How to buy data on Glo: codes for best tariff plans on the network

Glo is one of Nigeria's best networks because its airtime call rates and data packages are lower than other networks. Glo Nigeria provides its customers with a variety of data subscription plans. Learn how to buy data on Glo anytime.

The Glo data plan deals are among the most affordable internet packages available. You can't help but love the network, from its unlimited bundles to the low cost of their daily Glo Ghana internet.

How to buy data on Glo

If you find purchasing data on Glo difficult, this article will help you. When it comes to Glo there are many internet plans and bundles to choose from.

1. Using the USSD code

You can buy your bundles by using the Glo code. All you have to do is dial *777# and follow the instructions. There are numerous packages to choose from. Always choose one that is both affordable and meets your needs.

2. Using the Glo Café app

The Glo Café app is a one-stop shop for all our incredible products and services. You can easily monitor your internet and airtime usage, buy, borrow, share, and gift bundle and airtime, and change your tariff plan.

You can get the app from the Play Store, install it on your phone, and register with your SIM number. You can easily access all the available options.

4. Using web

You can also buy Glo internet from their official website. Choose "Buy Data" from the available options on the website and simply choose from their rich bouquet of flexible and low-cost bundles to activate any internet plan you choose.

Glo data plans

Glo allows you to choose a package that meets your daily needs without breaking the bank. Choose from their enticing catalogue. The following plans are available:

Daily plans

Weekly data plan

Monthly data plan

Mega data plan

Special data

WhatsApp, Twitter & Facebook bundles

YouTube bundles

Single bundles - Instagram

Single bundles - TikTok

Social bundles - Telegram

Campus booster plans

Daily bundles

These packages are the most affordable. To get started, dial *777#, which is the code to buy data on Glo. Daily plans offer the following options:

Bundle Price/Validity Code 50 MB ₦50/1 day *777# 150 MB ₦100/1 day *777#

Weekly data plans

For those interested in buying data on Glo, the weekly option comes as follows:

Bundle Price/Validity Code 350 MB ₦200/2 days *777# 1.8 GB ₦500/14 days *777#

Monthly data plans

These packages are ideal for people who spend a lot of time browsing the web on their mobile devices. It is available for a period of 30 days.

Bundle Price/Validity Code 3.9 GB ₦1000 *777# 7.5 GB ₦1,500 *777# 9.2 GB ₦2,000 *777# 10.8 GB ₦2,500 *777# 14 GB ₦3,000 *777# 18 GB ₦4,000 *777# 24 GB ₦5,000 *777# 29.5 GB ₦8,000 *777# 50 GB ₦10,000 *777# 93 GB ₦15,000 *777# 119 GB ₦18,000 *777# 138 GB ₦20,000 *777#

Mega data plans

If you use a lot of bundles, you probably need more than what regular packs can provide. The company offers special mega packs to the most active internet users.

Bundle Price/Validity Code 225 GB N30,000/30 days *777# 300 GB N36,000/30 days *777# 425 GB N50,000/30 days *777# 525 GB N60,000/120 days *777# 675 GB N75,000/120 days *777# 1 TB N100,000/1 year *777#

Special data

If you do not know how to buy data on Glo, all you need to do is dial *777#, and you can purchase the bundle of your choice, including the special bundle. It is available for a variety of days and is ideal for those who dislike spending too much time on the internet.

Bundle Price/Validity Code 1 GB N300/1 days *777# 2 GB N500/2 days *777# 1.25 GB N200/ Sunday *777# 7 GB N1500/7 days *777# 250 MB N25/12 AM TO 5 AM for 1 day *777# 500 MB N50/12 AM TO 5 AM for 1 day *777# 1 GB N100/12 AM for 5 days *777#

WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook

If you primarily use the internet to access social networks, you will benefit from the so-called WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook. They allow you to access WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter.

Bundle Price/Validity Code 100 MB N25/1 day *777# 200 MB N50/7 days *777# 500 MB N100/30 days *777#

YouTube bundles

This option only gives you access to YouTube. You can buy a day's worth of bundles, a week's worth, or one that will last you 30 days.

Bundle Price/Validity *777# 100 MB N50/1 day *777# 200 MB N100/7 days *777# 500 MB N250/30 days *777#

Single bundles - Instagram

Are you a fan of Instagram? If so, this Single bundle is for you as they are reasonably priced.

Bundle Price/Validity Code 20 MB N25/1 day *777# 50 MB N50/7 days *777# 125 MB N100/30 days *777#

Single bundles - TikTok

For those who use TikTok on a daily basis, you can choose this plan and subscribe to its various options.

Bundle Price/Validity Coode 20 MB N25/1 day *777# 50 MB N50/7 days *777# 125 MB N100/30 days *777#

Social bundles - Telegram

This plan gives access to an unlimited Glo data plan for chatting on Telegram only.

Bundle Price/Validity Code 20 MB N25/1 day *777# 50 MB N50/7 days *777# 125 MB N100/30 days *777#

Campus booster plans

Double bundles are now available to students at over 300 educational institutions who purchase and use the following campus booster data plans on campus.

Bundle Price/Validity On-campus Night bonus Code 265 MB N100/1 day 230 MB 35 MB *777# 590 MB N200/2 days 480 MB 110 MB *777# 2.6 GB N500/14 days 1.6 GB 1 GB *777# 5.8 GB N1,000/30 days 3.8 GB 2 GB *777# 14.4 GB N2,000/30 days 10.4 GB 4 GB *777# 44 GB N5,000/30 days 40 GB 4 GB *777#

How do I subscribe to Glo data plan?

You can subscribe to any Glo internet by dialling the Glo data plan code *777# and selecting your preferred bundle. You can also visit the Glocafe app or SMS menu keyword to 127.

Will I be able to cancel auto-renewal anytime?

Yes, you will be able to cancel auto-renewal on your plan anytime by sending the cancel keyword to 127.

How do I check my Glo data plan balance?

You can check your data bundle balance by dialling the code for Glo data *777# or *127*0#.

Can I purchase multiple Glo data plan?

Yes, you can activate multiple bundles, and each purchased data plan will have its own expiry date.

What happens if I exhaust my data plan before the renewal date?

If you use up your bundle before it expires, your access will be suspended, and you will be unable to browse again. To continue browsing, dial *777# to purchase another bundle or dial *321# to borrow data.

Which Glo data plan is best?

All of the Glo data plans are the best, depending on personal preferences. Depending on your needs, you can select long-term bundles or a one-day or one-week plan.

The process on how to buy data on Glo is simple and straightforward. You will need to dial the code *777# and subscribe to the plan of your choice. You can also visit their official website and purchase directly.

