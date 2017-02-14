How to share data on Glo easily? Step-by-step guide 2022

Learn how to share data on Glo from this article. It has all the essential information you need to know about sharing data between Glo phone numbers. Glo enables subscribers to transfer data with one another because situations sometimes hinder people from buying data directly from Glo.

A woman using her smartphone. Photo: pexels.com, @Ono Kosuki (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Africa has millions of Glo users because the company offers fast internet speed, a stable network, affordable airtime tariffs and data plans, etc. Besides Glo data sharing plans, subscribers can also share airtime amongst themselves.

What is Glo?

Glo is one of the most popular telecommunications companies in Africa. It operates in Nigeria, the Republic of Benin, Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire. The list of countries Glo operates in increases yearly. You can use your Glo mobile number in over 180 countries worldwide.

How to share data on Glo

Learning how to share Glo data will make life easier for you. You can use a portable modem compatible with a Glo SIM card to share one data plan with loved ones.

A woman using her phone while sited. Photo: pexels.com, @Diva Plavalaguna

Source: UGC

Put the SIM in your phone, buy data, enable sharing on Glo, and insert the SIM in the modem. Below are different ways of sharing data on the Glo network:

1. How to use a code to share data on Glo

Dial the Glo data share code *127*01*[recipient's number]#

Alternatively,

Dial *777#, select 1 (Data), select 2 (Share data plan), select 1 (Share), enter the receiver's number, and press send.

2. How to share Glo data via SMS

Send a text “Share [recipient's number]” to 127.

3. How to transfer data on Glo as a gift

Dial the Glo data share code 127*USSD_Plan_Number*[recipient's number]#

4. How to share Glo data as a gift via SMS

Send a text "Gift [recipient's number]" to 127

5. How to transfer data on Glo's website

Visit hsi.glo.com using a phone that has your Glo SIM card and follow the prompts.

A man using his phone. Photo: pexels.com, @Ekaterina Bolovtsova

Source: UGC

How to control your Glo data

Glo users can share one data plan through a browsing modem. If checking your data balance makes you worry about how long the bundles will last, start controlling how you spend it. You can minimize or increase your data usage rate to fit your budget. Begin using these tips:

1. How to check the state of your data

Dial *127*0#

SMS the word " info " to 127

" to Visit hsi.glo.com using a phone that has your Glom SIM card.

2. How to see the list of people using your data plan

Dial *127*00#

Send “List” to 127

3. How to add or remove numbers to your Glo data share plan

Dial *777# and follow the prompts.

and follow the prompts. Dialling *127*02* [recipient's number] #

[recipient's number] Send a text “Remove [recipient's number]” to 127

A lady using her phone. Photo: pexels.com, @Sora Shimazaki

Source: UGC

What is the code for Glo airtime?

Dial *805# and select airtime, then follow the prompts to make the purchase. You can share Glo airtime with your loved ones instead of data because they can also buy bundles on their own.

What is the code to buy data on Glo?

Buy Glo data from airtime by dialling *777#, then choose a data plan.

What is the code to transfer data from Glo to Glo?

Dial *127*01*[recipient's number]# or 127*USSD_Plan_Number*[recipient's number]# to share data.

You can teach someone how to share data on Glo. As you can see, the process is easy, and you have several alternatives. Show love by sharing data with people who are close to you, and look out for Glo's data and airtime offers.

Source: Legit.ng