Carmen Pritchett’s bio: who is the YouTuber from Carmen and Corey?

Carmen Pritchett is a famous social media personality and vlogger. She is best known for her interesting and engaging YouTube videos. She did videos with her partner until recently, when the two parted ways.

Carmen Pritchett co-started Carmen and Corey, a popular YouTube channel, alongside her former fiancé Cory Pritchett Jr. The two ended their relationship, and the channel has since been renamed. Discover more about her life, career, and relationship.

Profile summary

Full name Carmen Pritchett Gender Female Date of birth 16 October 1998 Age 25 years (as of 2023) Place of birth Puerto Rico Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America Nationality Puerto Rican Ethnicity Hispanic Zodiac sign Libra Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5 ft 5 in (165 cm) Weight 121lb (55 kg) Body measurements 36-26-35 in (91-66-89 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Single Ex-partner Corey Pritchett Jr. Children 2 Profession YouTuber and social media personality Carmen Pritchett's Instagram @carmenpritchett X @itscarmeeen Facebook @Carmen Pritchett

Who is Carmen Pritchett?

Carmen Pritchett is a social media personality and vlogger. She is best known for her lifestyle, pranks, and parenting videos on YouTube.

How old is Carmen Pritchett?

The YouTuber is 25 years old as of 2023. She was born on 16 October 1998, and her Zodiac sign is Libra.

Where is Carmen Pritchett from?

The vlogger and social media personality was born in Puerto Rico, and her nationality is Puerto Rican. Her ethnicity is Hispanic, and her religion is Christianity.

The vlogger moved to Los Angeles, California, United States of America, to pursue her dreams. She is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with her kids.

Career

The YouTuber gained popularity when she and her ex-partner, Corey, co-started a YouTube channel in 2016. Initially, the channel was called Carmen pretty_hispanic. They two later changed it to Carmen and Corey.

The duo started uploading hilarious reaction videos, pranks, travel videos, personal vlogs, and challenges. Their channel has attracted a massive following. It attracted over 4.02 million subscribers.

In May 2018, she created her own channel named Carmen Pritchett. She uploaded content related to feminine products and topics. The channel was renamed to CoreySSG Backup. It attracted over 1.05 million subscribers. All the videos on this channel have been deleted.

Corey and Carmen recently parted ways. Their original channel, with over 4.02 million subscribers, was renamed to CoreySSG. All the videos they created as a couple have been pulled down. Corey is creating new videos for the channel.

On 16 October 2023, Carmen created a new channel called All About Carmen. The channel has over 126k subscribers (as of November 2023). She is building her audience.

Besides posting on YouTube, the vlogger is active on social media. Carmen Pritchett’s Twitter (X) account has over 708k followers. She recently announced she was in her quiet era, so she would be posting less often.

She is also active on Instagram, where she posts pictures and short videos of herself. She often uses the platform to promote brands. Some of the brands she has endorsed are Savage X Fenty by Rihanna, Yonifulbrand, Natrulift Organic Skin Care, Fashion Nova, and Makeup by Raquelv.

Relationship with Corey

The social media personality and Corey Pritchett Jr. started dating in 2016. It remains unclear whether they were legally married.

They expressed the desire to have a wedding celebration in the future. The two parted ways in October 2023.

Carmen has since moved out of the Pritchett family home. In her debut video on All About Carmen, she was seen house hunting for an apartment for herself and her kids.

How many kids are there in the Pritchett family?

The vlogger and her ex-partner are parents of two boys. Their first son, CJ Pritchett, was born on 11 October 2018, making him five years old as of 2023.

Their second son was born on 29 March 2022. In 2021, she suffered a miscarriage.

How tall is Carmen Pritchett?

The vlogger is 5 ft 5 in or 165 cm tall and weighs about 121lb or 55 kg. Her body measurements are 36-26-35 in or 91-66-89 cm, and she has dark brown eyes and black hair. She often dyes her hair blonde, purple, green, or pink.

Trivia

She has multiple tattoos, including two large roses on her upper left arm.

She engages in physical activity and exercises to maintain a trim and fit body.

She enjoys being outdoors.

Carmen Pritchett is well-known for her content on YouTube and multiple other social media platforms. She is a mom of two little boys.

