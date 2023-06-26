How to check bet slip on 1xbet (updated guide for 2023)

In the world of online sports betting, 1xbet has emerged as a popular platform for enthusiasts to place their bets and try their luck. Once you've placed your bets on 1xbet, it's essential to know how to check your bet slip to track your wagers and stay informed about their outcomes. In this updated guide, we will show you how to check your bet slip on 1xbet, ensuring you never miss a beat. So, let's dive right in!

1xBet is an online gambling platform popular in Nigeria that offers a wide range of betting options, including sports betting and casino games. By following the steps outlined in this comprehensive guide, you can effortlessly track your wagers and ensure an enjoyable betting experience on 1xbet.

How to check your bet slip on the 1xbet website?

There are two convenient and straightforward methods to conduct the best slip check on the 1xbet website. Before we guide you through these processes, it is worth noting that there are slight differences between the desktop version and the mobile version of the betting site.

I- Bet slip check using 1xbet website (desktop version)

If you're looking to check your bet slip on 1xbet on the desktop version of the betting website, there are a couple of methods you can use. Here is the first one:

Log into your account. Before we delve into the specifics of checking your bet slip on 1xbet, it's crucial to have access to your account. Ensure you have signed up for a 1xbet account and logged in using your username and password. Once you're logged in, you'll be redirected to the homepage or your account dashboard. Look for the section labelled "Bet slip" or "My Bets" on the right side of the screen. Click on "Save/load bet slip" to proceed. Enter your 1xbet bet slip number. Review your bets.

Alternatively, here is another method to check your bet slip on the 1xbet website:

Log into your account. Scroll down to the bottom of the page. Locate the section labelled "Useful Links". Click on the option "Bet Slip Check" within that section. Enter your bet slip number in the designated field. Complete the reCAPTCHA verification to confirm you are not a robot. Finally, click on the "Check" button to proceed.

II- Bet slip check using the 1xbet website (mobile version)

The user interface of the 1xbet desktop website varies from its mobile version. To perform a bet slip check on your smartphone or tablet, take the first step by opening the 1xbet website on your mobile browser. Next, simply proceed by adhering to the instructions outlined in the following methods.

Log into your 1xbet account. Tap on the menu icon (3 lines) located at the top right corner of the page. Look for the section labeled "Bet slip" (5th row in the menu options) and click on it. Tap on "Save/load bet slip" to proceed. Enter your 1xbet bet slip number. Review your bets.

To check your coupon on the 1xbet mobile website, you can use an alternative method by following these steps.

Log into your 1xbet account. Locate the bet slip icon at the bottom of the screen/page. Tap on the icon. Tap on "Save/load bet slip" to proceed. Enter your 1xbet bet slip number. Review your bets.

How to check your bet slip on the 1xbet mobile app?

You also have the option of loading the bet slip code onto 1xBet's official mobile app. If you have already installed the mobile app, simply follow the steps outlined below.

Open the 1xbet mobile app. Log into your 1xbet account. Tap on the bet slip icon at the bottom of the screen. Tap on "Download bet slip". Type in your bet slip code. Hit "Upload".

You have the option to generate your betting slips by using the "Create Bet Slip" feature within the Bet Slip section of the app.

Checking your bet slip

Upon accessing the "My Bets" or "Bet Slip" section of the 1xbet website and app, you'll find a comprehensive list of your active and settled bets. Active bets refer to those that are still in progress, while settled bets are the ones whose outcomes have already been determined.

To examine a specific bet, click on it to view detailed information such as the event or match, selected market, stake amount, potential payout, and the status of the bet. The status will indicate whether your bet has been won, lost, or is still pending.

How to re-bet on 1xbet?

Unfortunately, at present, there is no available option for re-betting on 1xbet. Nonetheless, one of the widely used features offered by 1xbet is the "Bet slip sale" option.

The "Bet slip sale" feature enables users to claim a portion of their potential winnings before the event concludes. To utilize this option, log in to your account, and navigate to the "My Bets" tab on your bet slips.

Within this section, you can input the desired amount and proceed to click on the "Sell" button. The bet will be instantly settled based on the specified odds.

This option applies to single bets, accumulator bets, as well as multiple bets. However, it is important to note that not all bets and events are eligible for sale. You can either sell the entire bet or just a part of it, depending on the situation.

If you choose to sell only a portion of your bet, the remaining amount will still be placed as a wager and will be settled according to the original odds.

