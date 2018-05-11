How to write a tribute speech to someone (with examples)

Today we are going to have a look at how one can write a great tribute speech. We all have beloved people who are the dearest to us. Whether they are alive or not, we want to express our admiration, love and respect. A tribute speech is a great opportunity to make it. Well, let’s consider how to write a tribute message. We also recommend you look through the samples below.

A woman giving a tribute speech. Photo: pexels.com, @Mikhail Nilov

What is the meaning of a tribute? A tribute speech is a special category of speech aimed to express any positive feelings for someone.

How to write a tribute

There are numerous aspects that constitute a great tribute. These include its contents, wording, emotional element, and delivery.

A tribute is given at various events, with the most common being funerals. However, this does not usually mean that tributes are only given to the deceased.

Tributes are actually quite normal and acceptable for people who are alive. They can be given as thankyou tributes to people who have done something good for you in the past.

Before you start to write a tribute speech, take into account some important things. Here is a quick look.

Who is the audience?

Are you the only speaker?

How long are you going to speak? It’s recommended to speak for no longer than 15 minutes.

Is the event formal or informal?

Are there any requirements for your speech?

What are the rules for writing a good tribute speech?

A man reading a tribute speech. Photo: pexels.com, @Su Casa Panamá

When you’ve figured out all these things, proceed to write. Remember that your speech should have the following characteristics:

Admiration and respect.

Highlights of positive features (humility, kindness, determination, trustworthiness, devotion, sacrifice, loyalty and so on).

Paying attention to a person’s achievements, successes and all difficulties he/she overcame to achieve them.

Highlighting the person's positive impact on other lives.

Sample tributes

Here is a quick look at samples of how to write a tribute to a dead person.

How to write a tribute to my late mother

Here is a short sample of a tribute to a deceased mother from her son or daughter.

My mom was a superhero, basically. Some examples: When my brother's daughter was born, my mom literally made a huge bouquet out of baby socks — she rolled the socks into little rose shapes and stuck them onto wires, and it was amazing. For the family dogs, she slow-cooked their dog bones herself. They would sit there on the stove stewing for hours. It was like some artisanal butcher shop in Brooklyn. She would buy my cat treats and toys even though she did not even like cats. She even insisted on getting him an organic hemp scratching post. Despite the fact that we were all in our 20s and 30s when she passed, my mom would still send me, and my three siblings themed packages for every holiday — literally every holiday: Easter, Halloween, Valentine's Day, St. Patrick's Day, you name it. Usually, the packages have themed socks in them. She was so next level, it was insane.

Plus, she gave the most comforting hugs ever.

This eulogy for a mother has amazing elements of nature, care, and love. Such kind words would also be nice for any other relative, friend, or colleague. You can write something more touching.

How to write a tribute to my late father

Red flower on tombstone at cemetery. Photo: D-Keine

Here is a sample tribute to a beloved father from his son or daughter.

My father is a defender of our family. He is an example of the perfect husband and father. When I studied at school, our family was poor. My father was a simple factory worker. And my mom couldn’t work for health reasons. However, our defender wanted to give us a better future. That’s why he worked nights. I found out later that he also was a guard in the local flower shop. My father agreed with the shop owner that he will work only at night. As you understand, he slept very little and got a lot of health problems. However, now he has a son who is the best doctor in our locality. I provide him free high-quality treatment and carefree old age. My father gave me everything and I want to give him twice as much. He deserves the best in this world.

Of course, these are very simple and short sample tributes. You can write your history in more detail. It depends on your desire to open up to an audience. For example, while figuring out how to write a tribute to a late grandmother, you may want to include old stories about you and her while growing up.

Funeral tributes

If you are going to write a funeral speech, be sincere and concentrate on positive moments and features. Make your tribute speech precise, preferrable between 5 and 10 minutes.

If you worry about uncontrolled emotions, get somebody to help you (to finish or compliment your speech). If you are not a professional public speaker or writer, use simple words to express your real feelings.

Here are some of the things you should consider before writing a funeral tribute.

How close you and this person were.

What do the people think about the relationships between you and him/her?

What do you miss about him/her?

Were there any humorous or emotional moments with him/her that showed your love?

Tips for funeral tribute speech

Are you wondering how to write a tribute to my late father or someone else? Here are some quick tips to help you come up with the perfect tribute.

Show your relation and personal attachment with the deceased

You can begin by describing how close you were to this person. If he/she was your friend or spouse, include details about how you met. Describe the place, time of the meeting, your emotions and first impression.

Describe the personality of a deceased

Write about his/her character. What impressed you most of all? What did you like about this person? Do you think his/her personality had an impact on your life? Mention also that you became the person you are today due to him/her.

Tell about their achievements

Candles at a funeral. Small orange candles lit. Photo: Alicia Llop

Source: Getty Images

Speak on the deceased's achievements. Describe all good deeds, progresses, and talents. Talk about how all these things had benefitted other people.

Share your own experience and memories

Tell any story related to the deceased. It will help you show how close you were. According to your desire, it may be humorous or touching. Take the audience into account. Nothing should offend other people.

Explain why these moments will always be important to you. Maybe you studied in one college, sat next to each other, cut classes together, and spent romantic afternoons. Every detail is important if you were happy together.

Sample tribute speech for deceased

Here is a sample tribute written to pay respect to a deceased friend.

Carol Smith was a very dear friend of mine. When we met years ago, we both had just moved to New York City. I had dreams of becoming a model, and she was looking for a fresh start. We both loved the big city. We lived next door to each other, and both came from small towns, so it worked out perfectly. We were friends from the moment that we met each other. Carol was one of the most supportive people that I have met. She was always there to lend an ear when I needed someone to listen. A hug was always just a few steps away. She was constantly there to offer support for anything and everything I wanted to do, no matter how big or small. When I got rejected by modelling agencies, she insisted they were crazy, and missing out on the best model. That was Carol. She was always there to encourage everyone around her. She always tried to lift up your spirits when you were feeling down. I only knew Carol for a few short years, but that was enough time to realize how amazing she was. I'm glad that I got to spend that time with her and that I had the pleasure of knowing someone as sweet as Carol. Thank you all.

A tribute speech is a good opportunity to show some love and respect to a person. Figuring out how to write a tribute speech usually comes in handy whenever one is asked to say something about someone they know or knew before.

