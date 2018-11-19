What does "slay" mean on social media? (And other social media acronyms)

There are numerous social media acronyms that you will encounter when using various platforms. Familiarising yourself with them is crucial if you do not want to feel left out in conversations. One of the most commonly used words is "slay". What does "slay" mean on social media? Discover today.

Many people have Googled the question, "What does "slay" mean on social media?". If you are among the people who do not know most of the social media acronyms and slang words, fret not. We will educate you right away.

What does "slay" mean on social media?

The word slay is not new in the English language. However, its meaning on social media is different from the original meaning.

Original meaning of the word slay

The Cambridge English Dictionary states the meaning of slay is killing or murdering another in a violent way.

Social media meaning

When using this word on social media, no violence is implied. Slay is a commonly used slang word that explains that someone is doing a great job or is a good person.

It means that someone is the best of the best. It can also be used as an expression of admiration and appreciation for someone.

If a person is the best, then they are a slay king or queen. If one does something really cool, they have slayed it, e.g. if a lady has won a dress that makes them look particularly good, she has slayed the dress.

Acronyms used on social media and their meanings

Below are some popular acronyms on social media and what they mean.

Famous acronyms on social media: formal

Below are some formal acronyms. They are often used by people conducting business online.

FB: Facebook

IG: Instagram

LI: LinkedIn

YT: YouTube

TW: Twitter

DM: Direct message

MT: Modified tweet

PM: Private message

RT: Retweeting, i.e. when you share someone's Tweet to your own feed

B2B: Business to business

B2C: Business to consumer

CMGR: Community manager

CMS: Content management system

CPC: Cost per click

CPM: Cost per thousand impressions or cost per mille

CR: Conversion rate

CRO: Conversion rate optimisation

CTA: Call to action

CTR: Click-through rate

SMP: Social media platform

SMM: Social media marketing

SMO: Social media optimisation

SoLoMo: Social, local and mobile

SRP: Social relationship platform

TOS: Terms of service

UGC: User-generated content

API: Application programming interface

ISP: Internet service provider

PV: Page views

SOV: Share of voice

UX: User experience

UV: Unique views

Informal social media acronyms

There are many commonly used informal acronyms on social media. They are mainly used in communication between friends, family, and acquaintances.

AFAIK: As far as I know

AMA: Ask me anything

BRB: Be right back

BTAIM: Be that as it may

BTS: Behind the scenes

BTW: By the way

DAE: Does anyone else?

DYK: Did you know?

ELI5: Explain like I'm five

FBF: Flashback Friday

FBO: Facebook official

FF: Follow Friday

FOMO: Fear of missing out

FTFY: Fixed that for you

FTW: For the win

FYI: For your information

G2G/ GTG: Got to go

GG: Good game

GOAT: Greatest Of All Time

GTR: Got to run

HBD: Happy birthday

HIFW: How I feel when

HMB: Hit me back

HMU: Hit me up

HT: Hat tip

HTH: Here/ happy to help

ICYMI: In case you missed it

IDC: I don't care

IDK: I don't know

IKR: I know, right?

ILY: I love you

IMHO: In my humble opinion

IMO: In my opinion

IRL: In real life

JK: Just kidding

LMAO: Laughing my a** off

LMK: Let me know

LMS: Like my status

LOL: Laughing out loud

MCM: Man crush Monday

MFW: My face when

MTFBWY: May the Force be with you

NBD: No big deal

NM: Not much

NSFW: Not safe for work

NVM: Never mind

OMW: On my way

OOTD: Outfit of the day

OP: Original poster

OTP: One true pairing

ROFL: Rolling on the floor laughing

ROFLMAO: Rolling on the floor laughing my a** off

SMH: Shaking my head

TBH: To be honest

TBT: Throwback Thursday

TFW: That feeling when

TGIF: Thank God it's Friday

TMI: Too much information

WBW: Way back Wednesday

WFH: Work from home

YOLO: You only live once

Commonly used slang words

Below are common slang words you may come across whenever you use various social media platforms.

Clickbait: Using a provocative title with the sole intention of driving clicks

Cray: Short for crazy

Crushing it: When someone is doing exceptionally well on something

Facepalm: When someone does or says something utterly stupid

Fam: Short for family

Fire: When something is exceptionally good

I can't even: Shows the speaker's inability to convey emotions because they are ecstatic or frustrated

On fleek: On point

Savage: When someone or something is extremely harsh

Squad goals: A term used to describe something that you would like your group to achieve

Thirsty: When someone is too eager or seems too desperate

Throwing shade: The act of publicly disrespecting someone

Trendjacking: When people take over a trending topic with irrelevant content

Yaas: An enthusiastic form of yes.

Who is a slay girl?

Slay girl is normally used interchangeably with slay queen. It can have a positive or negative connotation. If used positively, it means someone who can do something great or one who overshadows everyone else with their appearance.

Most times, it has a negative connotation. It is commonly used to refer to inexperienced and ignorant girls who do not date broke guys. They spend most of their time on social media showing off stuff they do not actually possess.

What is the full form of IDK?

The full form of IDK is I don't know. Many times, IDK is used to end conversations that may not be particularly interesting or to brush someone off. Sometimes, it expresses a genuine response that one does not know something.

What is the full form of GOAT?

The full form of GOAT is Greatest Of All Time. This acronym is usually used when describing people who have done exceptional things in the world, e.g. Eliud Kipchoge is the GOAT, meaning he is the greatest marathoner of all time.

It is important for all social media users to know various social media acronyms. The comprehensive list of acronyms and slang words will help you avoid asking potentially embarrassing questions such as, "What does "slay" mean on social media?"

