closure and rules update

Users must carefully read and adhere to the 1xbet's terms and conditions. Multiple breaches of these terms may result in the closure of their account. Lastly, you should note that they reserve the right to update their rules as needed to adapt to changing circumstances.

What types of bets does 1xbet offer?

Single Bet Accumulator Bet System Bet Chain Advancebet Promo Code Bet Multibet Conditional Bet Anti-Accumulator Lucky Patent

These are the main types of bets available on the 1xbet platform. Each type has its own specific rules and conditions, so it's important to familiarize yourself with the terms and conditions provided by 1xbet before placing any bets.

Overview of 1xbet's betting rules

1xbet accepts bets on various markets with corresponding odds. The minimum stake is $0.30/€0.20, and the maximum return is €50,000 per bet. The betting platform can impose restrictions, alter odds, and void certain bets. Once a bet is registered, it cannot be changed or revoked.

After the settlement, the winnings are credited to the user's account. Bets need to be placed before the event starts, although in-play bets are an exception.

If a bet is canceled, the stake is refunded. In case of incorrect settlement, the bets may be recalculated. Rescheduling or cancellation of sports events must be officially announced. Specific rules apply for bet changes.

Bets are canceled if there is deliberate misinformation, known outcomes, or non-participation. In the case of multiple winners, the "Simultaneous finish" rule divides the stake or settles the bets at odds of 1. Starting Price (SP) refers to pre-race odds. Bets on regional championships are settled within 10 days.

Bet slip sale, bet insurance, bet editing

1xbet offers features like "Bet slip sale" and "Bet insurance" for customers to sell their bet slips or insure their bets against losses. Bet slip editing is available for single and accumulator bets.

1xbet allows you to edit your bet slips for single and accumulator bets in both pre-match and live betting. You can replace, add, or delete bets from the accumulator, but the stake cannot be changed.

Understanding and following these terms will guarantee you a smooth betting experience on 1xbet.

Under what circumstances are bets canceled by 1xbet?

If the customer intentionally provides false information or makes deceitful requests to the staff (employees of the bookmaker) regarding betting, payouts, event results, or any other related matters, the bet will be nullified.

This rule also extends to minors (individuals under 18 years of age) and their parents. Furthermore, a bet will be canceled if it is placed on a predetermined outcome, meaning that the event has already concluded but the results have not yet been updated.

What are the terms and conditions for a 1xbet bonus?

1xbet offers a registration bonus available to customers in Nigeria, Uganda, Zambia, and Ghana. It is important to consider 1xbet's terms and conditions on bonuses.

The bonus is applied to the first deposit and its size depends on the deposit amount. Before depositing, customers must agree to receive the bonus. Wagering requirements must be met to redeem the bonus, with different requirements based on the bonus size.

Withdrawals are not allowed until requirements are fulfilled, and bonuses are disabled for cryptocurrencies. 1xbet reserves the right to modify or refuse participation. Only one bonus is allowed per customer, and misuse may result in account closure.

Customers must provide ID documents for verification, and fraud may lead to account closure. The bonus must be used within 30 days and cannot exceed the initial amount. Refunded bets do not count toward requirements. Refer to the full terms and conditions for complete details.

Overview of 1xbet's privacy policy

One of the advantages of using 1xbet is that the platform takes the privacy and confidentiality of users' personal data seriously. They have updated their Privacy Policy to comply with GDPR standards and are committed to being transparent about how they use and protect data.

Data collection, consent, and personal data

The company collects and processes personal information for various purposes, such as delivering services, customer support, security, and promotions.

Personal data may be shared with selected partners following the Privacy Policy and applicable laws.

Users can contact 1xbet for any inquiries or concerns regarding their personal information or the use of cookies on the website. Consent is required for the processing of personal data, except in specific cases outlined in the Privacy Policy.

Cookies

Users have the option to opt out of promotional communications and can request access to their personal information or make updates as needed. The use of cookies is explained, and users can manage cookie settings in their web browsers.

Overview of 1xbet's deposit and withdrawal policies

Here is a comprehensive snapshot of 1xbet's terms and conditions when it comes to deposit and withdrawal. First, keep in mind that the Security Service may decline cash withdrawals from e-payment systems or inconsistent amounts.

To ensure a smooth experience, verify your account if any misuse occurs. Avoid transferring funds between payment systems without placing bets. Use the same payment details for withdrawals as deposits. 1xbet may refuse certain withdrawal methods and reimburse service charges.

Complying with company rules is essential to avoid withdrawal refusal. Good news for all crypto enthusiasts out there: 1xbet doesn't impose any service charge for BTC transactions. Besides that, credit card statements show "Betting_deposit" as a reference.

