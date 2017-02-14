How to share data on Glo easily? Step-by-step guide 2022
Learn how to share data on Glo from this article. It has all the essential information you need to know about sharing data between Glo phone numbers. Glo enables subscribers to transfer data with one another because situations sometimes hinder people from buying data directly from Glo.
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Africa has millions of Glo users because the company offers fast internet speed, a stable network, affordable airtime tariffs and data plans, etc. Besides Glo data sharing plans, subscribers can also share airtime amongst themselves.
What is Glo?
Glo is one of the most popular telecommunications companies in Africa. It operates in Nigeria, the Republic of Benin, Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire. The list of countries Glo operates in increases yearly. You can use your Glo mobile number in over 180 countries worldwide.
How to share data on Glo
Learning how to share Glo data will make life easier for you. You can use a portable modem compatible with a Glo SIM card to share one data plan with loved ones.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Put the SIM in your phone, buy data, enable sharing on Glo, and insert the SIM in the modem. Below are different ways of sharing data on the Glo network:
1. How to use a code to share data on Glo
- Dial the Glo data share code *127*01*[recipient's number]#
Alternatively,
- Dial *777#, select 1 (Data), select 2 (Share data plan), select 1 (Share), enter the receiver's number, and press send.
2. How to share Glo data via SMS
- Send a text “Share [recipient's number]” to 127.
3. How to transfer data on Glo as a gift
- Dial the Glo data share code 127*USSD_Plan_Number*[recipient's number]#
4. How to share Glo data as a gift via SMS
- Send a text "Gift [recipient's number]" to 127
5. How to transfer data on Glo's website
- Visit hsi.glo.com using a phone that has your Glo SIM card and follow the prompts.
How to control your Glo data
Glo users can share one data plan through a browsing modem. If checking your data balance makes you worry about how long the bundles will last, start controlling how you spend it. You can minimize or increase your data usage rate to fit your budget. Begin using these tips:
1. How to check the state of your data
- Dial *127*0#
- SMS the word "info" to 127
- Visit hsi.glo.com using a phone that has your Glom SIM card.
2. How to see the list of people using your data plan
- Dial *127*00#
- Send “List” to 127
3. How to add or remove numbers to your Glo data share plan
- Dial *777# and follow the prompts.
- Dialling *127*02*[recipient's number]#
- Send a text “Remove [recipient's number]” to 127
What is the code for Glo airtime?
Dial *805# and select airtime, then follow the prompts to make the purchase. You can share Glo airtime with your loved ones instead of data because they can also buy bundles on their own.
What is the code to buy data on Glo?
Buy Glo data from airtime by dialling *777#, then choose a data plan.
What is the code to transfer data from Glo to Glo?
Dial *127*01*[recipient's number]# or 127*USSD_Plan_Number*[recipient's number]# to share data.
You can teach someone how to share data on Glo. As you can see, the process is easy, and you have several alternatives. Show love by sharing data with people who are close to you, and look out for Glo's data and airtime offers.
READ ALSO: Code to transfer money from Ecobank to other banks and how to use it
Legit.ng also shared how to use the code to transfer money from Ecobank to other banks. You are guaranteed fast money transfer services with Ecobank.
The bank does not have a long and complicated money transfer process. You can do this online within three minutes, and it is the safest way to make lumpsum transfers.
Source: Legit.ng